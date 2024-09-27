EA SPORTS Ushers in the Future of Football Fandom With EA SPORTS FC™ 25, Available Worldwide Today

Cover Stars Jude Bellingham, Aitana Bonmatí, Zinedine Zidane, and more celebrated the launch of FC 25 at Clubhouse Events Worldwide

EA SPORTS FC™ 25 Brings New Social Ways to Play With Rush, Overhauls Tactical Foundations Through FC IQ, and Women’s Football Comes to Career Mode For The First Time

Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) invites players around the world to experience new gameplay innovations and social experiences through FC IQ and Rush with EA SPORTS FC™ 25, available now for PlayStation®5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch™.









WATCH: EA SPORTS FC 25 LAUNCH TRAILER

From Madrid to New York, Sydney to Riyadh, Paris to London, and more – current footballing stars, including FC 25 cover athletes Jude Bellingham and Aitana Bonmatí, were joined by legends of the game such as Zinedine Zidane, Ronaldinho and Didier Drogba, to celebrate the launch of the new title across 8 global locations. Stars got to try out the latest game in the longstanding series, ahead of its official launch today. Competing in 5v5 Rush tournaments, the worldwide events saw football’s top athletes, streamers, creators, and cultural icons compete against one another whilst the flagship event in Madrid culminated in a live performance from EA SPORTS FC™ 25 soundtrack artist and reggaeton legend J Balvin, presented by Spotify™.

“I’m so proud of our global studio teams and all their efforts in delivering the next chapter of the world’s game with FC 25, including our most social experience ever with Rush,” said John Shepherd, VP & GM, EA SPORTS FC. “Players will experience competition like never before, as well as a total overhaul of tactics, strategy, and authenticity with FC IQ. And for the first time ever in any football game, we welcome women’s football to the pitch with an authentic Career experience, which has allowed us to achieve game mode parity between men’s and women’s football in EA SPORTS FC 25.”

A Fresh New Way to Play and Win Together with Rush

Integrated across Ultimate Team™, Clubs, Kick-Off and Career Mode in EA SPORTS FC™ 25, Rush is an all-new 5v5 experience that harnesses the same gameplay controls and true-to-football mechanics of 11v11. Players can hit the pitch together with friends in groups of four and an AI-controlled goalkeeper to put their chemistry to the test across a range of game types. In a single player, fast-paced experience in Manager Career, Rush will have players take control of their Youth Academy development throughout the season with new playable 5v5 tournaments.

FC IQ Takes the World’s Game to the Next Level

FC IQ will overhaul the game’s tactical foundations to deliver more strategic control, smarter teammates, individual Player Roles, and more authentic collective movement in every 11v11 match. A new AI model that’s powered by real-world data from some of the greatest teams in football, FC IQ influences how players think and behave on the pitch through all-new Player Roles. Team tactics and more realistic collective movement modernizes positioning at both ends of the pitch which changes how each team plays, offering greater variation from match-to-match.

All New Updates and Innovations Across Career Mode, Football Ultimate Team™, Clubs, and EA SPORTS HIGHLIGHTER* in EA SPORTS FC™ 25

EA SPORTS FC 25 is committed to the biggest competitions, clubs and stars – including over 19,000+ athletes across 700+ teams in more than 120 stadiums and 30+ leagues, powered by the support of more than 300 global football partners. It’s the only place fans can play the iconic UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, Premier League, Bundesliga, and LALIGA EA SPORTS, all in the same game, plus the UEFA Women’s Champions League, Barclays Women’s Super League, the National Women’s Soccer League, the Arkema Première Ligue, Liga F and the Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga.

EA SPORTS FC™ 25 is available now for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch™, as well as through EA Play. For more information on EA SPORTS FC 25, please visit easports.com/fc25. Stay up-to-date on all upcoming news and announcements for EA SPORTS FC on our social channels.

All members of the FC Community are invited to join our all new public discord server.

*EA SPORTS Highlighter is only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2024, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

