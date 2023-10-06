EA SPORTS FC™ 24 Sees Massive Fan Engagement to Kick Off New Era of Football

Millions Have Joined the Club With More than 11.3 Million Players in EA SPORTS FC™ 24 and Over 2.2 Million Launch Day Downloads of EA SPORTS FC Mobile

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FC24–Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) shared details on fan engagement across its EA SPORTS FC™ ecosystem, with more than 11.3 million players worldwide, including through EA Play, hitting the pitch in EA SPORTS FC™ 24 through its first week. EA SPORTS FC Mobile, the most immersive mobile football game yet, broke EA SPORTS Mobile Football franchise records with 2.2 million people installing the application on the first day. In the 10 days since launch, a total of more than 11.2 million new users have downloaded the mobile game.









“We’re thrilled to have so many fans jumping into The World’s Game in both EA SPORTS FC 24 and FC Mobile in just the first few days since launch,” said Cam Weber, President of EA SPORTS. “In addition to welcoming back millions of our longtime players, new players in FC 24 are up nearly 20% year over year, showing the excitement of football fans everywhere to join the Club. We are building the world’s biggest football community through EA SPORTS FC, and we’re just getting started.”

Fans who play EA SPORTS FC™ 24 still have the opportunity to become an FC Founder. Play by November 1, 2023 and unlock exclusive benefits including in-game vanity, and objectives and tasks in Ultimate Team, including a Founder Evolution experience. As a one-time offer, fans can be there at the beginning of a new era for EA SPORTS FC and claim their title as an FC Founder to join the club with style.

Users who log in to play EA SPORTS FC Mobile before November 30, 2023 will also have the opportunity to score one coveted ambassador player item from the Founders Pack*:

Real Madrid CF’s Vinícius Júnior

Manchester City F.C.’s Erling Haaland

Liverpool F.C.’s Virgil van Dijk

Tottenham Hotspur F.C.’s Son Heung-min

Real Madrid CF’s Jude Bellingham

Liverpool FC’s Diogo Jota

Manchester City F.C.’s Jack Grealish

Juventus’ Federico Chiesa

Chelsea F.C.’s Enzo Fernández

Borussia Dortmund’s Youssoufa Moukoko

EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is available now for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch™.

Download EA SPORTS FC Mobile on the App Store and Google Play Store to access the World’s Game in Your Pocket.

*Conditions & restrictions apply. See here for details.

