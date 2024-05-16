EA SPORTS™ College Football 25 Launches Worldwide on July 19 With Donovan Edwards, Quinn Ewers & Travis Hunter on the Cover

Standard & Deluxe Edition Feature First Active College Athletes to Grace an EA SPORTS Cover

Full College Football 25 Reveal Coming Tomorrow & Fans Can Pre-Order the MVP Bundle Now To Get The Deluxe Editions of College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA), in advance of the game’s full reveal tomorrow, today unveiled the historic covers of EA SPORTS™ College Football 25, which feature a trio of current college football stars – Michigan running back Donovan Edwards, Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers, and Colorado wide receiver/defensive back Travis Hunter. Fans can soon experience explosive gameplay variety across 134 FBS schools and immerse themselves in the iconic atmospheres of college football when EA SPORTS College Football 25 launches worldwide on July 19 on PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.





“Donovan, Quinn and Travis are extraordinary talents who impressed and entertained millions of college football fans on the field last season and are poised to do so again this year,” said Daryl Holt, SVP and Group GM, EA SPORTS. “We’re proud to be able to incorporate thousands of current athletes in College Football 25, and featuring this trio of playmakers and their iconic college programs on the cover is a perfect fit as we usher in a new era for EA SPORTS and college football. I can’t wait for the world to learn more about the game tomorrow.”

All the cover stars built enviable resumes last season. Edwards excelled in the Wolverines’ national championship run last season, where he became the first player in College Football Playoff (CFP) history with two rushing touchdowns of 40-plus yards in the title game. Ewers, one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, led the Longhorns to a 12-2 record and a Big 12 Championship last year, while Hunter is one of the most exciting two-way players in college football history and stands as the only FBS player in at least the last 20 seasons to record 100 yards receiving and an interception in the same game.

“EA SPORTS games are legendary and to see myself on the cover of College Football 25 is truly surreal,” said Edwards. “It’s a huge honor to join past Michigan greats as a cover athlete on an EA SPORTS college football game and keep the tradition going.”

“To represent the burnt orange on the real and virtual gridirons is such an honor. EA SPORTS games were the first place I lived out my childhood dream of playing for the Longhorns, so it’s a full-circle moment to now be on the cover of College Football 25,” said Ewers.

“I couldn’t be more pumped to be part of College Football 25 and represent my Buffaloes on the cover of a game with so much excitement behind it,” said Hunter. “I can’t wait to play and see myself, my teammates and my school in the game.”

Standard and Deluxe editions of College Football 25 are available for pre-order* now but fans seeking the ultimate football experience can pre-order a unique offering from EA SPORTS – the EA SPORTS™ MVP Bundle**, which includes the deluxe editions of EA SPORTS College Football 25 and Madden NFL 25 with 3-day early access for both titles and a variety of other benefits.

More College Football 25 details will be unveiled tomorrow and throughout the summer. Fans can follow along on social media (Instagram, Twitter and TikTok) for all the exciting details as they are announced.

For College Football 25 assets, visit: EAPressPortal.com.

EA SPORTS™ College Football 25 is developed in Orlando, Florida and Madrid, Spain by EA Tiburon and will be available worldwide July 19 for PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) is a global leader in digital interactive entertainment. The Company develops and delivers games, content and online services for Internet-connected consoles, mobile devices and personal computers.

In fiscal year 2024, EA posted GAAP net revenue of approximately $7.6 billion. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, EA is recognized for a portfolio of critically acclaimed, high-quality brands such as EA SPORTS FC™, Battlefield™, Apex Legends™, The Sims™, EA SPORTS™ Madden NFL, Need for Speed™, Titanfall™, Plants vs. Zombies™ and EA SPORTS F1®. More information about EA is available at www.ea.com/news.

EA, EA SPORTS, EA SPORTS FC, Battlefield, Need for Speed, Apex Legends, The Sims, Titanfall, and Plants vs. Zombies are trademarks of Electronic Arts Inc.

