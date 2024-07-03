E2open Releases 2024 Sustainability Report

Supply chain software provider’s report presents transparency into environmental, social, and governance (ESG) strategy and initiatives





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectedsupplychain—E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, has released its 2024 Sustainability Report, which provides continued transparency into the company’s approach to environmental, social, and governance (ESG). The report covers data and metrics for e2open’s 2024 fiscal year (FY24), March 1, 2023, through February 29, 2024, unless otherwise noted.

“At e2open, we believe our role in helping many of the world’s most prominent companies manage their supply chains – driven by our people and unique, network-based platform – is our most valuable contribution to a better world,” said Andrew Appel, chief executive officer of e2open. “Thousands of companies use e2open’s platform to manage their complex supply chains more efficiently and sustainably, to help decrease waste, reduce the cost of goods, and lower emissions. As regulations and uncertain economic conditions continue to change expectations for businesses, e2open continues to enhance and support our clients’ ability to comply with requirements and meet their own high standards by weaving environmental, social, and governance principles into our connected supply chain platform.”

E2open’s 2024 Sustainability Report outlines initiatives across four key areas of the company’s ESG strategy: Platform, People, Planet, and Policy. Highlights include:

Platform: E2open’s connected supply chain platform continues to provide four primary sources of value for customers – compliance, assurance, growth, and efficiency. Examples as outlined in the report include e2open’s Due Diligence solution, which continues to provide a robust means to comply with regulations, allowing for the detection of forced labor, trade of sanctioned goods, and trade with restricted parties within the value chain. E2open’s platform also offers powerful supply chain mapping, enabling companies to identify suppliers in tiers two through five and effectively helping companies “know who they don’t yet know.” In addition, e2open supports clients with a global viewpoint on meeting evolving regulatory requirements and acts including UFLPA and California Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act, along with the German Supply Chain Due Diligence Act and the European Commission Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive.

E2open promotes an environment of diversity, equity, and inclusion through focused recruiting and retention efforts, employee resource groups, training, innovation, and engagement activities. New this year was e2open’s first Charitable Giving Week, empowering teams to take part in volunteer programs that support the communities where e2open operates. Planet : With efforts and resources focused on developing products that serve customers and the world sustainably, E2open also reduces waste and reuses materials wherever possible. In 2024, e2open expanded the comprehensiveness of energy and emissions data tracking and reporting to enhance its disclosure. Overall, emissions inventory represents an improved process in terms of both coverage and quality of data collected, as well as more actionable insight.

Read the full 2024 e2open Sustainability Report at e2open.com/esg/.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 480,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 16 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

