E2open Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

GAAP subscription revenue of $131.6 Million, up 113%

11% organic subscription revenue growth on a constant currency basis

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended August 31, 2022.

Subscription revenue, the primary indicator of our durable client relationships, grew 11% year over year, highlighting the resiliency of our business against the backdrop of a weakening macroeconomic environment,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of e2open. “Furthermore, we are maintaining our fiscal 2023 EBITDA guidance, despite continued FX headwinds to our top line, a testament to our commitment to driving profitability, and revenue growth.”

We continue to see demand expand for our multi-enterprise supply chain as companies seek to become more agile in an incredibly dynamic global economy,” continued Farlekas. “Our new and existing client wins, expanding partnerships and growing pipeline are a testimony to the durability of our revenue model and our ability to grow in all market conditions. Our previously announced strategic spend for further growth acceleration in fiscal 2024 and beyond is well underway, with our key metrics on track to our plan.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue
    • GAAP subscription revenue for the second quarter of 2023 grew 113.3% from the year-ago comparable period to $131.6 million or 81.9% of total revenue. Organic subscription revenue growth was 8.6% or 10.7% on a constant currency basis.
    • Total GAAP revenue for the second quarter of 2023 grew 105.8% from the year-ago comparable period to $160.7 million. Total organic revenue growth was 6.7% or 8.9% on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2023 grew 101.0% from the year-ago comparable period to $77.4 million. Non-GAAP gross profit grew 1.6% or 2.9% on a pro forma constant currency basis from the year-ago comparable period to $106.9 million. The second quarter of 2023 gross profit includes an approximate $2 million of previously disclosed strategic investments within the systems integrators ecosystem that e2open did not have in the comparable year-ago period.
  • GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2023 was 48.2% compared to 49.3% from the year-ago comparable period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 66.5% or 66.0% on a constant currency basis compared to 69.9% from the year-ago comparable period.
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2023 decreased 4.0% or 5.8% on a pro forma constant currency basis from the year-ago comparable period to $48.3 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.1% or 29.0% on a constant currency basis versus 33.5% from the comparable year-ago period. The second quarter of 2023 adjusted EBITDA includes an approximate $6 million of previously disclosed strategic investments in marketing, sales and systems integrators partnerships that e2open did not have in the comparable year-ago period.
  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2023 was $409.6 million compared to $24.0 million from the year-ago comparable period. GAAP and adjusted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2023 were $(1.22) and $0.05; respectively.
  • Cash flow
    • GAAP cash flow from operations was $2.2 million compared to $41.5 million from the year-ago comparable period, inclusive of M&A-related expenses.
    • Adjusted unlevered free cash flow for the second quarter, adjusted for M&A, was $40.6 million, which represents 84.1% of adjusted EBITDA.

NOTE: Refer to Reconciliation of Pro Forma and Non-GAAP Information Tables at the end of this press release for more detail regarding revenue, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, net loss, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted unlevered free cash flow and adjusted EBITDA. Prior year comparisons of non-GAAP measures include e2open, BluJay and Logistyx, as if BluJay and Logistyx were acquired on March 1, 2021.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Introduced an innovative capability to automatically offer real-time spot market freight rates in partnership with carriers in e2open’s Transportation Management application, creating an incremental revenue source and value for e2open’s clients and network participants. Uber Freight is the first strategic partner to go live with this capability that leverages e2open’s network and AI-driven applications with large digital freight broker clients to provide tangible benefits to both buyer and seller of transportation services. E2open secured two additional digital freight brokerages in the quarter.
  • Expanded partnership with Shippeo, a global leader in real-time multimodal transportation visibility, to provide clients with a new, unprecedented level of native real-time transportation visibility and supply chain execution management in a unified global platform, for all modes and geographies. The partnership adds another high-growth solution to the platform.
  • Recognized as leader by IDC in five of five supply chain planning categories in the MarketScape Vendor Assessments. Categories include Holistic Planning, Supply Planning, Demand Planning, Sales and Operations Planning, and Inventory Optimization. As revealed by the research, no other provider has this depth of planning capabilities in the context of an execution platform.
  • Won new logo business, expanded existing client relationships, and completed go-lives across all five product suites, multiple industries and geographic regions. One example is multinational retail and hospitality conglomerate, Landmark Group, which selected e2open to transform its supply chain operations, covering collaboration on procurement to optimizing transportation planning execution and managing trade compliance.

Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2023

As of October 11, 2022, e2open is providing updated guidance for the remainder of fiscal year 2023, which ends February 28, 2023, as follows:

Fiscal 2023 GAAP Subscription Revenue

  • GAAP subscription revenue for fiscal 2023 is expected to be in the range of $535 million to $543 million versus prior guidance of $538 million to $546 million, due to an approximate $3 million negative impact from foreign exchange rate fluctuations when compared to our prior guidance. There is no change to guidance on a constant currency basis.

Fiscal 2023 Total GAAP Revenue

  • Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $668 million to $676 million versus prior guidance of $672 million to $680 million, due to an approximate $4 million negative impact from foreign exchange rate fluctuations when compared to our prior guidance. There is no change to guidance on a constant currency basis.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 GAAP Subscription Revenue

  • GAAP subscription revenue for the fiscal third quarter of 2023 is expected to be in the range of $131 million to $134 million including an approximate $4 million negative year-over-year impact from foreign exchange rate fluctuations.

Fiscal 2023 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin

  • Non-GAAP gross profit margin is reaffirmed in the range of 68% to 70%.

Fiscal 2023 Adjusted EBITDA

  • Adjusted EBITDA is reaffirmed in the range of $217 million to $223 million reflecting an implied adjusted EBITDA margin of 32% to 33%.

NOTE: E2open is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort, and therefore no reconciliation of certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA is included.

Quarterly Conference Call

E2open will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review fiscal 2023 second quarter financial results, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the full fiscal year 2023. To access this call, dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The conference ID is 833680. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the “Investor Relations” section of e2open’s website at www.e2open.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through October 25, 2022, at 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay pass code is 46495. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 400,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP professional services and other revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted unlevered free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity, or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes this non-GAAP measure of financial results provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report filed on Form 10-K, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

 

Three Months Ended August 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

 

2022

 

2021

Revenue

 

 

 

 

Subscriptions

 

$

131,621

 

 

$

61,725

 

Professional services and other

 

 

29,055

 

 

 

16,354

 

Total revenue

 

 

160,676

 

 

 

78,079

 

Cost of Revenue

 

 

 

 

Subscriptions

 

 

36,302

 

 

 

16,246

 

Professional services and other

 

 

22,383

 

 

 

10,967

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

24,566

 

 

 

12,338

 

Total cost of revenue

 

 

83,251

 

 

 

39,551

 

Gross Profit

 

 

77,425

 

 

 

38,528

 

Operating Expenses

 

 

 

 

Research and development

 

 

25,587

 

 

 

16,208

 

Sales and marketing

 

 

22,745

 

 

 

11,174

 

General and administrative

 

 

23,355

 

 

 

13,401

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

 

5,580

 

 

 

7,174

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

 

21,023

 

 

 

3,543

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

514,816

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

613,106

 

 

 

51,500

 

Loss from operations

 

 

(535,681

)

 

 

(12,972

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

 

Interest and other expense, net

 

 

(18,049

)

 

 

(6,332

)

Change in tax receivable agreement liability

 

 

8,062

 

 

 

(637

)

Gain (loss) from change in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

15,159

 

 

 

18,727

 

Gain (loss) from change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

7,260

 

 

 

(16,780

)

Total other income (expenses)

 

 

12,432

 

 

 

(5,022

)

Loss before income tax provision

 

 

(523,249

)

 

 

(17,994

)

Income tax benefit (expense)

 

 

113,664

 

 

 

(5,994

)

Net loss

 

 

(409,585

)

 

 

(23,988

)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

(40,897

)

 

 

(3,471

)

Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.

 

$

(368,688

)

 

$

(20,517

)

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

301,898

 

 

 

195,148

 

Diluted

 

 

301,898

 

 

 

195,148

 

Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. common shareholders per share:

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

(1.22

)

 

$

(0.11

)

Diluted

 

$

(1.22

)

 

$

(0.11

)

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

 

August 31, 2022

 

February 28, 2022

Assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

98,056

 

 

$

155,481

 

Restricted cash

 

 

17,404

 

 

 

19,073

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

154,772

 

 

 

155,341

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

30,527

 

 

 

26,243

 

Total current assets

 

 

300,759

 

 

 

356,138

 

Long-term investments

 

 

185

 

 

 

208

 

Goodwill

 

 

3,292,660

 

 

 

3,756,871

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

1,136,109

 

 

 

1,181,390

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

76,913

 

 

 

65,937

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

24,839

 

 

 

28,102

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

20,771

 

 

 

16,809

 

Total assets

 

$

4,852,236

 

 

$

5,405,455

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

$

115,465

 

 

$

131,246

 

Incentive program payable

 

 

17,404

 

 

 

19,073

 

Deferred revenue

 

 

177,068

 

 

 

190,992

 

Acquisition-related obligations

 

 

57,625

 

 

 

 

Current portion of notes payable

 

 

10,978

 

 

 

89,097

 

Current portion of operating lease obligations

 

 

8,106

 

 

 

7,652

 

Current portion of financing lease obligations

 

 

2,117

 

 

 

2,307

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

388,763

 

 

 

440,367

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

 

2,650

 

 

 

1,141

 

Operating lease obligations

 

 

19,960

 

 

 

21,202

 

Financing lease obligations

 

 

74

 

 

 

1,950

 

Notes payable

 

 

1,046,397

 

 

 

863,577

 

Tax receivable agreement liability

 

 

60,429

 

 

 

66,590

 

Warrant liability

 

 

46,525

 

 

 

67,139

 

Contingent consideration

 

 

34,108

 

 

 

45,568

 

Deferred taxes

 

 

257,733

 

 

 

413,038

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

 

779

 

 

 

712

 

Total liabilities

 

 

1,857,418

 

 

 

1,921,284

 

Commitments and Contingencies

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ Equity

 

 

 

 

Class A common stock

 

 

31

 

 

 

31

 

Class V common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series B-1 common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Series B-2 common stock

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

3,370,315

 

 

 

3,362,219

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(91,681

)

 

 

(19,019

)

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(535,020

)

 

 

(154,976

)

Treasury stock, at cost

 

 

(2,473

)

 

 

(2,473

)

Total E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. equity

 

 

2,741,172

 

 

 

3,185,782

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

253,646

 

 

 

298,389

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

2,994,818

 

 

 

3,484,171

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

4,852,236

 

 

$

5,405,455

 

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

Six Months Ended August 31,

(In thousands)

 

2022

 

2021

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

$

(422,206

)

 

$

(193,343

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

107,380

 

 

 

41,000

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

 

 

1,838

 

 

 

410

 

Provision for credit losses

 

 

266

 

 

 

303

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

 

2,487

 

 

 

1,334

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

3,960

 

 

 

3,742

 

Share-based compensation

 

 

8,342

 

 

 

4,552

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

(133,632

)

 

 

4,450

 

Right-of-use assets impairment charge

 

 

2,376

 

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment charge

 

 

514,816

 

 

 

 

Change in tax receivable agreement liability

 

 

(6,392

)

 

 

3,136

 

(Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liability

 

 

(20,614

)

 

 

41,216

 

(Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

 

(11,460

)

 

 

90,040

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

 

 

162

 

 

 

(236

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable

 

 

5,610

 

 

 

44,785

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

257

 

 

 

(6,401

)

Other noncurrent assets

 

 

(2,493

)

 

 

(3,232

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

 

(15,726

)

 

 

(1,453

)

Incentive program payable

 

 

(1,669

)

 

 

(2,272

)

Deferred revenue

 

 

(23,162

)

 

 

20,083

 

Changes in other liabilities

 

 

(7,976

)

 

 

(6,630

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

2,164

 

 

 

41,484

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Payments for acquisitions – net of cash acquired

 

 

(124,168

)

 

 

 

Capital expenditures

 

 

(31,557

)

 

 

(17,372

)

Minority investment in private firm

 

 

(3,000

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(158,725

)

 

 

(17,372

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from PIPE investment

 

 

 

 

 

280,000

 

Proceeds from indebtedness

 

 

190,000

 

 

 

 

Repayments of indebtedness

 

 

(85,857

)

 

 

(1,582

)

Repayments of financing lease obligations

 

 

(2,213

)

 

 

(5,902

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

 

 

(2,473

)

Repurchase of Common Units

 

 

(1,397

)

 

 

(16,767

)

Payments of debt issuance costs

 

 

(4,766

)

 

 

 

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

 

95,767

 

 

 

253,276

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

 

1,700

 

 

 

(1,244

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(59,094

)

 

 

276,144

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

 

174,554

 

 

 

207,542

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

 

$

115,460

 

 

$

483,686

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

98,056

 

 

$

473,133

 

Restricted cash

 

 

17,404

 

 

 

10,553

 

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

$

115,460

 

 

$

483,686

 

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION

TABLE I

(in millions)

Q2
FY2023

Q2
FY2022(1)

$ Var

% Var

PRO FORMA REVENUE RECONCILIATION

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP Revenue

160.7

78.1

82.6

105.8%

Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment (2)

14.2

(14.2)

n/m

BluJay pre-acquisition revenue

48.8

(48.8)

n/m

Logistyx pre-acquisition revenue

9.4

(9.4)

n/m

Total non-GAAP revenue

160.7

150.6

10.1

6.7%

Constant currency FX impact (4)

3.2

3.2

n/m

Total non-GAAP revenue (constant currency basis) (3)

$163.9

$150.6

$13.3

8.9%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Subscription Revenue

131.6

61.7

69.9

113.3%

Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment (2)

14.2

(14.2)

n/m

BluJay pre-acquisition revenue

38.8

(38.8)

n/m

Logistyx pre-acquisition revenue

6.4

(6.4)

n/m

Non-GAAP subscription revenue

131.6

121.2

10.5

8.6%

Constant currency FX impact (4)

2.5

2.5

n/m

Non-GAAP subscription revenue (constant currency basis) (3)

$134.2

$121.2

$13.0

10.7%

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Professional Services and other revenue

29.1

16.4

12.7

77.7%

BluJay pre-acquisition revenue

10.0

(10.0)

n/m

Logistyx pre-acquisition revenue

3.0

(3.0)

n/m

Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue

29.1

29.4

(0.3)

-1.1%

Constant currency FX impact (4)

0.7

0.7

n/m

Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue (constant currency basis) (3)

$29.7

$29.4

$0.3

1.2%

 

 

 

 

 

PRO FORMA GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross profit

77.4

38.5

38.9

101.0%

Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment (2)

14.2

(14.2)

n/m

Depreciation and amortization

28.6

14.9

13.7

n/m

Share-based compensation (5)

0.1

0.2

(0.1)

n/m

Non-recurring/non-operating costs (6)

0.7

0.2

0.5

n/m

Non-GAAP gross profit

$106.9

$68.1

$38.7

56.9%

BluJay pre-acquisition gross profit

32.4

(32.4)

n/m

Logistyx pre-acquisition gross profit

4.6

(4.6)

n/m

Total non-GAAP gross profit

$106.9

$105.2

$1.7

1.6%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin %

66.5%

69.9%

 

 

Constant currency FX impact (4)

1.3

1.3

n/m

Total non-GAAP gross profit (constant currency basis) (3)

$108.2

$105.2

$3.0

2.9%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin % (constant currency basis) (3)

66.0%

69.9%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

(409.6)

(24.0)

(385.6)

n/m

Interest expense, net

17.3

6.0

11.3

186.6%

Income tax benefit

(113.7)

6.0

(119.7)

n/m

Depreciation and amortization

54.1

20.8

33.3

160.1%

EBITDA

($451.9)

$8.8

($460.7)

n/m

Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment (2)

14.2

(14.2)

n/m

Share-based compensation (5)

5.2

2.5

2.6

103.2%

Non-recurring/non-operating costs (6)

2.7

2.1

0.7

n/m

Acquisition-related adjustments (7)

5.6

7.2

(1.6)

n/m

Change in tax receivable agreement liability (8)

(8.1)

0.6

(8.7)

n/m

Change in fair value of warrant liability (9)

(15.2)

(18.7)

3.6

n/m

Change in fair value of contingent consideration (10)

(7.3)

16.8

(24.0)

n/m

Goodwill impairment

514.8

0.0

514.8

n/m

Right-of-use assets impairment charge

2.4

0.0

2.4

n/m

Adjusted EBITDA

$48.3

$33.5

$14.8

44.3%

BluJay pre-acquisition EBITDA and other (11)

17.0

(17.0)

n/m

Logistyx pre-acquisition EBITDA and other (11)

(0.2)

0.2

n/m

Total adjusted EBITDA

$48.3

$50.4

($2.0)

-4.0%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

30.1%

33.5%

 

 

Constant currency FX impact (4)

(0.9)

(0.9)

n/m

Total adjusted EBITDA (constant currency basis) (3)

$47.5

$50.4

($2.9)

-5.8%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (constant currency basis) (3)

29.0%

33.5%

 

 

Contacts

Investor Contact
Adam Rogers

AVP Investor Relations, e2open

adam.rogers@e2open.com
515-556-1162

Media Contact
5W PR for e2open

e2open@5wpr.com
718-757-6144

Corporate Contact
Kristin Seigworth

VP Communications, e2open

kristin.seigworth@e2open.com

