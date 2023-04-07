EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, the Exclusive Home of All Four Men’s Majors and Road to the Masters, Available Now Worldwide

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR Includes “Road to the Masters” – Experience Augusta National, Complete Challenges Inspired By Real World Masters Moments and More

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#easports–Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) launched EA SPORTS™ PGA TOUR™ worldwide for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S and PC via the EA App, Steam and the Epic Games Store. EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is the exclusive home of all four majors in men’s golf – the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship™, U.S. Open Championship® and The Open. The game features 30 courses at launch, THE PLAYERS Championship and FedExCup Playoffs, the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and all-new Pure Strike gameplay featuring ShotLink® Powered by CDW. EA SPORTS PGA TOUR will also launch with Road to the Masters which incorporates challenges, online tournaments and gear tied to the Masters.





EA SPORTS PGA TOUR features the most accurate representation of Augusta National, from exact locations of its flowers and trees, bird sounds, as well as the newly redesigned hole 13 commonly known as “Azalea.” Within Road to the Masters, players can compete for a Green Jacket at the world famous Augusta National and participate in a variety of unique challenges including “Championship Moments” from the Masters, where they’ll complete quests inspired by the prestigious Tournament. Players can test their skills in exciting season-long online tournaments, earning Masters-branded rewards, and equipping their created golfers with official clubs and gear.

“From the outset, our goal was to provide golf fans a true-to-life experience that replicated the excitement and passion that real life players experience every week on the PGA TOUR, as well as the beauty and grandeur of the Masters at Augusta National,” said Cam Weber, EVP and GM, EA SPORTS. “As the only golf game with all four men’s majors featuring some of the most iconic courses and tournaments in the world and realistic gameplay powered by real-world golf data, we’re extremely excited about giving players the most realistic golf game in the world today.”

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is powered by EA’s Frostbite™ engine and boasts 30 bucket list courses at launch such as The Old Course at St Andrews Links, The Country Club, Pebble Beach Golf Links and Torrey Pines, allowing players to experience some of the world’s most prominent golf destinations in stunning 4K like never before†. Meticulously crafted using drone technology, flight helicopters equipped with custom LiDAR scanners and Frostbite’s state-of-the-art Terrain Procedural Tools, each course is packed with details that fans know and love, even down to the clubhouses. The photogrammetry and scanners were also applied to create precise renderings of clubhouses, iconic vegetation, bridges, tee markers, rock formations, and other on-course elements offering players life-like visual experiences of their favorite courses. The full list of courses available at launch is available at the EA SPORTS PGA TOUR website.

The Pure Strike gameplay system, featuring ShotLink® powered by CDW and TrackMan, allows players to feel like a pro golfer by incorporating fluid swing mechanics, innovative ball behavior and lifelike course dynamics. With a robust career mode, online modes for friends and competitive play, real-life pros including LPGA golfers and deep customization options, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is the most content-rich entry in the franchise.

After the launch of EA SPORTS PGA TOUR, players can expect compelling content updates alongside golf’s biggest moments such as the Majors, FedExCup, and the Ryder Cup. New challenges inspired by current and historic golf moments will be added along with the 3-Click Swing mechanic and five new courses featuring the sites of the 2023 men’s majors including Oak Hill Country Club, The Los Angeles Country Club and Royal Liverpool as well as Olympia Fields and Marco Simone, site of the 2023 Ryder Cup. More information on these new EA SPORTS PGA TOUR content updates will be revealed later in 2023.

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is packed with competitive content for players to experience in Career mode, including:

THE PLAYERS Championship and FedExCup Playoffs – The PLAYERS Championship and all three FedExCup Playoffs events will be in the game. Players can earn in-game FedExCup points in Career Mode for the opportunity to compete in the FedExCup Playoffs.

– The PLAYERS Championship and all three FedExCup Playoffs events will be in the game. Players can earn in-game FedExCup points in Career Mode for the opportunity to compete in the FedExCup Playoffs. Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and The Amundi Evian Championship – In partnership with the LPGA, EA SPORTS PGA TOUR players can compete at The Amundi Evian Championship for the first time ever in a videogame. Players can compete as some of the top women in the sport, create a female golfer in the overhauled Create-A-Player feature, and participate in a series of LPGA-themed challenges and other events. The golfing world’s Iona Stephen will also be joining the EA commentary team, becoming the first woman to appear in a golf videogame providing on-course broadcast commentary.

– In partnership with the LPGA, players can compete at The Amundi Evian Championship for the first time ever in a videogame. Players can compete as some of the top women in the sport, create a female golfer in the overhauled Create-A-Player feature, and participate in a series of LPGA-themed challenges and other events. The golfing world’s Iona Stephen will also be joining the EA commentary team, becoming the first woman to appear in a golf videogame providing on-course broadcast commentary. Your Career, Your Way – EA SPORTS PGA TOUR provides players with an RPG-like progression system on the Road to the Masters. As their golf game improves, the closer they’ll be to becoming a major champion. Players will be able to create and customize a golfer, develop their skills and master each course to attack every hole like a pro. For more information on the Career Mode in EA SPORTS PGA TOUR , watch the deep dive video and read the detailed blog on all the features.

– provides players with an RPG-like progression system on the Road to the Masters. As their golf game improves, the closer they’ll be to becoming a major champion. Players will be able to create and customize a golfer, develop their skills and master each course to attack every hole like a pro. For more information on the Career Mode in , watch the deep dive video and read the detailed blog on all the features. Online Gameplay – Online game modes include Competitive play featuring simultaneous rounds with up to 16 players, as well as social and private matches for more casual experiences. Players can also play in a variety of timed tournaments for exclusive rewards.

EA SPORTS PGA TOUR is developed by EA Orlando and EA Madrid.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2022, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS™ FC, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, EA SPORTS™ FIFA, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS logo, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Need for Speed, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission. FIFA and FIFA’s Official Licensed Product Logo are copyrights and/or trademarks of FIFA. All rights reserved.

About PGA TOUR

By showcasing golf’s greatest players, the PGA TOUR engages, inspires, and positively impacts our fans, partners, and communities worldwide.

The PGA TOUR, headquartered in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida, co-sanctions tournaments on the PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, Korn Ferry Tour, PGA TOUR Latinoamérica, Mackenzie Tour-PGA TOUR Canada, Forme Tour and PGA TOUR Series-China. Members on the PGA TOUR represent the world’s best players, hailing from 29 countries and territories outside the United States (96 international members). Worldwide, PGA TOUR tournaments are broadcast to 216 countries and territories in 28 languages. Virtually all tournaments are organized as non-profit organizations to maximize charitable giving, and to date, tournaments across all Tours have generated more than $3.2 billion.

Fans can follow the PGA TOUR on PGATOUR.COM, the No. 1 site in golf, on the PGA TOUR app and on social media channels, including Facebook, Instagram (in English, Spanish and Korean), LinkedIn, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, Toutiao and Douyin.

EA is a licensee of the USGA.

