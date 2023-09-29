EA SPORTS FC 24 Launches Worldwide Today – A New Era Begins for the World’s Game

More Than 6.8 Million Players Have Hit The Pitch in The Football Franchise’s Biggest Early Access Audience To Date

Featuring over 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues including the Premier League, LALIGA EA SPORTS, UEFA Men’s and Women’s Champions League, CONMEBOL Libertadores, and more

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FC24–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) today marked the beginning of a new era in football, with the worldwide launch of EA SPORTS FC™ 24, available now for PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch™. A trinity of new technologies powers EA SPORTS FC™ 24, with cross-play** now expanded to all multiplayer online modes, allowing friends to play across platforms as EA SPORTS enters a new era for the world’s game. Fans are invited to join the club alongside the 6.8 million players who have already played EA SPORTS FC 24 through Early Access, an increase of over 25% from last year✝.









“Today marks a milestone moment as we welcome millions of fans to the club with EA SPORTS FC,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP & GM of EA SPORTS FC. “There is massive innovation at the heart of FC 24, combined with a commitment to authenticity, and together they deliver an unparalleled, entertaining experience that is expansive, true-to-life, and above all – brings together a football community with our fans at the center.”

EA SPORTS FC 24 launches this week alongside EA SPORTS FC™ Mobile as the first new experiences in the EA SPORTS FC platform of global football fandom powered by video games. EA SPORTS FC reaches fans through console, mobile, online and esports products, powered by EA SPORTS’ 30-year history of defining interactive football, and leading a fan-first future built on inclusivity, innovation, and authenticity.

Unrivaled authenticity in EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is brought to life through a roster of players from the biggest clubs and leagues from around the world, including LALIGA EA SPORTS, the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, CONMEBOL Libertadores, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Women’s Champions League, the Barclays Women’s Super League, and more.

“EA SPORTS FC is our greatest ever expression of interactive football, and will connect fans around the world with the sport like never before.” said David Jackson, VP of Brand, EA SPORTS FC. “Together with 19,000 athletes, over 700 teams and 30+ leagues, we’re kicking off this new chapter with FC 24 by bringing unprecedented levels of authenticity and innovation to football fans everywhere.”

A Trinity of Technologies Powering EA SPORTS FC 24

To usher in a new era for football fans worldwide, EA SPORTS FC™ 24 is powered by a trinity of technologies that work together to create an authentic, true to football experience. Driving the biggest leap forward in realism to date, HyperMotionV* translates the fluidity of real-world football using volumetric data of more than 180 top-tier matches. PlayStyles, optimized by real-world Opta data and data from other sources, brings unprecedented dimension to athletes, going beyond overall ratings to highlight on-pitch abilities that make players special. An enhanced Frostbite engine dials up the detail to make every in-game moment look and feel more like football.

MORE INFO: HyperMotionV | PlayStyles | Frostbite

Ultimate Team™ Brings Extraordinary Talent, Unparalleled Choice, and Evolutions

Women’s football has arrived into Ultimate Team™- the biggest addition of top tier players ever added in a single year – introducing five new leagues as well as the clubs and players of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, to usher in all new squad building opportunities. There are also new ICONs, Heroes, and top-rated talents from across men’s and women’s football to add to your Club and build your team around.

For the first time ever, players in your club can be improved via Ultimate Team™ Evolutions – a new way to build your squad around the players you love. Choose players that fit the Evolutions criteria and complete a set of objectives to improve their individual skills, PlayStyles, and overall ratings.

MORE INFO: Ultimate Team

Lead Your Team in Career Mode

From defining the philosophy of your club as a manager, to choosing exactly how you play on the pitch as a player, EA SPORTS FC™ 24 gives you more control over creating your own football stories in Career, with Manager Career and Player Career existing as separate experiences.

Celebrate your achievements in Player Career with the addition of the prestigious Ballon d’Or™, adding a new coveted trophy to pursue a player best. Manager Career introduces a Total Management System that brings together two new elements – Tactical Vision and Coaches – to have you be involved in all major club decisions.

MORE INFO: Career Mode Experiences

More to Discover on the Pitch

New this year, EA SPORTS FC 24 sees the expansion of cross-platform play** across all multiplayer online modes, including Clubs, Co-Op Season, VOLTA FOOTBALL™, and Ultimate Team™ Co-Op. Cross-play will be enabled in all Clubs match types including League, Playoff, Friendly, and Drop-In.

MORE INFO: CLUBS | VOLTA FOOTBALL

Join the Club and Earn EA SPORTS FC™ Founder Status

Fans who play EA SPORTS FC™ 24 by November 1, 2023 will become an FC Founder*** and unlock exclusive benefits including in-game vanity, and objectives and tasks in Ultimate Team, including a Founder Evolution experience. As a one-time offer, be there at the beginning of a new era for EA SPORTS FC and claim your title as an FC Founder to join the club with style.

MORE INFO: EA SPORTS FC Founder Status

*HyperMotionV technology only available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC versions.

**Cross-play enabled in certain modes on same-generation platforms. Cross-play not available on the Nintendo Switch version. More info on cross-play at https://www.ea.com/games/ea-sports-fc/fc-24/news/fc24crossplayupdate.

***More information on Founder Status at https://www.ea.com/games/ea-sports-fc/fc-24/founder-status

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2023, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.4 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Frostbite, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc. John Madden, NFL, and F1 are the property of their respective owners and used with permission.

✝ Percentage increase calculated using data from last year’s early access period of 3 days and EA SPORTS FC 24’s early access period of 7 days.

Category: EA SPORTS

Contacts

Eric Escaravage



Global PR Lead, EA SPORTS FC



eescaravage@ea.com

Stephen Ludlow



Global PR Manager, EA SPORTS FC



sludlow@ea.com