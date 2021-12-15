E2open to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022

Home Business Wire E2open to Report Financial Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year...
AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), a leading network-based provider of a cloud-based, mission-critical, end-to-end supply chain management platform, today announced that it will report its fiscal third quarter 2022 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, January 12, 2022. E2open management will host a video webinar at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on that day to discuss the financial results and other business highlights.

A video webinar of the event can be accessed through the investor relations section of the company’s website at investors.e2open.com. A replay will be available within 12 hours after the conclusion of the live event.

About E2open

At E2open, we’re creating a more connected, intelligent supply chain. It starts with sensing and responding to real-time demand, supply and delivery constraints. Bringing together data from clients, distribution channels, suppliers, contract manufacturers and logistics partners, our collaborative and agile supply chain platform enables companies to use data in real time, with artificial intelligence and machine learning to drive smarter decisions. All this complex information is delivered in a single view that encompasses your demand, supply, logistics and global trade ecosystems. E2open is changing everything. Demand. Supply. Delivered.TM Visit www.e2open.com.

E2open and the E2open logo are registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. Demand. Supply. Delivered. is a trademark of E2open, LLC.

