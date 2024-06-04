E3 Lithium Nominates Tina Craft of Albemarle to Board of Directors, Provides Notice of Annual General Meeting and Staffing Update

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$EEMMF #canadianenergy–E3 LITHIUM LTD. (TSXV: ETL) (FSE: OW3) (OTCQX: EEMMF), “E3 Lithium” or the “Company,” a leader in Canadian lithium, has set the Annual General Meeting (AGM) date to July 16, 2024.





E3 Lithium is also pleased to announce the nomination of Tina Craft to its Board of Directors, subject to election at the upcoming AGM. With over 30 years of chemical industry experience, Ms. Craft has held various leadership roles during her 27-year tenure at Albemarle Corporation. As Chief Commercial Officer for the Lithium division, Chief Commercial Officer and Global Vice-President of Sales for the Bromine division, and most recently Chief Commercial Officer of Catalyst at Ketjen, a wholly owned subsidiary of Albemarle, Ms. Craft has spearheaded global growth strategies for emerging and transitional businesses.

Ms. Craft has also received the prestigious Charlotte Women in business award in 2019 and has previously served on the Association of Water Technologies board, Co-chair of AFPM Petrochemical board, Board member of Electric Drive Transportation Association and Board member for the Central and Western North Carolina Chapter of Make-A-Wish as well as founding member of Women Connect a leadership and development program.

“My fellow directors and myself are extremely excited to nominate Tina Craft as a director to the board of E3 Lithium,” said Chris Doornbos, President and CEO. “An initiative launched by E3’s board a few years ago aimed at diversifying our directorships as we progressed through the development phases. With the appointment of Alexandra, Tina and Sonya to our board over the past 12 months, we have solidified that initiative and broadened the board’s perspective in the automotive industry, the lithium industry and government and policy. This shift in diversity and expertise among our new directors will offer critical support to E3 as we advance towards a commercial lithium project in Alberta.”

Mike O’Hara is retiring from the board of directors effective at the AGM. As an original director of E3 Lithium since going public in 2017, E3, the staff and the fellow directors would like to extend a warm thank you to Mr. O’Hara for his seven years of service and significant contributions to the Company.

“I would like to thank Mr. O’Hara for his commitment and insights during his time on the board,” said John Pantazopoulos, Chairperson of the Board of Directors. “His leadership has been beneficial in shaping the Company’s journey, and he will be missed. On behalf of the Board of Directors, we wish him all the best in his retirement.”

AGM Details:

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, at 10am. The Notice of the Meeting information will be distributed shortly to all shareholders and will also available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR + (www.sedarplus.ca).

E3 Lithium is also pleased to welcome Alexis de la Renaudiere as the new Investor Relations Coordinator. Mr. de la Renaudiere is an accomplished professional with extensive experience in leadership, strategy and public relations. At Peterson Capital, he developed relationships with institutional investors, fund managers and market influencers for small and mid-cap companies. Mr. de la Renaudiere identified and pursued new business opportunities, managed investor relations, and organized conferences.

Mr. de la Renaudiere will be responsible for managing relationships with the Company’s investors and stewarding E3 Lithium’s capital markets outreach.

E3 Lithium would like to thank Robin Boschman, Former Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, for her service and wish her the best on her future endeavors.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS



Chris Doornbos, President & CEO



E3 Lithium Ltd.

About E3 Lithium

E3 Lithium is a development company with a total of 16.0 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) Measured and Indicated and 0.9 million tonnes LCE Inferred mineral resources1 in Alberta. As outlined in E3’s Preliminary Economic Assessment, the Clearwater Lithium Project has an NPV8% of USD 1.1 Billion with a 32% IRR pre-tax and USD 820 Million with a 27% IRR after-tax1. E3 Lithium’s goal is to produce high purity, battery grade lithium products to power the growing electrical revolution. With a significant lithium resource and innovative technology solutions, E3 Lithium has the potential to deliver lithium to market from one of the best jurisdictions in the world.

1: The Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for the Clearwater Lithium Project NI 43-101 technical report is amended Sept 17, 2021. Gordon MacMillan, P.Geol, QP, Fluid Domains Inc. and Grahame Binks, MAusIMM, QP (Metallurgy), formerly of Sedgman Canada Limited (Report Date: June 15, 2018, Effective Date: June 4, 2018 Amended Date: September 17, 2021). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the North Rocky Property, effective October 27, 2017, identified 0.9Mt LCE (inferred). The mineral resource NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Bashaw District Project, effective March 21, 2023, identified 16.0Mt LCE (measured & indicated). All reports are available on the E3 Lithium’s website (e3lithium.ca/technical-reports) and SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements as well as management’s objectives, strategies, beliefs and intentions. Forward looking statements are frequently identified by such words as “may”, “will”, “plan”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend” and similar words referring to future events and results. Forward-looking statements are based on the current opinions and expectations of management. All forward-looking information is inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, including the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, fluctuating commodity prices, the effectiveness and feasibility of emerging lithium extraction technologies which have not yet been tested or proven on a commercial scale or on the Company’s brine, competitive risks and the availability of financing, as described in more detail in our recent securities filings available at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual events or results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements and we caution against placing undue reliance thereon. We assume no obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts

E3 Lithium – Investor and Media Relations

Chris Doornbos



President & CEO



investor@e3lithium.ca

587-324-2775