EACO Corporation Reports Record Quarterly Net Sales and Record 2nd Quarter Net Income

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnings–EACO Corporation (OTCMKTS:EACO) today reported the results for its quarter ended February 28, 2022.

Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the three months ended February 28, 2022 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):

Three Months Ended



February 28, 2022 2021 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $66,587 $55,751 19.4% Net income $3,407 $1,394 144.4% Basic and diluted earnings per common share $0.70 $0.28 150.0%

The Company had 338 sales employees at February 28, 2022, a decrease of 5 employees or 1.5%, from the prior year quarter. The Company’s sales force is divided into sales focus teams (SFT’s). The Company had 102 SFT’s as of February 28, 2022, two more than the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT’s in fiscal year 2022. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion and future growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO’s most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets



(in thousands, except share information)



(unaudited) February 28, August 31, 2022 2021* ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,622 $ 4,455 Restricted cash 10 10 Trade accounts receivable, net 36,861 33,939 Inventory, net 44,724 40,448 Marketable securities, trading 4,598 3,741 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 8,416 6,780 Total current assets 100,231 89,363 Non-current Assets: Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 8,162 8,269 Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,030 11,084 Other assets, net 1,407 1,669 Total assets $ 120,830 $ 110,385 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 19,756 $ 16,413 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,440 10,964 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,385 3,096 Current portion of long-term debt 119 113 Total current liabilities 31,700 30,586 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term debt 4,425 4,585 Operating lease liabilities 7,784 8,092 Total liabilities 41,737 43,263 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share;



10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding



(liquidation value $900) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares



authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 12,378 12,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 325 780 Retained earnings 64,069 53,914 Total shareholders’ equity 76,822 67,122 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 120,830 $ 110,385

* Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year



ended August 31, 2021 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 6, 2022.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income



(in thousands, except for share and per share information)



(unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28, February 28, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net sales $ 66,587 $ 55,751 $ 130,409 $ 109,154 Cost of sales 48,462 40,727 94,106 79,678 Gross margin 18,125 15,024 36,303 29,476 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,439 12,540 22,334 25,221 Income from operations 4,686 2,484 13,969 4,255 Other income (expense): Net (loss) gain on trading securities (22 ) (506 ) (78 ) (1,059 ) Interest and other (expense) (53 ) (60 ) (105 ) (129 ) Other (expense) income, net (75 ) (566 ) (183 ) (1,188 ) Income before income taxes 4,611 1,918 13,786 3,067 Provision for income taxes 1,204 524 3,593 822 Net income 3,407 1,394 10,193 2,245 Cumulative preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) (38 ) (38 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 3,388 $ 1,375 $ 10,155 $ 2,207 Basic and diluted earnings per share: $ 0.70 $ 0.28 $ 2.09 $ 0.45 Basic weighted average common



shares outstanding 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 Diluted weighted average common



shares outstanding 4,901,590 4,901,590 4,901,590 4,901,590

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



(in thousands)



(unaudited) Six Months Ended



February 28, 2022 2021 Operating activities: Net income $ 10,193 $ 2,245 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by



(used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 751 751 Bad debt expense 26 55 Loss on sale of real property – – Net unrealized loss on trading securities 78 1,059 Increase (decrease) in cash from changes in: Trade accounts receivable (2,958 ) 866 Inventory (4,276 ) (635 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (1,374 ) 1,298 Operating lease right-of-use assets 54 847 Trade accounts payable 4,404 561 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (2,524 ) (2,579 ) Operating lease liabilities (19 ) (928 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 4,355 3,540 Investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (644 ) (290 ) Net (purchases) sales of marketable securities, trading (935 ) (3,846 ) Net change in liabilities for short sales of trading securities –– (1,622 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (1,579 ) (5,758 ) Financing activities: Payments on revolving credit facility, net –– (5,100 ) Repayments on long-term debt (55 ) (53 ) Preferred stock dividend (38 ) (38 ) Net change in bank overdraft (1,061 ) 2,526 Net cash (used in) financing activities (1,154 ) (2,665 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and



cash equivalents (455 ) 9 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,167 (4,874 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 4,465 8,995 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 5,632 $ 4,121 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 105 $ 121 Cash paid for income taxes $ 3,979 $ 2,509

