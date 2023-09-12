E2open Kicks Off Connect 2023, its Flagship Supply Chain Event

Conference brings together customers, partners, and industry leaders to focus on streamlining supply chains





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectedsupplychain—E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announces the kick-off of its annual client conference, Connect 2023 in Orlando, Florida from September 11-14, 2023. This year’s conference focuses on streamlining and connecting supply chain operations amid a disruptive mix of events from trade issues to rising costs that have had far-reaching effects on global supply chain networks, including sales channels.

Keynote speakers including New York Times best-selling author and Paralympic medalist Amy Purdy and IDC Group Vice President Simon Ellis will join presenters from e2open, client speakers across a range of industries, and strategic and technology partners to deliver 45 educational sessions.

In addition to sessions covering e2open’s technology platform across channel, planning, global trade, logistics and supply, e2open will showcase two strategic initiatives that reflect the ways supply chain ecosystems are becoming more interconnected and complex:

Connected Planning – a multi-year strategic initiative to expand the use of e2open’s distinctive multi-tier collaboration capabilities to power next-generation planning that is better equipped to deal with the extreme disruptions that challenge supply chains. The enhancements bring more data from multiple tiers of channel and supply partners across all ecosystems and AI intelligence on an open platform to make better-informed planning decisions that consider real-time demand volatility, material shortages, logistics constraints or delays, and changing trade regulations. Developments in an AI-enabled user experience will enable cognitive workflow processes to unify planning scenarios, accelerate cross-functional adoption, and raise planner productivity. Decisions are put into action through e2open’s connected network platform, streamlining partner collaboration at any tier of any ecosystem, and paving the way for autonomous supply chains.

capabilities to power next-generation planning that is better equipped to deal with the extreme disruptions that challenge supply chains. The enhancements bring more data from multiple tiers of channel and supply partners across all ecosystems and AI intelligence on an open platform to make better-informed planning decisions that consider real-time demand volatility, material shortages, logistics constraints or delays, and changing trade regulations. Developments in an AI-enabled user experience will enable cognitive processes to unify planning scenarios, accelerate cross-functional adoption, and raise planner productivity. Decisions are put into action through e2open’s connected network platform, streamlining partner collaboration at any tier of any ecosystem, and paving the way for autonomous supply chains. Connected Logistics – focused on customer service and enhancing profitability, e2open continues to invest in a transportation solution with composable architecture that lets clients leverage any or all modes that offer the optimal transportation for their shipments by evaluating, planning, and executing the delivery of their freight while considering cost, service, and carbon impact. Additionally, e2open continues to extend its industry-leading network benchmarks across road, ocean, parcel, and rail so customers can incorporate real-time rates and lead times to intelligently automate the forecasting and pre-booking processes.

“Companies face expected but unpredictable disruptions that underscore the necessity to build resiliency in their supply chains,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of e2open. “To do this, enterprises must be connected – it’s a prerequisite for real-time visibility and orchestration across supply chains, and essential to reaching autonomous decision-making; this is the value that e2open’s network and platform provide. We look forward to spending time with our clients and partners at Connect, to exchange insights and share our innovations to accelerate and multiply the value we deliver to power the next generation of supply chain operations.”

Prestige sponsors of Connect are Accenture, Amazon Freight, and Everstream Analytics, along with title golf sponsor, KPMG.

For more information, visit: connect.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 14 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:



5W PR for e2open



e2open@5wpr.com

718-757-6144

Investor Relations Contact:



Dusty Buell



dusty.buell@e2open.com

investor.relations@e2open.com

Corporate Contact:



Kristin Seigworth



VP Communications, e2open



kristin.seigworth@e2open.com

pr@e2open.com