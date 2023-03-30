EACO Corporation Reports Record 2nd Quarter Net Sales and Record 2nd Quarter Net Income

ANAHEIM, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#earnings–EACO Corporation (OTCMKTS:EACO) today reported the results for its quarter ended February 28, 2023.

Net sales, net income and earnings per share were as follows for the three months ended February 28, 2023 (dollars in thousands, except per share information):

Three Months Ended February 28, 2023 2022 % Change (unaudited) (unaudited) Net sales $76,925 $66,587 15.5% Net income $5,100 $3,407 49.7% Basic and diluted earnings per common share $1.05 $0.70 50.0%

The Company had 370 sales employees at February 28, 2023, an increase of 32 employees or 9.5%, from the prior year quarter. The Company’s salesforce is divided into sales focus teams (SFT’s). The Company had 105 SFT’s as of February 28, 2023, three more than the prior year quarter. Management anticipates continued growth in both our headcount and SFT’s in fiscal year 2023. The Company believes it continues to gain market share through its local presence business model.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Any statements set forth in this news release that are not entirely historical and factual in nature, including without limitation, statements related to our headcount expansion and future growth are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. The potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to hire and retain additional qualified employees, our ability to open additional sales offices, and to gain market acceptance for our products, the pricing and availability of our products, the success of our sales and marketing programs, the impact of products offered by our competitors from time to time, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. In addition to these factors and any other factors mentioned elsewhere in this news release, the reader should refer as well to the factors, uncertainties or risks identified in EACO’s most recent Form 10-K and all subsequent Form 10-Q reports filed by us with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and EACO does not undertake any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share information) (unaudited) February 28, August 31, 2023 2022* ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,324 $ 17,386 Restricted cash 10 10 Trade accounts receivable, net 41,554 44,637 Inventory, net 53,466 48,808 Marketable securities, trading 21,865 3,925 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,255 5,008 Total current assets 125,474 119,774 Non-current Assets: Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 8,162 8,479 Operating lease right-of-use assets 10,660 10,389 Other assets, net 1,436 1,039 Total assets $ 145,732 $ 139,681 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current Liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 22,740 $ 21,762 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 10,178 15,020 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,688 3,375 Current portion of long-term debt 120 119 Total current liabilities 36,726 40,276 Non-current Liabilities: Long-term debt 4,406 4,465 Operating lease liabilities 7,164 7,192 Total liabilities 48,296 51,933 Commitments and Contingencies Shareholders’ Equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 36,000 shares outstanding (liquidation value $900) 1 1 Common stock, $0.01 par value per share; 8,000,000 shares authorized; 4,861,590 shares outstanding 49 49 Additional paid-in capital 12,378 12,378 Accumulated other comprehensive income 89 174 Retained earnings 84,919 75,146 Total shareholders’ equity 97,436 87,748 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 145,732 $ 139,681

* Derived from the Company’s audited financial statements included in its Form 10-K for the year ended August 31, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 4, 2022.

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (in thousands, except for share and per share information) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended February 28, February 28, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 76,925 $ 66,587 $ 153,244 $ 130,409 Cost of sales 54,661 48,462 109,317 94,106 Gross margin 22,264 18,125 43,927 36,303 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses 15,606 13,439 31,291 22,334 Income from operations 6,658 4,686 12,636 13,969 Other income (expense): Net (loss) gain on trading securities 179 (22 ) 621 (78 ) Interest and other (expense) 46 (53 ) (2 ) (105 ) Other (expense) income, net 225 (75 ) 619 (183 ) Income before income taxes 6,883 4,611 13,255 13,786 Provision for income taxes 1,783 1,204 3,444 3,593 Net income 5,100 3,407 9,811 10,193 Cumulative preferred stock dividend (19 ) (19 ) (38 ) (38 ) Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 5,081 $ 3,388 $ 9,773 $ 10,155 Basic and diluted earnings per share: $ 1.05 $ 0.70 $ 2.01 $ 2.09 Basic weighted average common



shares outstanding 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 4,861,590 Diluted weighted average common



shares outstanding 4,901,590 4,901,590 4,901,590 4,901,590

EACO Corporation and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Six Months Ended February 28, 2023 2022 Operating activities: Net income $ 9,811 $ 10,193 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 708 751 Bad debt expense 182 26 Net unrealized (gain) loss on trading securities (621 ) 78 Increase (decrease) in cash from changes in: Trade accounts receivable 2,901 (2,958 ) Inventory (4,658 ) (4,276 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,356 (1,374 ) Operating lease right-of-use assets (271 ) 54 Trade accounts payable 1,087 4,404 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (4,842 ) (2,524 ) Operating lease liabilities 285 (19 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 5,938 4,355 Investing activities: Purchase of property, equipment, and leasehold improvements (391 ) (644 ) Net (purchases) sales of marketable securities, trading (17,319 ) (935 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (17,710 ) (1,579 ) Financing activities: Repayments on long-term debt (58 ) (55 ) Preferred stock dividend (38 ) (38 ) Net change in bank overdraft (109 ) (1,061 ) Net cash (used in) financing activities (205 ) (1,154 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (85 ) (455 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (12,062 ) 1,167 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – beginning of period 17,396 4,465 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash – end of period $ 5,334 $ 5,632 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 102 $ 105 Cash paid for income taxes $ 7,544 $ 3,979

Contacts

Michael Narikawa



EACO Corporation



(714) 876-2490