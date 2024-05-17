EA SPORTS™ Gives First Look at Gameplay, Modes & Fan-Favorite Ways to Play in EA SPORTS College Football 25

Chase College Greatness in Fan-Favorite Modes Dynasty & Road To Glory While Experiencing the Depth & Explosiveness of College Football Gameplay Powered by All-New CampusIQ™

WATCH: College Football 25 Reveal Trailer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and EA SPORTS™ today revealed the highly anticipated modes and features that headline EA SPORTS™ College Football 25, and gave fans a first look at the explosive on-field gameplay and iconic atmospheres of modern-era college football that await when the game launches worldwide on July 19 for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.





College Football 25 introduces CampusIQ™, a suite of features that brings to life the true depth of college football through wide open, fast-paced gameplay across all 134 FBS schools in all areas of the game. Fan-favorite modes Dynasty and Road To Glory set a new standard for college football greatness for fans ready to construct their own powerhouse program as a created coach or vie for the Heisman as a player, while the all-new Road to the College Football Playoff and College Football Ultimate Team™ bring fresh online experiences and ways to play.

“EA SPORTS College Football is BACK! We’ve felt the passion and anticipation of college football fans every step of the way since we first announced this game, and we’re ecstatic to finally be able to show everyone what we’ve been building,” said Daryl Holt, SVP and Group GM, EA SPORTS. “College Football 25 is built with authenticity at its core, inspired by experiences our fans have loved from our games, and fully evolved to reflect modern college football – all of which will immerse them in the sights, sounds, and true-to-life gameplay of the sport they love.”

EXPLOSIVE COLLEGE GAMEPLAY



The wide open, fast-paced gameplay CampusIQ™ delivers in College Football 25 matches the explosiveness of college football game days, whether you want to keep it on the ground with Army’s Flexbone offense, or take to the sky with USC’s Air Raid. A range of player ratings that fluctuate throughout each game, team tiers, and in-game passing mechanics custom to college play bring a gameplay feel unique to college football.

Wear & Tear System: As the hits add up, players wear down with the Wear & Tear System. Manage your players’ health, limit fatigue, assess risk of injury, and avoid on-field mistakes by using strategic substitutions to ensure your players are at their best when it counts the most.

As the hits add up, players wear down with the Wear & Tear System. Manage your players’ health, limit fatigue, assess risk of injury, and avoid on-field mistakes by using strategic substitutions to ensure your players are at their best when it counts the most. Pre-Snap Recognition: Pre-Snap Recognition makes the decision behind every snap matter more. Do you trust in your high-skill seniors, or take a risk with your untested freshman? Read the game, then read your players to make the right decision when the game is on the line.

Pre-Snap Recognition makes the decision behind every snap matter more. Do you trust in your high-skill seniors, or take a risk with your untested freshman? Read the game, then read your players to make the right decision when the game is on the line. Homefield Advantage: Game-altering homefield advantages rattle your rivals in college football’s toughest places to play. Test your squad’s road game composure and confidence levels as you play through distractions like screen shaking, missing pre-play icons, and moving play art.

ICONIC ATMOSPHERES



Fans will be immersed into the most iconic settings, stadiums and traditions of college football, from The Big House to The Swamp, Tuscaloosa to College Station, and everywhere in between. The sights, sounds, fight songs, mascots, commentators, and unique touches that make up college football game days across all 134 FBS universities, bowl games and the College Football Playoff will come to life.

Pageantry & Traditions: Revel in the storied traditions that electrify college football stadiums every Saturday. With unique team run-outs, rivalry rituals, synchronized crowd-chants, loudness meters as well as real game-day audio, fight songs and, of course, mascots, it’ll feel like home everywhere you look.

Revel in the storied traditions that electrify college football stadiums every Saturday. With unique team run-outs, rivalry rituals, synchronized crowd-chants, loudness meters as well as real game-day audio, fight songs and, of course, mascots, it’ll feel like home everywhere you look. Commentary & Broadcast: Listen to the iconic voices of Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit as they call marquee matchups, while Rece Davis, Jesse Palmer, and David Pollack take the mic for all other games. Take in the sights and sounds around the stadium between plays with a dynamic picture-in-picture play-call system.

CHASE COLLEGE GREATNESS



Set a new standard for college football greatness whether building your dream team of college football stars and legends, recruiting a winning roster, or developing a coaching staff. Lead your program to the Natty as a created coach, balance student-athlete life and take home the Heisman as a player, or get competitive online in the college football experience of your choice.

Dynasty: Create a coach and take control of your own college football program. Establish your coaching staff, then work to recruit the best talent either straight from high school or direct from the transfer portal. Coaching archetypes and skill trees empower you to run your program your own way as you vie for a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, or create your own college football program with customization tools on the Team Builder website.

Create a coach and take control of your own college football program. Establish your coaching staff, then work to recruit the best talent either straight from high school or direct from the transfer portal. Coaching archetypes and skill trees empower you to run your program your own way as you vie for a spot in the new 12-team College Football Playoff, or create your own college football program with customization tools on the Team Builder website. Road To Glory: Live the life of a student-athlete with your created player and take home the Heisman as you build an unforgettable college football legacy. Manage your weekly schedule, GPA, and your image, earn Coach Trust to get more playing time, or use the transfer portal to get the time and the glory you deserve.

Live the life of a student-athlete with your created player and take home the Heisman as you build an unforgettable college football legacy. Manage your weekly schedule, GPA, and your image, earn Coach Trust to get more playing time, or use the transfer portal to get the time and the glory you deserve. Road to the College Football Playoff: Experience a new way to play competitively across consoles in the Road to the College Football Playoff. Will you represent your university, or take a power school to climb the polls? Earn rank by upsetting the toughest opponents and securing the votes you need to progress and level up divisions. Play your way into the playoffs and battle for the National Championship.

Experience a new way to play competitively across consoles in the Road to the College Football Playoff. Will you represent your university, or take a power school to climb the polls? Earn rank by upsetting the toughest opponents and securing the votes you need to progress and level up divisions. Play your way into the playoffs and battle for the National Championship. College Football Ultimate Team: Build your dream team of college football stars and legends. Play Solo Challenges or H2H Seasons to upgrade your squad and take on the toughest contests. Test your skills across consoles in more competitive formats like College Football Ultimate Team™ Champs and Champs Gauntlet.

Fans can pre-order* their copy of EA SPORTS College Football 25 now and those seeking the ultimate football experience can pre-order the EA SPORTS™ MVP Bundle** on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S, which includes the deluxe editions of EA SPORTS College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25 with 3-day early access and unlocks a multitude of benefits across both titles.

EA Play† members will get a 10-hour Early Access Trial starting July 16. Members can score rewards such as monthly College Football Ultimate Team packs, as well as receive 10% off Electronic Arts digital content including game downloads, Season Passes, College Football Points, and DLC. For more information on EA Play please visit https://www.ea.com/ea-play.

Fans can follow along on social media (Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and YouTube) for more exciting College Football 25 news and details as they are announced throughout the summer, including a deeper look at gameplay later this month.

*Conditions & restrictions apply. See ea.com/games/ea-sports-college-football/college-football-25/disclaimers for details.

**Conditions & restrictions apply. See ea.com/games/ea-sports-football-bundle/disclaimers for details.

†Conditions, limitations and exclusions apply. See EA Play Terms for details.

For College Football 25 assets, visit: EAPressPortal.com.

EA SPORTS™ College Football 25 is developed in Orlando, Florida and Madrid, Spain by EA Tiburon and will be available worldwide July 19 for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.

About Electronic Arts



Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2024, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, FIFA and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

Category: EA Sports

Contacts

Nathan Edwards



PR Manager



naedwards@ea.com