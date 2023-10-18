E2open Comments on Investor 13D Filing

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today commented on the Schedule 13D filed on behalf of Elliott Investment Management, L.P. with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. E2open encourages and maintains an open dialogue with all of our shareholders. Our Board of Directors and management team remain committed to creating long-term shareholder value and continue to take actions to achieve that objective.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 14 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

