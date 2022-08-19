EACO Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Net Sales and Record 2nd Quarter Net Income

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnings–EACO Corporation (OTCMKTS:EACO) today reported the results for its quarter ended February 28, 2022.
Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the three months ended February 28, 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
% Change
|
|
(unaudited)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
$66,587
|
$55,751
|
19.4%
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$3,407
|
$1,394
|
144.4%
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per common share
|
$0.70
|
$0.28
|
150.0%
The Company had 338 sales employees at February 28, 2022, a decrease of 5 employees or 1.5%, from the prior year quarter. The Company’s sales force is divided into sales focus teams (SFT’s). The Company had 102 SFT’s as of February 28, 2022, two more than the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT’s in fiscal year 2022. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.
Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:
Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion and future growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO’s most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
|
EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
February 28,
|
August 31,
|
2022
|
2021*
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
5,622
|
$
|
4,455
|
Restricted cash
|
|
10
|
10
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
|
36,861
|
|
33,939
|
Inventory, net
|
|
44,724
|
40,448
|
Marketable securities, trading
|
|
4,598
|
|
3,741
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
8,416
|
6,780
|
Total current assets
|
|
100,231
|
|
89,363
|
Non-current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|
|
8,162
|
8,269
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
11,030
|
|
11,084
|
Other assets, net
|
|
1,407
|
|
1,669
|
Total assets
|
$
|
120,830
|
$
|
110,385
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
$
|
19,756
|
$
|
16,413
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
8,440
|
10,964
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
|
3,385
|
|
3,096
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
|
119
|
|
113
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
31,700
|
|
30,586
|
Non-current Liabilities:
|
|
Long-term debt
|
|
4,425
|
4,585
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
|
7,784
|
|
8,092
|
Total liabilities
|
|
41,737
|
|
43,263
|
Commitments and Contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
Shareholders’ Equity:
|
|
Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share;
|
|
1
|
|
1
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares
|
|
49
|
49
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
12,378
|
|
12,378
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
325
|
780
|
Retained earnings
|
|
64,069
|
|
53,914
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
|
76,822
|
67,122
|
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|
$
|
120,830
|
$
|
110,385
|
*
|
|
Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year
|
EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
February 28,
|
February 28,
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
2022
|
2021
|
Net sales
|
$
|
66,587
|
|
$
|
55,751
|
|
$
|
130,409
|
|
$
|
109,154
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
48,462
|
|
|
40,727
|
|
|
94,106
|
|
|
79,678
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
18,125
|
|
|
15,024
|
|
|
36,303
|
|
|
29,476
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
|
13,439
|
|
|
12,540
|
|
|
22,334
|
|
|
25,221
|
|
Income from operations
|
|
4,686
|
|
|
2,484
|
|
|
13,969
|
|
|
4,255
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
Net (loss) gain on trading securities
|
|
(22
|
)
|
|
(506
|
)
|
|
(78
|
)
|
|
(1,059
|
)
|
Interest and other (expense)
|
|
(53
|
)
|
|
(60
|
)
|
|
(105
|
)
|
|
(129
|
)
|
Other (expense) income, net
|
|
(75
|
)
|
|
(566
|
)
|
|
(183
|
)
|
|
(1,188
|
)
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
4,611
|
|
1,918
|
|
|
13,786
|
|
3,067
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
1,204
|
|
|
524
|
|
|
3,593
|
|
|
822
|
|
Net income
|
|
3,407
|
|
1,394
|
|
|
10,193
|
|
2,245
|
|
Cumulative preferred stock dividend
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
(38
|
)
|
|
(38
|
)
|
Net income attributable to common shareholders
|
$
|
3,388
|
|
$
|
1,375
|
|
$
|
10,155
|
|
$
|
2,207
|
|
Basic and diluted earnings per share:
|
$
|
0.70
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
$
|
2.09
|
|
$
|
0.45
|
|
Basic weighted average common
|
|
4,861,590
|
|
4,861,590
|
|
|
4,861,590
|
|
4,861,590
|
|
Diluted weighted average common
|
|
4,901,590
|
|
|
4,901,590
|
|
|
4,901,590
|
|
|
4,901,590
|
|
EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries
|
Six Months Ended
|
2022
|
2021
|
Operating activities:
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
10,193
|
|
$
|
2,245
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
751
|
|
751
|
|
Bad debt expense
|
26
|
|
|
|
55
|
|
Loss on sale of real property
|
|
–
|
|
|
|
–
|
|
Net unrealized loss on trading securities
|
78
|
|
1,059
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash from changes in:
|
|
|
Trade accounts receivable
|
(2,958
|
)
|
866
|
|
Inventory
|
(4,276
|
)
|
|
|
(635
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(1,374
|
)
|
1,298
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
54
|
|
|
|
847
|
|
Trade accounts payable
|
4,404
|
|
561
|
|
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
(2,524
|
)
|
|
|
(2,579
|
)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
(928
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
4,355
|
|
|
|
3,540
|
|
Investing activities:
|
Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements
|
(644
|
)
|
|
|
(290
|
)
|
Net (purchases) sales of marketable securities, trading
|
(935
|
)
|
(3,846
|
)
|
Net change in liabilities for short sales of trading securities
|
––
|
|
|
|
(1,622
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|
(1,579
|
)
|
|
|
(5,758
|
)
|
Financing activities:
|
Payments on revolving credit facility, net
|
––
|
|
|
|
(5,100
|
)
|
Repayments on long-term debt
|
|
(55
|
)
|
|
|
(53
|
)
|
Preferred stock dividend
|
(38
|
)
|
(38
|
)
|
Net change in bank overdraft
|
(1,061
|
)
|
|
|
2,526
|
|
Net cash (used in) financing activities
|
(1,154
|
)
|
|
|
(2,665
|
)
|
Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and
|
(455
|
)
|
|
9
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
1,167
|
|
|
|
(4,874
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period
|
4,465
|
|
|
8,995
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period
|
$
|
5,632
|
|
|
$
|
4,121
|
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$
|
105
|
|
|
$
|
121
|
|
Cash paid for income taxes
|
$
|
3,979
|
|
$
|
2,509
|
Contacts
Michael Narikawa
EACO Corporation
(714) 876-2490