EA SPORTS Reveals Highly Anticipated Soundtrack for EA SPORTS FC™ 25

The EA SPORTS FC™ 25 soundtrack features 117* songs from artists across 27 countries including Billie Eilish, Fred again.., Ice Spice, Charli xcx, Glass Animals, J Balvin, JUMADIBA, Obongjayar, and many more

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) released the official soundtrack of EA SPORTS FC™ 25, an international, genre-bending selection of music. This year’s soundtrack will feature 117* songs from a global list of artists, sure to satisfy players’ appetite for musical discovery while they play FC 25.









Since the soundtrack was first introduced in 1997, it has become a cultural moment in the music calendar and has given a platform to many upcoming artists whose careers have taken off after featuring. Continuing the momentum from last year’s soundtrack that explored a wealth of international artists, FC 25’s playlist spotlights an eclectic range of genres including Elyanna’s experimental Arabic-Latin pop fusion; South African Moonchild Sanelly’s ‘future ghetto funk’; and Afro-Colombian group Kombilesa Mi’s traditional Palanque music and urban rap synthesis.

The track list also showcases a range of international tastemakers, from Disclosure and Ice Spice to Kasabian, in addition to superstar artists including two-time Oscar-winner Billie Eilish; Prince of Reggaeton J Balvin; British super producer Fred again..; Charli xcx, whose critically-acclaimed album ‘Brat’ inspired a cultural personality trend this summer; up and coming Japanese drill rapper JUMADIBA; unparalleled Afrobeat artist Obongjayar; Spanish all-female rockers Hinds; and celebrated jungle revivalist Nia Archives. A brand-new song from FC-superfan Polish rapper MATA, who featured EA SPORTS FC in his music video, will also be on the soundtrack.

“FC 25 is a global celebration of new music that erases borders, embraces multiple genres, and delivers several surprises,” said Steve Schnur, Worldwide Executive and President of Music for Electronic Arts. “The EA Music team has spent nearly a year curating an epic soundtrack that will define the sound of the coming season and elevate the spirit of the game like never before.”

The FC 25 soundtrack includes several unreleased songs anticipated to drop later this year, including a track by Glastonbury headliners and the sixth most awarded band ever, Coldplay. Two unreleased tracks from Delfina Dib – an Argentine artist whose music reflects her diverse Lebanese and Spanish-Italian roots – will also feature in FC 25. Other unreleased songs will come from Mercury Prize-nominated FKA Twigs; and platinum-selling, Welsh rockers, Catfish and the Bottlemen.

Reggaeton legend J Balvin said, “It feels incredible to be featured in such an iconic game. Having my music be part of the FC 25 soundtrack and sharing this honor with so many other talented global artists is something I’ll never forget. I can’t wait to experience it all when I play.”

Delfina Dib, fresh from last year's release of her debut album 'Directo al Cora', said, "There are so many amazing global artists on the FC 25 soundtrack and it's truly incredible that two of my songs were included this year. Every year the tracklist becomes more and more international and to feature alongside some of my heroes is a dream come true."

EA SPORTS has worked with Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, for three years to bring the soundtrack to life and give fans even more access to their favourite FC tracks. The collaboration between EA SPORTS and Spotify aims to bring fans the best of football and music year after year, game after game. Listen to the full EA SPORTS FC 25 soundtrack on Spotify here, and across most streaming platforms.

EA SPORTS FC 25 will be available to play on September 27 with early access through the Ultimate Edition available as of September 20. Pre-orders are now available for EA SPORTS FC™ 25, which will launch on PlayStation® 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch™.

For more information on EA SPORTS FC 25, please visit easports.com/fc25. Stay up-to-date on all upcoming news and announcements for EA SPORTS FC on our social channels.

*114 songs will be available from September 27th, 3 songs will be included through post-launch updates

