Eagle Eye 911 Camera Sharing Wins Innovation Award at ESX 2024

First-of-its-kind technology that revolutionizes emergency response wins industry award in Video Management System category





LOUISVILLE, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance, today announced that Eagle Eye 911 Camera Sharing won the ESX Innovation Award in the Video Management System category.

Eagle Eye 911 Camera Sharing is a first-of-its-kind technology that gives Emergency Communication Center telecommunicators (911 professionals) instant access to security cameras during an emergency, empowering them to deliver critical incident information to first responders. School leaders and public safety officials have lauded Eagle Eye 911 Camera Sharing as a groundbreaking technology that can quickly deliver important information when time is of the essence.

ESX Innovation Award winners are chosen by an independent panel of judges, based on criteria including ingenuity, applicability, and response to market need.

“We just launched Eagle Eye 911 Camera Sharing two months ago, but we’re already hearing from schools, businesses, 911 professionals, first responders, and law enforcement about the tremendously positive impact this technology can have in speeding up response and improving outcomes in emergency situations,” said Dean Drako, Founder and CEO of Eagle Eye Networks. “Winning an ESX Innovation Award is a distinct honor, and we want to thank the security industry experts who served as judges for this meaningful recognition.”

ABOUT EAGLE EYE NETWORKS

Eagle Eye Networks is the global leader in cloud video surveillance, delivering cyber-secure, cloud-based video with artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics to make businesses more efficient and the world a safer place. Businesses of all sizes utilize the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system) to centralize their video surveillance and obtain better security and operations. Purpose-built for the cloud and AI, the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS addresses customers’ security and operational needs with unlimited scalability, simple usage-based subscription pricing, advanced analytics, integrated AI, and an open RESTful API platform delivering flexibility. Eagle Eye sells through a global network of resellers and integrators. Founded in 2012, Eagle Eye is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with offices in Amsterdam, Bangalore, and Tokyo. Learn more at www.een.com.

