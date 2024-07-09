Home Business Wire EA to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results on July 30,...
EA to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results on July 30, 2024

di Business Wire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) will release its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2024 after the close of market on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. In conjunction with this release, EA will host a conference call to review its financial results for the fiscal quarter, discuss its outlook for the future and may disclose other material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance. Listeners may access the conference call live via a dial-in number or audio webcast.


Tuesday, July 30, 2024

2:00 pm Pacific Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time)

Dial-in numbers:

Domestic: (888) 330-2446; International: (240) 789-2732

Conference ID: 5939891

Webcast: http://ir.ea.com

EA’s financial results release will be available after the close of market on July 30, 2024 on EA’s website at http://ir.ea.com. A dial-in replay of the conference call will be available until August 13, 2024 at (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or (647) 362-9199 (international) using pin code 5939891. An audio webcast replay of the conference call will be available for one year at http://ir.ea.com.

Updates regarding EA’s business are available on EA’s blog at www.ea.com/news.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2024, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

During the course of the presentation, Electronic Arts may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of the company that are subject to change. Statements including words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “plan,” “predict,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “may,” “likely,” “should,” “could” (and the negative of any of these terms), “future” and similar expressions also identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and reflect management’s current expectations. Our actual results could differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause or contribute to such differences include those discussed in Part I, Item 1A of Electronic Arts’ Annual Report on Form 10-K under the heading “Risk Factors” for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, as well as in other documents we have filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We assume no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law.

Contacts

Andrew Uerkwitz

Vice President, Investor Relations

650-674-7191

auerkwitz@ea.com

Erin Rheaume

Director, Financial Communications

650-628-7978

erheaume@ea.com

