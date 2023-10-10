Home Business Wire E2open Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results
E2open Announces Fiscal 2024 Second Quarter Financial Results

GAAP subscription revenue of $134.7 million at the high end of Q2 guidance


Year-to-date GAAP operating cash flow of $51.3M and adjusted operating cash flow of $45.1M

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended August 31, 2023.

While we delivered subscription revenue near the high end of our guidance in the second quarter and maintained strong adjusted EBITDA margins, our growth rate remained below our potential,” said Marje Armstrong, chief financial officer of e2open. “We continue to reposition the company for organic growth and have already taken a number of steps to improve our go-to-market performance and client engagement model in order to reaccelerate growth.

These changes will take several quarters to show their intended impact and as a result, we now expect pressures on our growth rate to persist for the remainder of fiscal year 2024. In the meantime, we will maintain our focus on profitability and cash flow generation while continuing to invest in innovation across our platform to provide the most comprehensive and capable end-to-end global supply chain software ecosystem.”

We have full confidence in e2open’s potential and its unique position in the attractive supply chain software market,” said Chinh E. Chu, chairman of the e2open board of directors. “The board believes that a leadership transition at this time can be a key enabler in accelerating the company’s growth trajectory. As announced earlier today, we are delighted to welcome Andrew Appel as interim chief executive officer to lead the company through this transition. Andrew will work closely with Marje Armstrong, our chief financial officer and Greg Randolph, our new chief commercial officer, and the rest of the experienced executive team as we focus on improving the company’s top-line performance and executing our growth strategy.”

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue
    • GAAP subscription revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $134.7 million, an increase of 2.4% from the year-ago comparable period and 85.0% of total revenue. Subscription revenue growth was 1.9% on a constant currency basis.
    • Total GAAP revenue for the second quarter of 2024 was $158.5 million, a decrease of 1.4% from the year-ago comparable period. Total revenue decreased 1.9% on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2024 was $79.2 million, an increase of 2.2% from the year-ago comparable period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $109.5 million, up 2.5% and 2.0% on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2024 was 50.0% compared to 48.2% from the year-ago comparable period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.1% on an organic and a constant currency basis compared to 66.5% from the year-ago comparable period.
  • Net loss for the second quarter of 2024 was $38.6 million compared to a net loss of $409.6 million from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA for the second quarter of 2024 was $56.1 million, an increase of 16.1% and 15.4% on a constant currency basis from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 35.4% on an organic and a constant currency basis versus 30.1% from the comparable year-ago period.
  • GAAP EPS for the second quarter of 2024 was a loss of $0.12. Adjusted EPS for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.04.
  • Cash flow
    • GAAP operating cash flow on a year-to-date basis was $51.3 million compared to $2.2 million from the year-ago comparable period, inclusive of non-recurring expenses.
    • Adjusted operating cash flow on a year-to-date basis, exclusive of non-recurring expenses, was $45.1 million, which represents 41.0% of year-to-date adjusted EBITDA.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Held e2open Connect 2023, the company’s annual customer and partner conference, in Orlando, Florida. This year’s North America event was an outstanding success, with attendance up 30% year over year among e2open’s customers, technology partners, and system integrator partners. The three-day event featured over 45 educational sessions delivered by client speakers across a range of industries, strategic and technology partners, and e2open presenters.
  • Announced strategic innovation initiatives in Connected Planning and Connected Logistics technology solutions, giving clients the opportunity to learn about these multi-year investments at Connect, in addition to sessions covering e2open’s technology platform developments across channel, planning, global trade, logistics, and supply applications.
  • Issued e2open’s annual ESG report outlining corporate policies and initiatives and highlighting the foundational role of network-based supply chain management platforms in addressing ESG risks and opportunities at the scope and scale of business.
  • Recognized as a Leader by Nucleus Research in the 2023 Control Tower Technology Value Matrix for the ninth consecutive year. The report distinguishes e2open’s ability to allow multi-tier structured and unstructured collaboration across supply chain partners and create autonomous decision-making capabilities that enable supply chains to operate in a truly connected fashion.
  • Continued to expand the logistics ecosystem of e2open’s industry-leading global network through partnerships with Traffic Tech, Emerge, and Flock Freight. Connecting these transportation partners to e2open’s global carrier network provides shippers with broader options to improve service levels and optimize transportation costs. E2open is a first mover in bringing Flock Freight’s shared truckload capabilities to the logistics ecosystem at scale.
  • Implemented a training and certification program for e2open’s Customer Success team, designed to dramatically improve the ability to deliver service excellence at every customer touchpoint, from initial contact to project delivery and beyond.

Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024

As of October 10, 2023, e2open is updating full year 2024 guidance previously provided on May 1, 2023, and providing third quarter 2024 guidance as follows:

Fiscal 2024 Subscription GAAP Revenue

  • GAAP subscription revenue for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $530 million to $538 million, reflecting a 0.2% organic growth rate at the mid-point.

Fiscal 2024 Total GAAP Revenue

  • Total GAAP revenue for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $625 million to $635 million, reflecting a 3.4% year over year decrease at the mid-point.

Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 GAAP Subscription Revenue

  • GAAP subscription revenue for the fiscal third quarter of 2024 is expected to be in the range of $130 million to $133 million, reflecting a 2.5% year over year decrease at the mid-point.

Fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin

  • Non-GAAP gross profit margin for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of 68% to 70%.

Fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA

  • Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $215 million to $220 million, reflecting an implied adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 34% to 35%.

NOTE: E2open is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort, and therefore no reconciliation of certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA is included.

Quarterly Conference Call

E2open will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the full fiscal year 2024. To access this call, dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The conference ID is 781045. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the “Investor Relations” section of e2open’s website at www.e2open.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through October 24, 2023, at 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay passcode is 49030. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 14 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP professional services and other revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity, or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes this non-GAAP measure of financial results provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report filed on Form 10-K, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended August 31,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

Revenue

Subscriptions

$

134,734

 

$

131,621

 

Professional services and other

 

23,754

 

 

29,055

 

Total revenue

 

158,488

 

 

160,676

 

Cost of Revenue

Subscriptions

 

36,780

 

 

36,302

 

Professional services and other

 

17,844

 

 

22,383

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

24,698

 

 

24,566

 

Total cost of revenue

 

79,322

 

 

83,251

 

Gross Profit

 

79,166

 

 

77,425

 

Operating Expenses

Research and development

 

24,945

 

 

25,587

 

Sales and marketing

 

21,551

 

 

22,745

 

General and administrative

 

38,550

 

 

23,355

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

18

 

 

5,580

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

19,993

 

 

21,023

 

Goodwill impairment

 

 

 

514,816

 

Total operating expenses

 

105,057

 

 

613,106

 

Loss from operations

 

(25,891

)

 

(535,681

)

Other income (expense)

Interest and other expense, net

 

(25,517

)

 

(18,049

)

Gain from change in tax receivable agreement liability

 

7,927

 

 

8,062

 

Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability

 

1,489

 

 

15,159

 

Gain from change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

1,260

 

 

7,260

 

Total other (expense) income

 

(14,841

)

 

12,432

 

Loss before income tax provision

 

(40,732

)

 

(523,249

)

Income tax benefit

 

2,103

 

 

113,664

 

Net loss

 

(38,629

)

 

(409,585

)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(3,757

)

 

(40,897

)

Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.

$

(34,872

)

$

(368,688

)

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

 

303,220

 

 

301,898

 

Diluted

 

303,220

 

 

301,898

 

Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. common shareholders per share:

Basic

$

(0.12

)

$

(1.22

)

Diluted

$

(0.12

)

$

(1.22

)

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)
 

(In thousands)

August 31, 2023

February 28, 2023
 

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

111,840

 

$

93,032

 

Restricted cash

 

22,761

 

 

11,310

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

122,120

 

 

174,809

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

30,882

 

 

25,200

 

Total current assets

 

287,603

 

 

304,351

 

Goodwill

 

2,532,171

 

 

2,927,807

 

Intangible assets, net

 

960,785

 

 

1,051,124

 

Property and equipment, net

 

69,498

 

 

72,476

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

18,748

 

 

18,758

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

27,073

 

 

25,659

 

Total assets

$

3,895,878

 

$

4,400,175

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

90,888

 

$

97,491

 

Channel client deposits payable

 

22,761

 

 

11,310

 

Deferred revenue

 

170,822

 

 

203,824

 

Current portion of notes payable

 

11,119

 

 

11,144

 

Current portion of operating lease obligations

 

7,387

 

 

7,622

 

Current portion of financing lease obligations

 

625

 

 

2,582

 

Income taxes payable

 

3,003

 

 

2,190

 

Total current liabilities

 

306,605

 

 

336,163

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

2,212

 

 

2,507

 

Operating lease obligations

 

15,287

 

 

15,379

 

Financing lease obligations

 

776

 

 

1,049

 

Notes payable

 

1,040,485

 

 

1,043,636

 

Tax receivable agreement liability

 

64,278

 

 

69,745

 

Warrant liability

 

13,447

 

 

29,616

 

Contingent consideration

 

19,288

 

 

29,548

 

Deferred taxes

 

72,986

 

 

144,529

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

766

 

 

1,083

 

Total liabilities

 

1,536,130

 

 

1,673,255

 

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders’ Equity

Class A common stock

 

30

 

 

30

 

Class V common stock

 

 

 

 

Series B-1 common stock

 

 

 

 

Series B-2 common stock

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,388,570

 

 

3,378,633

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(46,199

)

 

(68,603

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(1,163,946

)

 

(803,679

)

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(2,473

)

 

(2,473

)

Total E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. equity

 

2,175,982

 

 

2,503,908

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

183,766

 

 

223,012

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

2,359,748

 

 

2,726,920

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

3,895,878

 

$

4,400,175

 

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)
 

Six Months Ended August 31,

(In thousands)

2023

 

2022

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss

$

(399,513

)

$

(422,206

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

 

107,168

 

 

107,380

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

 

2,758

 

 

1,838

 

Provision for credit losses

 

1,294

 

 

266

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

2,640

 

 

2,487

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

3,890

 

 

3,960

 

Share-based compensation

 

11,887

 

 

8,342

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(72,721

)

 

(133,632

)

Right-of-use assets impairment charge

 

549

 

 

2,376

 

Goodwill impairment charge

 

410,041

 

 

514,816

 

Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment charge

 

4,000

 

 

 

Gain from change in tax receivable agreement liability

 

(5,467

)

 

(6,392

)

Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability

 

(16,169

)

 

(20,614

)

Gain from change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(10,260

)

 

(11,460

)

Gain on operating lease termination

 

(189

)

 

 

(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment

 

(147

)

 

162

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

 

51,394

 

 

5,610

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

(3,338

)

 

257

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

(4,172

)

 

(2,493

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(7,825

)

 

(15,726

)

Channel client deposits payable

 

11,451

 

 

(1,669

)

Deferred revenue

 

(33,296

)

 

(23,162

)

Changes in other liabilities

 

(2,714

)

 

(7,976

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

51,261

 

 

2,164

 

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for acquisitions – net of cash acquired

 

 

 

(124,168

)

Capital expenditures

 

(16,057

)

 

(31,557

)

Minority investment in private firm

 

 

 

(3,000

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(16,057

)

 

(158,725

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from indebtedness

 

 

 

190,000

 

Repayments of indebtedness

 

(5,587

)

 

(85,857

)

Repayments of financing lease obligations

 

(2,243

)

 

(2,213

)

Repurchase of common units

 

 

 

(1,397

)

Payments of debt issuance costs

 

 

 

(4,766

)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

 

(7,830

)

 

95,767

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

2,885

 

 

1,700

 

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

30,259

 

 

(59,094

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

 

104,342

 

 

174,554

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

134,601

 

$

115,460

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION

TABLE I

(in millions)

Q2

Q2

$ Var

% Var

FY2024

FY2023

PRO FORMA REVENUE RECONCILIATION

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP Revenue

158.5

160.7

(2.2)

(1.4%)

Constant currency FX impact (1)

(0.8)

(0.8)

n/m

Total non-GAAP revenue (constant currency basis) (2)

$157.7

$160.7

($3.0)

(1.9%)

 

 

 

 

GAAP Subscription Revenue

134.7

131.6

3.1

2.4%

Constant currency FX impact (1)

(0.6)

(0.6)

n/m

Non-GAAP subscription revenue (constant currency basis) (2)

$134.1

$131.6

$2.5

1.9%

 

 

 

 

GAAP Professional Services and other revenue

23.8

29.1

(5.3)

(18.2%)

Constant currency FX impact (1)

(0.2)

(0.2)

n/m

Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue (constant currency basis) (2)

$23.6

$29.1

($5.5)

(18.8%)

 

 

 

 

PRO FORMA GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross profit

79.2

77.4

1.7

2.2%

Depreciation and amortization

28.8

28.6

0.2

0.6%

Share-based compensation (3)

1.1

0.1

1.1

1,166.7%

Non-recurring/non-operating costs (4)

0.4

0.7

(0.3)

(38.6%)

Non-GAAP gross profit

$109.5

$106.9

$2.7

2.5%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin %

69.1%

66.5%

 

 

Constant currency FX impact (1)

(0.6)

(0.6)

n/m

Total non-GAAP gross profit (constant currency basis) (2)

$109.0

$106.9

$2.1

2.0%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin % (constant currency basis) (2)

69.1%

66.5%

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

(38.6)

(409.6)

371.0

n/m

Interest expense, net

24.7

17.3

7.4

42.4%

Income tax benefit

(2.1)

(113.7)

111.6

(98.2%)

Depreciation and amortization

53.9

54.1

(0.2)

(0.4%)

EBITDA

$37.8

($451.9)

$489.6

n/m

Share-based compensation (3)

7.4

5.2

2.3

44.5%

Non-recurring/non-operating costs (4)

3.6

2.7

0.9

31.4%

Acquisition-related adjustments (5)

5.6

(5.6)

(99.6%)

Change in tax receivable agreement liability (6)

(7.9)

(8.1)

0.1

(1.6%)

Change in fair value of warrant liability (7)

(1.5)

(15.2)

13.7

(90.2%)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration (8)

(1.3)

(7.3)

6.0

(82.6%)

Goodwill impairment

514.8

(514.8)

n/m

Right-of-use assets impairment charge

0.2

2.4

(2.2)

(92.0%)

Legal settlement (9)

17.8

17.8

n/m

Adjusted EBITDA

$56.1

$48.3

$7.8

16.1%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

35.4%

30.1%

 

 

Constant currency FX impact (1)

(0.3)

(0.3)

n/m

Total adjusted EBITDA (constant currency basis) (2)

$55.8

$48.3

$7.4

15.4%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (constant currency basis) (2)

35.4%

30.1%

 

 

(1) Constant Currency refers to pro-forma amounts excluding the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. To calculate foreign currency translation on a constant currency basis, operating results for the current year period for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the comparable period of the prior year (rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current year period)

(2) Constant Currency refers to pro forma amounts excluding translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates.

(3) Reflects non-cash, long-term share-based compensation expense.

(4) Primarily includes other non-recurring expenses such as systems integrations and consulting, advisory fees and certain severance costs.

(5) Primarily includes advisory, consulting, accounting and legal expenses incurred in connection with mergers and acquisitions activity, including related valuation, negotiation and integration costs and capital-raising activities for costs related to the Business Combination.

(6) Represents the expense related to the change in the fair value of the tax receivable agreement liability, including interest.

(7) Represents the fair value adjustment at each balance sheet date of the warrant liability related to the public, private placement, and forward purchase warrants.

(8) Represents the fair value adjustment at each balance sheet date of the contingent consideration liability related to the restricted Series B-2 common stock and Series 2 RCUs.

(9) Represents the $17.8 million litigation settlement related to a BluJay customer dispute prior to acquisition.

Contacts

Investor Contact
Dusty Buell

dusty.buell@e2open.com
investor.relations@e2open.com

Media Contact
5W PR for e2open

e2open@5wpr.com
212.584.4307

Corporate Contact
Kristin Seigworth

VP Communications, e2open

kristin.seigworth@e2open.com

