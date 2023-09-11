Home Business Wire E2open to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced that it will report its fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Tuesday, October 10, 2023. E2open management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.


The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The conference ID is 781045. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.e2open.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available through October 24, 2023, at 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode is 49030. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 14 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

