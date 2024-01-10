E2open Announces Fiscal 2024 Third Quarter Financial Results

GAAP subscription revenue of $132.8 million at the high end of Q3 guidance





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) (“e2open” or the “Company”), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended November 30, 2023.

“ In my first three months leading e2open, I have seen first-hand the unique capabilities of our product offering and the significant value that our solutions are delivering for some of the world’s largest and best-known companies,” said Andrew Appel, e2open’s interim chief executive officer. “ Although our revenue growth has been below our potential, we are intently focused on returning to sustainable growth by implementing specific action plans to improve sales execution, deepen client engagement, and deliver flawless implementations. While this change process will take several quarters to materially impact our top line, our teams are excited by the client-centric approach, the early signs of progress we saw during the fiscal third quarter, and the tremendous opportunity we have in front of us to create value for our clients and shareholders.”

“ In the third fiscal quarter, e2open delivered subscription revenue near the high end of our guidance and maintained strong adjusted EBITDA margins,” said Marje Armstrong, chief financial officer of e2open. “ We exited the quarter with better sales execution in both subscription and professional services as evidenced by large deal closings with major new and existing clients across a range of industry sectors. Although we still have work to do to transform our go-to-market and client engagement model, and conditions in some end-markets remain uncertain, our improved third quarter execution gives us confidence in the steps we are taking to re-accelerate e2open’s growth.”

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue GAAP subscription revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $132.8 million, a decrease of 1.5% from the year-ago comparable period and 84.3% of total revenue. Subscription revenue decreased 2.2% on a constant currency basis. Total GAAP revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $157.5 million, a decrease of 4.5% from the year-ago comparable period. Total revenue decreased 5.2% on a constant currency basis.



GAAP gross profit for the third quarter of 2024 was $78.6 million, a decrease of 6.6% from the year-ago comparable period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $109.7 million, down 3.4% and 4.0% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP gross margin for the third quarter of 2024 was 49.9% compared to 51.0% from the year-ago comparable period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.6% on an organic basis and 69.7% on a constant currency basis compared to 68.9% from the comparable year-ago period.

GAAP Net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $740.0 million compared to a net income of $5.5 million from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024 was $55.4 million, a decrease of 1.4% and 1.5% on a constant currency basis from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.1% and 35.4% on a constant currency basis versus 34.1% from the comparable year-ago period.

GAAP EPS for the third quarter of 2024 was a loss of $2.20. Adjusted EPS for the third quarter of 2024 was $0.04.

Cash flow GAAP operating cash flow on a year-to-date basis was $56.7 million compared to $43.2 million from the year-ago comparable period, inclusive of non-recurring expenses. Adjusted operating cash flow on a year-to-date basis, exclusive of non-recurring expenses, was $79.0 million, which represents 47.8% of year-to-date adjusted EBITDA.



Recent Business Highlights

Selected by Scan Global Logistics (SGL) to optimize the global freight forwarder’s operations across multiple modes of transportation and an expansive geography in what the client called “ the single largest and most important IT project in SGL’s history.” The multi-year agreement helps SGL reduce freight and operational costs, increase transportation efficiency, and enhance its end-user and customer experience.

Closed new logo business including one of the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers that selected e2open’s global screening solution to reduce compliance risk for over 2.5 million partners; and an international designer and manufacturer of sustainable plastic packaging that chose e2open’s Transportation Management and Logistics as a Service to optimize its logistics operations and realize transportation cost savings.

Implemented a large project with NORTERA, a leading North American food manufacturer of canned and frozen fruits and vegetables. With e2open’s Transportation Management, positioned as a Leader by Gartner, NORTERA gains network visibility, automated invoicing processes, and world-class transportation execution and reporting to increase efficiency, reduce freight costs, and improve service levels.

Expanded business with existing major clients across a variety of industry sectors. These large cross-sell wins included a Fortune 500 multinational conglomerate that has been an e2open client since 2015, and a leading provider of enterprise software, each of which selected e2open for its proven ability to deliver a comprehensive and scalable Channel Data Management solution for complex partner ecosystems.

Implemented a new project with existing client Vertiv, a global leader in critical digital infrastructure technologies. The project brought synergies around reusing the common master data and established a single feed across all applications, an example of e2open’s connected supply chain capabilities. This implementation has contributed to lower partner management costs and a better user experience for Vertiv.

Presented annual client awards at Connect 2023 conference, recognizing customers who have achieved remarkable results in supply chain and channel innovation utilizing e2open solutions. Award winners were Vertiv, QSC, Tapestry, Inc., Ball Corporation, and High Liner Foods.

Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024

As of January 9, 2024, e2open is updating full year 2024 guidance previously provided on October 10, 2023, and providing fourth quarter 2024 guidance as follows:

Fiscal 2024 Subscription GAAP Revenue

GAAP subscription revenue for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $533 million to $536 million (versus prior guidance of $530 million to $538 million), reflecting a 0.3% organic growth rate at the mid-point.

Fiscal 2024 Total GAAP Revenue

Total GAAP revenue for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $628 million to $633 million (versus prior guidance of $625 million to $635 million), reflecting a 3.3% year-over-year decrease at the mid-point.

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2024 GAAP Subscription Revenue

GAAP subscription revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter of 2024 is expected to be in the range of $131 million to $134 million, reflecting a 3.2% year-over-year decrease at the mid-point.

Fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin

Non-GAAP gross profit margin for fiscal 2024 is still expected to be in the range of 68% to 70%.

Fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 is still expected to be in the range of $215 million to $220 million, reflecting an implied adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 34% to 35%.

NOTE: E2open is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort, and therefore no reconciliation of certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA is included.

Quarterly Conference Call

E2open will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the full fiscal year 2024. To access this call, dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The conference ID is 740053. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the “Investor Relations” section of e2open’s website at www.e2open.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through January 23, 2024, at 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode is 49575. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 480,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 15 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP professional services and other revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity, or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes this non-GAAP measure of financial results provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report filed on Form 10-K, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended November 30, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Revenue Subscriptions $ 132,800 $ 134,884 Professional services and other 24,697 30,009 Total revenue 157,497 164,893 Cost of Revenue Subscriptions 36,689 35,931 Professional services and other 17,642 20,417 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,590 24,402 Total cost of revenue 78,921 80,750 Gross Profit 78,576 84,143 Operating Expenses Research and development 24,937 24,939 Sales and marketing 22,583 20,448 General and administrative 24,739 23,073 Acquisition-related expenses 9 1,969 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 20,014 19,965 Goodwill impairment 687,700 — Intangible asset impairment 30,000 — Total operating expenses 809,982 90,394 Loss from operations (731,406 ) (6,251 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other expense, net (24,643 ) (21,270 ) Gain from change in tax receivable agreement liability 2,888 2,697 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability 2,617 16,150 Gain from change in fair value of contingent consideration 5,100 6,300 Total other (expense) income (14,038 ) 3,877 Loss before income tax provision (745,444 ) (2,374 ) Income tax benefit 5,413 7,877 Net (loss) income (740,031 ) 5,503 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (72,475 ) 698 Net (loss) income attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. $ (667,556 ) $ 4,805 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 303,848 302,201 Diluted 303,848 302,359 Net (loss) income attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. common shareholders per share: Basic $ (2.20 ) $ 0.02 Diluted $ (2.20 ) $ 0.02

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) November 30, 2023 February 28, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 110,279 $ 93,032 Restricted cash 19,659 11,310 Accounts receivable, net 127,330 174,809 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 30,483 25,200 Total current assets 287,751 304,351 Goodwill 1,846,263 2,927,807 Intangible assets, net 886,315 1,051,124 Property and equipment, net 70,024 72,476 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,580 18,758 Other noncurrent assets 28,559 25,659 Total assets $ 3,140,492 $ 4,400,175 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 83,196 $ 97,491 Channel client deposits payable 19,659 11,310 Deferred revenue 176,253 203,824 Current portion of notes payable 11,122 11,144 Current portion of operating lease obligations 7,317 7,622 Current portion of financing lease obligations 1,120 2,582 Income taxes payable 1,721 2,190 Total current liabilities 300,388 336,163 Long-term deferred revenue 2,833 2,507 Operating lease obligations 17,959 15,379 Financing lease obligations 3,188 1,049 Notes payable 1,038,908 1,043,636 Tax receivable agreement liability 59,663 69,745 Warrant liability 10,830 29,616 Contingent consideration 14,188 29,548 Deferred taxes 66,038 144,529 Other noncurrent liabilities 721 1,083 Total liabilities 1,514,716 1,673,255 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Class A common stock 30 30 Class V common stock — — Series B-1 common stock — — Series B-2 common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 3,395,158 3,378,633 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (45,892 ) (68,603 ) Accumulated deficit (1,831,502 ) (803,679 ) Treasury stock, at cost (2,473 ) (2,473 ) Total E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. equity 1,515,321 2,503,908 Noncontrolling interest 110,455 223,012 Total stockholders’ equity 1,625,776 2,726,920 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,140,492 $ 4,400,175

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended November 30, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (1,139,544 ) $ (416,703 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 160,758 159,831 Amortization of deferred commissions 4,452 2,878 Provision for credit losses 2,657 315 Amortization of debt issuance costs 3,961 3,783 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 5,454 5,813 Share-based compensation 18,728 13,139 Deferred income taxes (79,791 ) (143,012 ) Right-of-use assets impairment charge 619 4,137 Goodwill impairment charge 1,097,741 514,816 Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment charge 34,000 — Gain from change in tax receivable agreement liability (8,355 ) (9,089 ) Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (18,786 ) (36,764 ) Gain from change in fair value of contingent consideration (15,360 ) (17,760 ) Gain on operating lease termination (187 ) — (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment (16 ) 537 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 44,822 10,876 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,972 ) 4,311 Other noncurrent assets (7,351 ) (4,094 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (16,712 ) (12,946 ) Channel client deposits payable 8,349 (5,943 ) Deferred revenue (27,244 ) (26,899 ) Changes in other liabilities (7,568 ) (4,075 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 56,655 43,151 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for acquisitions – net of cash acquired — (179,243 ) Capital expenditures (22,301 ) (40,473 ) Minority investment in private firm — (3,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (22,301 ) (222,716 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from indebtedness — 215,000 Repayments of indebtedness (8,366 ) (103,174 ) Repayments of financing lease obligations (2,432 ) (2,312 ) Repurchase of common units — (1,397 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (4,766 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (10,798 ) 103,351 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,040 478 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 25,596 (75,736 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 104,342 174,554 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 129,938 $ 98,818

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION TABLE I Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 (in millions) Q3 Q3 $ Var % Var FY2024 FY2023 PRO FORMA REVENUE RECONCILIATION Total GAAP Revenue 157.5 164.9 (7.4) (4.5%) Constant currency FX impact (1) (1.1) – (1.1) n/m Total non-GAAP revenue (constant currency basis) (2) $156.4 $164.9 ($8.5) (5.2%) GAAP Subscription Revenue 132.8 134.9 (2.1) (1.5%) Constant currency FX impact (1) (0.8) – (0.8) n/m Non-GAAP subscription revenue (constant currency basis) (2) $132.0 $134.9 ($2.9) (2.2%) GAAP Professional Services and other revenue 24.7 30.0 (5.3) (17.7%) Constant currency FX impact (1) (0.3) – (0.3) n/m Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue (constant currency basis) (2) $24.4 $30.0 ($5.6) (18.6%) PRO FORMA GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION GAAP Gross profit 78.6 84.1 (5.6) (6.6%) Depreciation and amortization 28.7 28.4 0.3 1.0% Share-based compensation (3) 1.3 0.5 0.8 142.6% Non-recurring/non-operating costs (4) 1.1 0.5 0.6 115.7% Non-GAAP gross profit $109.7 $113.6 ($3.9) (3.4%) Non-GAAP Gross Margin % 69.6% 68.9% Constant currency FX impact (1) (0.6) – (0.6) n/m Total non-GAAP gross profit (constant currency basis) (2) $109.1 $113.6 ($4.5) (4.0%) Non-GAAP Gross Margin % (constant currency basis) (2) 69.7% 68.9% PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION Net income (loss) (740.0) 5.5 (745.5) n/m Interest expense, net 24.9 19.5 5.4 27.8% Income tax benefit (5.4) (7.9) 2.5 (31.3%) Depreciation and amortization 53.6 52.5 1.1 2.2% EBITDA ($666.9) $69.6 ($736.5) n/m Share-based compensation (3) 6.8 4.8 2.0 42.5% Non-recurring/non-operating costs (4) 8.3 3.2 5.1 158.6% Acquisition-related adjustments (5) 0.0 2.0 (2.0) (99.5%) Change in tax receivable agreement liability (6) (2.9) (2.7) (0.2) 7.0% Change in fair value of warrant liability (7) (2.6) (16.2) 13.5 (83.8%) Change in fair value of contingent consideration (8) (5.1) (6.3) 1.2 (19.0%) Goodwill impairment 687.7 0.0 687.7 n/m Right-of-use assets & Intangible impairment charge 30.1 1.8 28.3 1,608.5% Adjusted EBITDA $55.4 $56.2 ($0.8) (1.4%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 35.1% 34.1% Constant currency FX impact (1) (0.0) – (0.0) n/m Total adjusted EBITDA (constant currency basis) (2) $55.3 $56.2 ($0.8) (1.5%) Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (constant currency basis) (2) 35.4% 34.1%

(1) Constant Currency refers to pro-forma amounts excluding the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. To calculate foreign currency translation on a constant currency basis, operating results for the current year period for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the comparable period of the prior year (rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current year period) (2) Constant Currency refers to pro forma amounts excluding translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates. (3) Reflects non-cash, long-term share-based compensation expense. (4) Primarily includes other non-recurring expenses such as systems integrations and consulting, advisory fees and certain severance costs. (5) Primarily includes advisory, consulting, accounting and legal expenses incurred in connection with mergers and acquisitions activity, including related valuation, negotiation and integration costs and capital-raising activities for costs related to the BluJay and Logistyx acquisitions. (6) Represents the expense related to the change in the fair value of the tax receivable agreement liability, including interest. (7) Represents the fair value adjustment at each balance sheet date of the warrant liability related to the public, private placement, and forward purchase warrants. (8) Represents the fair value adjustment at each balance sheet date of the contingent consideration liability related to the restricted Series B-2 common stock and Series 2 RCUs.

