Home Business Wire E2open to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Results
Business Wire

E2open to Report Fiscal First Quarter 2025 Results

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced that it will report its fiscal first quarter 2025 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, July 10, 2024. E2open management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.


The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The conference ID is 721473. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.e2open.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available through July 24, 2024, at 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode is 50762. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 480,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 16 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:

5W PR for e2open

e2open@5wpr.com
718.757.6144

Investor Relations Contact:

Dusty Buell

dusty.buell@e2open.com
investor.relations@e2open.com

Corporate Contact:

Kristin Seigworth

VP Communications, e2open

kristin.seigworth@e2open.com
pr@e2open.com

Articoli correlati

Pentax 17 35mm Film Camera Half Frame Point & Shoot Introduced; First Look YouTube Video, Learn More and Preorder Info at B&H

Business Wire Business Wire -
Photography News: Pentax announces the 17 first camera from its Film Project initiative: a half-frame point-and-shoot built from the...
Continua a leggere

Quanterix to Participate at the Scotiabank Healthcare 1×1 Day

Business Wire Business Wire -
BILLERICA, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ: QTRX), a company fueling scientific discovery through ultrasensitive biomarker detection, today announced that Chief...
Continua a leggere

Domo Named a Leader in Dresner Advisory Services’ Wisdom of Crowds® 2024 Business Intelligence Market Study

Business Wire Business Wire -
Domo receives its eighth consecutive perfect recommendation scoreSILICON SLOPES, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Domo (Nasdaq: DOMO) announced it has been recognized...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php