<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire E2open to Report Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
Business Wire

E2open to Report Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

di Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced that it will report its fiscal fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Monday, May 1, 2023. E2open management will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The conference ID is 668340. Additionally, a live webcast of the conference call will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.e2open.com. Following the conference call, a replay will be available through May 15, 2023, at 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode is 47843. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the company’s website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one. Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:

5W PR for e2open

e2open@5wpr.com
718-757-6144

Investor Relations Contact:

Dusty Buell

dusty.buell@e2open.com
investor.relations@e2open.com

Corporate Contact:

Kristin Seigworth

VP Communications, e2open

kristin.seigworth@e2open.com

Articoli correlati

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of Annual Report on Form 10-K

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCSI) announced today that in connection with its previously announced delay in...
Continua a leggere

Startek Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
- Ongoing Investments in Sales Ecosystem, Technological Capabilities, and Digital Partnerships Aim to Bolster the Company’s Operational Foundation to...
Continua a leggere

Rogers Corporation Welcomes Jessica Morton as New Vice President, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) (“Rogers”), announced that Jessica Morton has joined the company as Vice President, General Counsel...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Announces Receipt of Notice from Nasdaq Regarding Late Filing of...

Business Wire