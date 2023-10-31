EACO Corporation Reports Record Annual Net Sales and Record Quarter Net Sales & Net Income

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnings–EACO Corporation (OTC Pink:EACO) today reported the results for its year ended August 31, 2023.

Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the year ended August 31, 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):

Three Months Ended August 31, % 2023 2022 Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $85,904 $84,356 1.8% Net income $6,055 $5,785 4.7% Basic and diluted earnings per common share $1.24 $1.19 4.2%

Year Ended August 31, % 2023 2022* Change (unaudited) Net sales $319,397 $292,562 9.2% Net income $21,185 $21,308 (0.6%) Basic and diluted earnings per common share $4.34 $4.37 (0.7%) * Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022.

The Company had 394 sales employees at August 31, 2023, an increase of 49 or 14% from the prior year quarter. The Company’s sales force is divided into sales focus teams (SFT’s). The Company had 107 SFT’s as of August 31, 2023, an increase of 6 from the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT’s in fiscal year 2024. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion and future growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO’s most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) (unaudited) August 31, August 31, 2023 2022* ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,558 $ 17,386 Restricted cash 10 10 Trade accounts receivable, net 46,654 44,637 Inventory, net 56,270 48,808 Marketable securities, trading 27,228 3,925 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,843 5,008 Total current assets 142,563 119,774 Non-current Assets: Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 8,041 8,479 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,988 10,389 Other assets, net 1,652 1,039 Total assets $ 162,244 $ 139,681 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 22,505 $ 21,762 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 16,375 15,020 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,950 3,375 Current portion of long-term debt 120 119 Total current liabilities 42,950 40,276 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term debt 4,348 4,465 Operating lease liabilities 6,225 7,192 Total liabilities 53,523 51,933 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding (liquidation value $900) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 12,378 12,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 38 174 Retained earnings 96,255 75,146 Total shareholders’ equity 108,721 87,748 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 162,244 $ 139,681 * Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except for share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended August 31, Year Ended August 31, 2023 2022 2023 2022* Revenues $ 85,904 $ 84,356 $ 319,397 $ 292,562 Cost of revenues 60,656 58,747 226,981 209,060 Gross margin 25,248 25,609 92,416 83,502 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 17,368 17,089 64,936 53,970 Income from operations 7,880 8,520 27,480 29,532 Other (expense) income: Net (loss) gain on trading securities 500 (348 ) 1,284 (213 ) Interest and other expense (21 ) (48 ) (59 ) (201 ) Other income (expense), net 479 (396 ) 1,225 (414 ) Income before income taxes 8,359 8,124 28,705 29,118 Provision for income taxes 2,304 2,339 7,520 7,810 Net income 6,055 5,785 21,185 21,308 Cumulative preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) (76 ) (76 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 6,036 $ 5,766 $ 21,109 $ 21,232 Basic and diluted earnings per common share: $ 1.24 $ 1.19 $ 4.34 $ 4.37 Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 * Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Year Ended August 31, 2023 2022* Operating activities: Net income $ 21,185 $ 21,308 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,398 1,491 Bad debt expense 614 38 Unrealized (gain) loss on trading securities (448 ) 351 Deferred tax provision (581 ) 333 Increase (decrease) in cash flow from change in: Trade accounts receivable (2,631 ) (10,746 ) Inventory (7,462 ) (8,360 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,133 2,069 Operating lease right-of-use assets 401 695 Trade accounts payable (1,150 ) 6,390 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,355 4,056 Operating lease liabilities (392 ) (621 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 13,422 17,004 Investing activities: Additions to property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (960 ) (1,701 ) (Purchase) of marketable securities, trading (22,855 ) (535 ) Net cash used in by investing activities (23,815 ) (2,236 ) Financing activities: Repayments on long-term debt (116 ) (114 ) Preferred stock dividend (76 ) (76 ) Bank overdraft 1,893 (1,041 ) Net cash used in by financing activities 1,701 (1,231 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (136 ) (606 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (8,828 ) 12,931 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 17,396 4,465 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 8,568 $ 17,396 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 202 $ 205 Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,473 $ 3,222 * Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022.

