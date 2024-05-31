e4life, the New Frontier in the Battle Against Viruses Has Arrived in the United Kingdom Thanks to a Patented Italian Device Which Uses Electromagnetic Waves to Inactivate Them

BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom–(BUSINESS WIRE)–As part of the MedTech Innovation Expo, the leading trade show in the medical device design and technology sector which will be held in Birmingham on 5th and 6th June, e4life will be presenting to the UK Market its innovative e4Shield technology, a brand new technological device capable of inactivating influenza and Covid viruses present in the air. E4life is an Italian start-up resulting from the joint venture between ELT Group, world leader in Electronic Defence systems and Lendlease, which specializes in large-scale urban regeneration projects.









Created during the Covid-19 pandemic thanks to the perceptive thinking of a researcher from the ELT laboratories, based on research by Taiwanese scientists published in the scientific journal Nature, e4Shield uses electromagnetic waves at a specific frequency and power to activate a resonance effect to the virus destroying the external shell. This includes droplets up to 10 microns, with an efficiency rate of more than 90% and a propagation speed equal to that of light, with an almost instantaneous effect.

This innovative technology has been included and positively evaluated in the JRC – HERA technology foresight study. The European Commission’s Joint Research Centre (JRC) provides scientific support to the European Union in defining future guidelines/regulations with the aim of improving quality of life, for example by supporting the development and implementation of innovative technologies. The report ‘Suppressing Indoor Pathogen Transmission: A Technology Foresight study’ includes e4shield as one of the innovative technologies to be considered in the EU’s future to ensure an increase in indoor air quality and adds e4life solutions in the annexes as example of efficacy.

“The COVID-19 pandemic and increasingly aggressive seasonal flu epidemics have highlighted the importance of improving our defensive capacity against viruses and bacteria” explains e4life CEO Vincenzo Pompa. “The data says it loud and clear: every year there are a billion cases of influenza, over 60 million respiratory virus infections (Source: European Respiratory Society – ERS, and a study by BARI – Burden of Acute Respiratory Infections). The biodefence sector is getting ever increasing attention on account of its ability to provide answers to the demands for public health protection and offering significant solutions for the detection, prevention and mitigation of biological threats”.

One of the areas that has benefited considerably from solutions emerging from the biodefence sector is the smart home and in particular the home healthcare and air purification section. While it is estimated that the market will reach $345.6 bn in 2032 for the former (Source: IMARC Group), for the latter there is an exponential growth trend from the COVID-19 pandemic onwards, which now represents 11% of the market.

Following Dusseldorf, Dubai and Istanbul fairs, e4life has now arrived in the United Kingdom, a country with one of the largest medical technology industries worldwide and an annual turnover of £27.6 bn, £5 bn of which come from exports.

“If there is one place where we need to make our revolutionary technology known, it is the Med-Tech Innovation Expo, a highly prestigious showcase that brings together the leading players in the medical industry and offers an ideal platform for discussing the challenges and opportunities facing us. Our mission is to improve people’s lives through advanced and accessible technologies. We firmly believe that working together with other innovators can accelerate technological progress and improve the quality of medical solutions available on the market” says Vincenzo Pompa, CEO of e4life.

The devices marketed by e4life do not require the evacuation of environments because they are entirely harmless for both human beings and animals, since the electromagnetic pulses used are 100% safe. This applies both to the environmental version of the device (e4ambient), which covers an area of approximately 50 m2, and the wearable version (e4you). This is both CE and SAR certified, which guarantees that the device can be worn for as long as the wearer wishes without causing any health concerns.

The technology used in the e4life devices has been subjected to rigorous scientific tests and validated by the Celio Military Hospital, the ViroStatics independent research institute and a recent test campaign carried out at the University of Milan Department of Biomedical and Clinical Sciences (Italy). The technology and its effectiveness against respiratory viruses was described in two recent publications, the journal Viruses (June 2023) and the European Society of Medicine (October 2023).

e4life’s technology is constantly evolving and can be adapted to deal with an ever-increasing number of viruses including, in the near future, other microorganisms such as bacteria. Thanks to constant and continuous scientific research, the devices will be able to neutralise an ever-increasing number of pathogens determined by both type and quantity.

Contacts

e4life Press Contact

Mauro Perego



mauro.perego@elettrapr.it

+39 393 8188596