EA Sports™ NHL® 25 Brings Unprecedented Authenticity to the Game With All-New ICE-Q Gameplay Intelligence System; Launching October 4

Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes are First Siblings to be Featured Together as EA SPORTS Cover Athletes

‘Hockey is Built Different’ – View the NHL 25 Official Reveal Trailer HERE; Pre-Order Now

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#easports–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) is bringing true hockey intelligence to fans around the world with EA SPORTS™ NHL® 25, coming to PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S on Oct. 4, 2024. Powered by ICE-Q, NHL 25 is built different giving players the time and space to control every inch of the ice, delivering an authentic experience that replicates the NHL’s elite talent. For NHL 25, brothers Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes will be the first siblings to grace an EA SPORTS cover together, with their play on the ice personifying NHL 25’s significant evolution in gameplay intelligence.









Built on an all-new logic-driven animation system, ICE-Q responds to contextual events with unprecedented realism and is the foundation of Chel’s gameplay overhaul. Next-Gen Vision Control skating allows players to walk the blue line, square up to the puck carrier, stay locked on goal and much more. The empowered AI helps players execute authentic plays with a refreshed playbook that improves power plays and opens up the ice for better overall positioning and offensive opportunities. Plus, Reactive Actions utilizes a series of new animations to make skaters more responsive in critical situations, increasing their urgency, collision avoidance and reliability.

“The new ICE-Q gameplay system represents a foundational shift in how players will experience the game, with its deep intelligence giving them complete control of the ice,” said Mike Inglehart, Senior Game Design Director at EA Vancouver.” Hockey is built different, with NHL 25 delivering greater authenticity, bigger team rivalries and inspired by the sport’s next-generation superstars who continue to redefine the game.”

NHL 25’s dedication to hockey intelligence is personified by this year’s cover athletes. While Quinn, Jack and Luke Hughes each have created impressive careers in their own right with unique skill sets, they are renowned as a family for their exceptional skating ability and hockey IQ. As the first siblings to grace the cover of an EA SPORTS title, their ability to anticipate the game perfectly matches the way that ICE-Q opens up NHL 25 and gives players time and space to create plays.

“We feel incredibly honored to be on the cover of NHL 25,” said Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks. “Being featured alongside my brothers is the sort of thing you dream about as a kid but could never imagine happening in real life.”

“It was a very proud moment for all of us when we saw the Deluxe cover,” said Jack Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. “It reminded us that on the ice, we’re competitors, always learning from each other, but off the ice, we’re brothers who love to play hockey.”

“Being on the cover with my brothers is incredibly exciting,” said Luke Hughes of the New Jersey Devils. “We have a one-of-a-kind hockey story growing up together and now a one-of-a-kind cover. We can’t wait for fans to experience NHL 25.”

NHL 25 includes gameplay changes, skill based one-timers, a new WOC Live Events structure, HUT Wildcard Mode, and a simplified, single-path XP progression shared across HUT. Skill Based One-Timers enhance authentic gameplay and create unique moments. By reading the attacking zone and finding an open teammate, players are rewarded with the impact of a deadly one-timer, leading to heart-pumping scoring possibilities. The all-new Grudge Match System tracks the history of matchups between teams across all major online and offline modes and enhances the series with special X-Factors that are earned in previous matchups against rival teams. Additionally, the introduction of Sapien Technology and the power of our Frostbite Engine on next-gen consoles delivers a visual uplift to character likeness.

Fan-favorite Franchise Mode also gets a revamp, starting with the Franchise Hub, featuring streamlined navigation that gives players access to new, relevant and easy-to-digest information. This elevated Franchise Mode user experience is just one of the many updates coming to the mode, with more announcements coming in the weeks leading up worldwide launch. More details about each of these features will come in deep dive videos ahead of launch.

The EA SPORTS NHL 25 Deluxe Edition includes seven days of early access, 4600 NHL Points, HUT NHL Player Pack, HUT “Hockey is Family” Objectives Choice Pack (x2, 82 OVR), HUT Cover Athlete Choice Pack (84 OVR, 1 of 8), HUT Wildcard Starter Choice Pack (84 OVR, 1 of 6), WOC Battle Pass XP Boost (x2), Exclusive WOC Player Set, and Immediate Reward In NHL 24 (Choice of Jack, Quinn, or Luke Hughes at 99 OVR). Players who pre-order* NHL 25 Deluxe Edition by September 13 receive an additional HUT Hughes Brothers Choice Pack (84 OVR). Fans can also get a pre-order loyalty offer to receive a 10% off pre-order of the NHL 25 Deluxe Edition. All pre-order editions and information can be found here.

EA Play** members get a 10-hour trial beginning seven days before launch, and NHL 25 in-game rewards and discounts throughout the season. Visit the EA Play website for more information.

Developed by EA Vancouver, EA SPORTS NHL 25 will be available on Oct. 4, 2024 on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S. For more information on EA SPORTS NHL, visit https://www.ea.com/games/nhl/nhl-25.

