EACO Corporation Reports Record Quarter Net Sales

EACO Corporation (OTCMKTS:EACO) today reported the results for its quarter ended May 31, 2024.

Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the three months ended May 31, 2024 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):

Three Months Ended



May 31, % 2024 2023 Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $96,121 $80,249 19.8% Net income $1,184 $5,319 (77.7%) Basic and diluted earnings per common share $0.24 $1.09 (78.0%)

The Company had 413 sales employees at May 31, 2024, an increase of 33 employees or 8.5%, from the prior year quarter. The Company’s sales force is divided into sales focus teams (SFT’s). The Company had 110 SFT’s as of May 31, 2024, two more than the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT’s in fiscal year 2024. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion and future growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, and the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO’s most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) (unaudited) May 31, August 31, 2024 2023 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 737 $ 8,558 Restricted cash 10 10 Trade accounts receivable, net 54,059 46,654 Inventory, net 67,409 56,270 Marketable securities, trading 9,405 27,228 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,838 3,843 Total current assets 135,458 142,563 Non-current Assets: Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 35,415 8,041 Operating lease right-of-use assets 4,498 9,988 Other assets, net 1,508 1,652 Total assets $ 176,879 $ 162,244 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 33,614 $ 22,505 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 17,160 16,375 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 2,148 3,950 Current portion of debt 120 120 Total current liabilities 53,042 42,950 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term debt 4,254 4,348 Operating lease liabilities 2,526 6,225 Total liabilities 59,822 53,523 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding (liquidation value $900) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 12,378 12,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income (30 ) 38 Retained earnings 104,659 96,255 Total shareholders’ equity 117,057 108,721 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 176,879 $ 162,244

* Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2023 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 22, 2023.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except for share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended



May 31, Nine Months Ended



May 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 96,121 $ 80,249 $ 259,711 $ 233,493 Cost of sales 68,193 57,008 183,184 166,325 Gross margin 27,928 23,241 76,527 67,168 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,314 16,277 61,129 47,568 Impairment on termination of lease – – 3,906 – Income from operations 1,614 6,964 11,492 19,600 Other income (expense): Net (loss) gain on trading securities (24 ) 163 (45 ) 784 Interest and other (expense) (44 ) (36 ) (128 ) (38 ) Other (expense) income, net (68 ) 127 (173 ) 746 Income before income taxes 1,546 7,091 11,319 20,346 Provision for income taxes 362 1,772 2,858 5,216 Net income 1,184 5,319 8,461 15,130 Cumulative preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) (57 ) (57 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 1,165 $ 5,300 $ 8,404 $ 15,073 Basic earnings per share: $ 0.24 $ 1.09 $ 1.73 $ 3.10 Diluted earnings per share: $ 0.24 $ 1.09 $ 1.73 $ 3.09 Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,901,590 4,901,590 4,901,590 4,901,590

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Nine Months Ended



May 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 8,461 $ 15,130 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,247 1,052 Bad debt expense 359 201 Deferred tax provision 51 – Net unrealized loss (gain) on trading securities 357 (784 ) Impairment on termination of lease 3,906 – Changes in current assets and liabilities: Trade accounts receivable (7,764 ) 3,913 Inventory (11,139 ) (7,656 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 98 1,151 Operating lease right-of-use assets 5,490 (1 ) Trade accounts payable 8,043 (1,885 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 785 (2,397 ) Operating lease liabilities (5,501 ) 10 Net cash provided by operating activities 4,393 8,734 Investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (32,527 ) (646 ) Net sales (purchases) of marketable securities, trading 17,466 (23,738 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,061 ) (24,384 ) Financing activities: Repayments on long-term debt (94 ) (87 ) Preferred stock dividend (57 ) (57 ) Net change in bank overdraft 3,066 (109 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,915 (253 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (68 ) (135 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (7,821 ) (16,038 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 8,568 17,396 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 747 $ 1,358 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 145 $ 152 Cash paid for income taxes $ 8,276 $ 7,217

