E2open Announces Fiscal 2024 First Quarter Financial Results

GAAP subscription revenue of $134.9 million, above the high end of Q1 guidance





Strong Q1 cash flow generation with operating cash flow of $36.5M

Reiterating full year 2024 guidance

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended May 31, 2023.

“ In the first quarter of FY24, we delivered subscription revenue above the high end of our guidance,” said Michael Farlekas, e2open CEO. “ Additionally, we maintained strong margins and drove high cash flow generation. The unique value of our cloud-native, network-centric connected supply chain software platform was validated through several large, new customer deals in the quarter. Among these wins was a large project with an iconic automotive manufacturer that we believe demonstrates our ability to deliver on multiple levers of e2open’s strategy. Increasingly, we’re seeing the ever-evolving, complex needs of this strategically important industry segment as a strong match for our connected supply chain software platform.”

“ Also, during the quarter, we continued to make progress on our previously announced plan to build out e2open’s organic growth capabilities,” said Farlekas. “ We realigned our sales force, made further advancements with our strategic system integrators and partners, and today announced a newly created role of chief commercial officer. We continue to focus on reaccelerating growth, driving operational efficiencies, and seizing the opportunity to reach our full potential.”

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Revenue GAAP subscription revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $134.9 million, an increase of 4.2% from the year-ago comparable period and 84.2% of total revenue. Subscription revenue growth was 4.4% on a constant currency basis. Total GAAP revenue for the first quarter of 2024 was $160.1 million, a decrease of 0.2% from the year-ago comparable period. Total revenue growth was 0.2% on a constant currency basis.



GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2024 was $79.4 million, a decrease of 2.8% from the year-ago comparable period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $110.4 million, down 0.8% and 0.7% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 2024 was 49.6% compared to 50.9% from the year-ago comparable period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 69.0% and 68.7% on a constant currency basis compared to 69.4% from the year-ago comparable period.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2024 was $360.9 million compared to a net loss of $12.6 million from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2024 was $53.8 million, an increase of 4.6% and 3.4% on a constant currency basis from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.6% and 33.0% on a constant currency basis versus 32.0% from the comparable year-ago period.

GAAP EPS for the first quarter of 2024 was a loss of $1.08. Adjusted EPS for the first quarter of 2024 was $0.05.

Cash flow GAAP operating cash flow for the first quarter 2024 was $36.5 million compared to $24.9 million from the year-ago comparable period, inclusive of non-recurring expenses. Adjusted operating cash flow for the first quarter, exclusive of non-recurring expenses, was $37.3 million, which represents 69.4% of adjusted EBITDA.



Recent Business Highlights

Expanded client relationships in the first quarter, including closing a large project with Ford Motor Company that builds on e2open’s prior success and strength in automotive industry transformation.

a large project with Ford Motor Company that builds on e2open’s prior success and strength in automotive industry transformation. Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems based on the company’s overall completeness of vision and ability to execute. E2open Transportation Management is a highly scalable, comprehensive, multi-mode, and multi-region TMS with end-to-end logistics capabilities for complex or simple use cases, providing clients with the ability to mitigate disruptions, secure their global transport needs, and more effectively manage their costs with efficiency.

Joined other industry leaders in the Scheduling Standards Consortium (SSC), which focuses on development and promotion of open standards for scheduling in the logistics and transportation industry through collaboration with both peers and carriers.

with both peers and carriers. Completed go-lives across product suites, industries, and geographies, including deploying e2open’s Global Trade Management (GTM) for Rio Tinto, the world’s second-largest metals and mining company operating in 35 countries.

Continued to accelerate innovation by cross-pollinating capabilities across our composable platform to deliver increased value to clients. For instance, the Global Logistics Orchestration solution further automates and de-risks shipments by screening every shipment for denied or restricted parties according to government-defined lists and eliminating laborious manual tasks like re-booking all legs of committed shipments in the event of delays or disruptions.

Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024

As of July 10, 2023, e2open is reiterating full year 2024 guidance previously provided on May 1, 2023, and providing second quarter 2024 guidance as follows:

Fiscal 2024 Subscription GAAP Revenue

GAAP subscription revenue for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $545 million to $555 million, reflecting a 3.2% organic growth rate at the mid-point.

Fiscal 2024 Total GAAP Revenue

Total GAAP revenue for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $655 million to $670 million, reflecting a 1.6% organic growth rate at the mid-point.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 GAAP Subscription Revenue

GAAP subscription revenue for the fiscal second quarter of 2024 is expected to be in the range of $132 million to $135 million, reflecting a 1.4% organic growth rate at the mid-point.

Fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin

Non-GAAP gross profit margin for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of 68% to 70%.

Fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $218 million to $228 million, reflecting an implied adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 33% to 34%.

NOTE: E2open is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort, and therefore no reconciliation of certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA is included.

Quarterly Conference Call

E2open will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review fiscal first quarter 2024 financial results, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the full fiscal year 2024. To access this call, dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The conference ID is 503015. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the “Investor Relations” section of e2open’s website at www.e2open.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through July 24, 2023, at 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay pass code is 48512. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.e2open.com.

Presentation slides to accompany the conference call are available for download under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 14 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP professional services and other revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity, or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes this non-GAAP measure of financial results provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report filed on Form 10-K, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Revenue Subscriptions $ 134,903 $ 129,547 Professional services and other 25,217 30,834 Total revenue 160,120 160,381 Cost of Revenue Subscriptions 36,544 33,134 Professional services and other 19,528 20,646 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,630 24,901 Total cost of revenue 80,702 78,681 Gross Profit 79,418 81,700 Operating Expenses Research and development 25,866 22,562 Sales and marketing 19,558 24,155 General and administrative 26,125 20,346 Acquisition-related expenses 389 6,764 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 20,128 21,535 Goodwill impairment 410,041 — Total operating expenses 502,107 95,362 Loss from operations (422,689 ) (13,662 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other expense, net (25,726 ) (15,413 ) Loss from change in tax receivable agreement liability (2,460 ) (1,670 ) Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability 14,680 5,455 Gain from change in fair value of contingent consideration 9,000 4,200 Total other expenses (4,506 ) (7,428 ) Loss before income tax provision (427,195 ) (21,090 ) Income tax benefit 66,311 8,469 Net loss (360,884 ) (12,621 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (35,489 ) (1,265 ) Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. $ (325,395 ) $ (11,356 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 302,502 301,373 Diluted 302,502 301,373 Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.



common shareholders per share: Basic $ (1.08 ) $ (0.04 ) Diluted $ (1.08 ) $ (0.04 )

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (In thousands) May 31, 2023 February 28, 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 119,541 $ 93,032 Restricted cash 13,849 11,310 Accounts receivable, net 126,563 174,809 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,732 25,200 Total current assets 287,685 304,351 Goodwill 2,522,144 2,927,807 Intangible assets, net 1,003,472 1,051,124 Property and equipment, net 71,098 72,476 Operating lease right-of-use assets 20,665 18,758 Other noncurrent assets 26,072 25,659 Total assets $ 3,931,136 $ 4,400,175 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 88,140 $ 97,491 Channel client deposits payable 13,849 11,310 Deferred revenue 180,239 203,824 Current portion of notes payable 11,116 11,144 Current portion of operating lease obligations 7,861 7,622 Current portion of financing lease obligations 2,462 2,582 Income taxes payable 2,091 2,190 Total current liabilities 305,758 336,163 Long-term deferred revenue 2,690 2,507 Operating lease obligations 17,165 15,379 Financing lease obligations 913 1,049 Notes payable 1,042,061 1,043,636 Tax receivable agreement liability 72,205 69,745 Warrant liability 14,936 29,616 Contingent consideration 20,548 29,548 Deferred taxes 77,024 144,529 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,019 1,083 Total liabilities 1,554,319 1,673,255 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Class A common stock 30 30 Class V common stock — — Series B-1 common stock — — Series B-2 common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 3,381,244 3,378,633 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (60,433 ) (68,603 ) Accumulated deficit (1,129,074 ) (803,679 ) Treasury stock, at cost (2,473 ) (2,473 ) Total E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. equity 2,189,294 2,503,908 Noncontrolling interest 187,523 223,012 Total stockholders’ equity 2,376,817 2,726,920 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 3,931,136 $ 4,400,175

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended May 31, (In thousands) 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (360,884 ) $ (12,621 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 53,319 53,297 Amortization of deferred commissions 1,344 849 Provision for credit losses 69 146 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,320 1,378 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 1,946 3,175 Share-based compensation 4,445 3,188 Deferred income taxes (67,833 ) (31,483 ) Right-of-use assets impairment charge 362 — Goodwill impairment charge 410,041 — Indefinite-lived intangible asset impairment charge 4,000 — Loss from change in tax receivable agreement liability 2,460 1,670 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (14,680 ) (5,455 ) Gain from change in fair value of contingent consideration (9,000 ) (4,200 ) Gain on disposal of property and equipment (154 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 48,176 41,661 Prepaid expenses and other current assets (1,304 ) 864 Other noncurrent assets (1,772 ) (743 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (12,228 ) (29,909 ) Channel client deposits payable 2,539 7,872 Deferred revenue (23,401 ) (23,197 ) Changes in other liabilities (2,306 ) 18,388 Net cash provided by operating activities 36,459 24,880 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for acquisitions – net of cash acquired — (124,168 ) Capital expenditures (6,552 ) (19,279 ) Minority investment in private firm — (3,000 ) Net cash used in investing activities (6,552 ) (146,447 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from indebtedness — 190,000 Repayments of indebtedness (2,741 ) (82,756 ) Repayments of financing lease obligations (223 ) (219 ) Payments of debt issuance costs — (4,766 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (2,964 ) 102,259 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,105 889 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 29,048 (18,419 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 104,342 174,554 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 133,390 $ 156,135

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION TABLE I (in millions) Q1 Q1 $ Var % Var FY2024 FY2023 PRO FORMA REVENUE RECONCILIATION Total GAAP Revenue 160.1 160.4 (0.3) (0.2%) Constant currency FX impact (1) 0.7 – 0.7 n/m Total non-GAAP revenue (constant currency basis) (2) $160.8 $160.4 $0.4 0.2% GAAP Subscription Revenue 134.9 129.5 5.4 4.2% Constant currency FX impact (1) 0.3 – 0.3 n/m Non-GAAP subscription revenue (constant currency basis) (2) $135.2 $129.5 $5.7 4.4% GAAP Professional Services and other revenue 25.2 30.8 (5.6) (18.2%) Constant currency FX impact (1) 0.3 – 0.3 n/m Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue (constant currency basis) (2) $25.6 $30.8 ($5.3) (17.1%) PRO FORMA GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION GAAP Gross profit 79.4 81.7 (2.3) (2.8%) Depreciation and amortization 28.6 28.4 0.2 0.7% Share-based compensation (3) 0.6 0.2 0.4 173.9% Non-recurring/non-operating costs (4) 1.7 0.9 0.8 93.3% Non-GAAP gross profit $110.4 $111.3 ($0.8) (0.8%) Non-GAAP Gross Margin % 69.0% 69.4% Constant currency FX impact (1) 0.1 – 0.1 n/m Total non-GAAP gross profit (constant currency basis) (2) $110.5 $111.3 ($0.7) (0.7%) Non-GAAP Gross Margin % (constant currency basis) (2) 68.7% 69.4% PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION Net income (loss) (360.9) (12.6) (348.3) n/m Interest expense, net 24.3 15.6 8.7 55.8% Income tax benefit (66.3) (8.5) (57.8) n/m Depreciation and amortization 53.3 53.3 0.0 0.0% EBITDA ($349.6) $47.8 ($397.4) n/m Share-based compensation (3) 4.5 3.2 1.3 38.9% Non-recurring/non-operating costs (4) 5.3 1.6 3.7 231.1% Acquisition-related adjustments (5) 0.4 6.8 (6.4) (94.2%) Change in tax receivable agreement liability (6) 2.5 1.7 0.8 47.3% Change in fair value of warrant liability (7) (14.7) (5.5) (9.2) 169.4% Change in fair value of contingent consideration (8) (9.0) (4.2) (4.8) 114.3% Goodwill impairment 410.0 – 410.0 n/m Right-of-use assets & Indefinite-lived intangible impairment charge 4.4 – 4.4 n/m Adjusted EBITDA $53.8 $51.4 $2.4 4.6% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 33.6% 32.0% Constant currency FX impact (1) (0.7) – (0.7) n/m Total adjusted EBITDA (constant currency basis) (2) $53.1 $51.4 $1.7 3.4% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (constant currency basis) (2) 33.0% 32.0%

(1) Constant Currency refers to pro-forma amounts excluding the impact of translating foreign currencies into U.S. dollars. To calculate foreign currency translation on a constant currency basis, operating results for the current year period for entities reporting in currencies other than the U.S. dollar are translated into U.S. dollars at the exchange rates in effect during the comparable period of the prior year (rather than the actual exchange rates in effect during the current year period) (2) Constant Currency refers to pro forma amounts excluding translation and transactional impacts from foreign currency exchange rates (3) Reflects non-cash, long-term share-based compensation expense. (4) Primarily includes other non-recurring expenses such as systems integrations and consulting, advisory fees, and certain severance costs. (5) Primarily includes advisory, consulting, accounting and legal expenses incurred in connection with mergers and acquisitions activity, including related valuation, negotiation and integration costs and capital-raising activities for costs related to the Business Combination. (6) Represents the expense related to the change in the fair value of the tax receivable agreement liability, including interest. (7) Represents the fair value adjustment at each balance sheet date of the warrant liability related to the public, private placement, and forward purchase warrants. (8) Represents the fair value adjustment at each balance sheet date of the contingent consideration liability related to the restricted Series B-2 common stock and Series 2 RCUs.

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP EXPENSES TABLE II Fiscal First Quarter 2024 (in millions) GAAP M&A Related(1)

&



Non-recurring(2) Depreciation



&



Amortization Share-Based



Compensation Non-GAAP



(Adjusted) % of



Revenue Impairment



Charges (3) COST OF GOODS Subscriptions 36.5 (1.0) – (3.8) (0.3) 31.4 23.3% Professional services and other 19.5 (0.8) – (0.2) (0.3) 18.3 72.4% Amortization of intangibles 24.6 – – (24.6) – – Total cost of revenue $80.7 ($1.7) – ($28.6) ($0.6) $49.7 31.0% Gross Profit $79.4 $1.7 – $28.6 $0.6 $110.4 69.0% OPERATING COSTS Research & development 25.9 (0.2) – (3.6) (1.0) 21.1 13.2% Sales & marketing 19.6 (0.4) – (0.3) (0.5) 18.4 11.5% General & administrative 26.1 (1.5) (4.4) (0.7) (2.4) 17.2 10.7% Acquisition related expenses 0.4 (0.4) – – – – Amortization of intangibles 20.1 – – (20.1) – – Goodwill Impairment 410.0 – (410.0) – – – Total operating expenses $502.1 ($2.5) ($414.4) ($24.7) ($3.8) $56.6 35.4%

