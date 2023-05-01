<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire E2open Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results
Business Wire

E2open Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

di Business Wire

FY2023 GAAP subscription revenue of $532.9 million, an increase of 58.8% year-over-year; 9.8% organic subscription revenue growth on a constant currency basis

FY2023 GAAP operating cash flow of $68M and adjusted operating cash flow of $105M

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended February 28, 2023.

In fiscal year 2023, e2open achieved solid revenue growth and strong profitability, despite macro headwinds that impacted our top-line performance as we finished out the fiscal year,” said Michael Farlekas, e2open CEO. “Of note is that large deals won during the quarter spanned multiple application families, continuing the trend we see that large wins are solutions with more than one application. We are demonstrating the differentiated value of e2open’s platform offering adjacent, connected supply chain applications supported by our network of over 420,000 companies.”

Looking forward to fiscal year 2024, we are focused on developing critical client and partner relationships that will enable us to drive future revenue growth while continuing to drive operating leverage, profitability and cash flow,” said Farlekas. “In a world where flexible and responsive supply chains are fundamental to our client’s success, we look forward to working with our clients to deliver innovations that improve their supply chains.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue
    • GAAP subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $136.9 million, an increase of 18.2% from the year-ago comparable period and 82.3% of total revenue. Organic subscription revenue growth was 5.4% and 6.6% on a constant currency basis.
    • Total GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $166.3 million, an increase of 15.3% from the year-ago comparable period. Total organic revenue growth was 3.0% and 4.3% on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $87.0 million, an increase of 21.4% from the year-ago comparable period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $116.6 million, up 3.5% and 4.1% on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 52.3% compared to 49.7% from the year-ago comparable period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 70.2% and 69.8% on a constant currency basis compared to 69.9% from the year-ago comparable period.
  • Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $303.5 million compared to a net income of $67.7 million from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $61.2 million, an increase of 13.2% and 11.7% on a constant currency basis from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.8% and 35.9% on a constant currency basis versus 33.5% from the comparable year-ago period. The fourth quarter of 2023 adjusted EBITDA includes an approximate $5 million of previously disclosed strategic investments in marketing, sales, and systems integrators partnerships that e2open did not have in the comparable year-ago period.
  • GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a loss of $0.90. Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.07.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue
    • GAAP subscription revenue for fiscal 2023 was $532.9 million, an increase of 58.8% compared to the prior fiscal year and 81.7% of total revenue. Organic subscription revenue growth was 8.1% and 9.8% on a constant currency basis.
    • Total GAAP revenue for fiscal 2023 was $652.2 million, an increase of 53.3% compared to the prior fiscal year. Total organic revenue growth was 5.9% and 7.7% on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP gross profit for fiscal 2023 was $330.3 million, an increase of 63.0% compared to the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $448.3 million, up 4.6% and 5.7% on a constant currency basis.
  • GAAP gross margin for fiscal 2023 was 50.6% compared to 47.6% in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 68.7% and 68.3% on a constant currency basis compared to 69.6% in the prior fiscal year.
  • Net loss for fiscal 2023 was $720.2 million compared to $189.9 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023 was $217.1 million, an increase of 10.7% and 8.8% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.3% and 32.2% on a constant currency basis versus 31.8% in the prior fiscal year. The fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA includes an approximate $19 million of previously disclosed strategic investments in marketing, sales, and systems integrators partnerships that e2open did not have in the comparable year-ago period.
  • GAAP EPS for fiscal 2023 was a loss of $2.15. Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2023 was $0.25.
  • GAAP cash flow from operations for fiscal 2023 was $68.1 million compared to $51.2 million from the year-ago comparable period, inclusive of M&A-related expenses. Adjusted cash flow from operations for fiscal 2023 was $104.8 million, exclusive of M&A-related expenses.

NOTE: Refer to Reconciliation of Pro Forma and Non-GAAP Information Tables at the end of this press release for more detail regarding revenue, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, net loss, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted cash flow from operations and adjusted EBITDA. Prior year comparisons of non-GAAP measures include e2open and Logistyx, as if Logistyx were acquired on March 1, 2021.

Recent Business Highlights

  • A publicly traded American multinational conglomerate went live on e2open’s Channel Application Suite, to provide visibility into its sales channel including point-of-sale and inventory data and trends.
  • One of the world’s largest CPG companies concluded the rollout of e2open’s Supply Application Suite, to manage the entire inbound order cycle, fully integrated with its ERP solution. The solution brings efficiency to the client’s sourcing, planning, warehousing, and manufacturing operations.
  • A global provider of technology products, services, and solutions selected e2open for Global Trade Management to ensure compliance with classification, screening, and export license management. E2open was selected for its extensive global coverage and ability to automate manual processes, reducing compliance exposure and associated costs.
  • E2open’s quarterly technology update included enhancements across the platform to boost performance and productivity, realize cost savings, and improve time-to-value for clients, while ensuring environmental, social, and governance improvements.

Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024

As of May 1, 2023, e2open is providing updated guidance for fiscal year 2024, which ends February 29, 2024, as follows:

Fiscal 2024 Subscription GAAP Revenue

  • GAAP subscription revenue for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $545 million to $555 million, reflecting a 3.2% organic growth rate at the mid-point.

Fiscal 2024 Total GAAP Revenue

  • Total GAAP revenue for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $655 million to $670 million, reflecting a 1.6% organic growth rate at the mid-point.

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 GAAP Subscription Revenue

  • GAAP subscription revenue for the fiscal first quarter of 2024 is expected to be in the range of $131 million to $134 million, reflecting a 2.3% organic growth rate at the mid-point.

Fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin

  • Non-GAAP gross profit margin for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of 68% to 70%.

Fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA

  • Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $218 million to $228 million, reflecting an implied adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 33% to 34%.

NOTE: E2open is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort, and therefore no reconciliation of certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA is included.

Quarterly Conference Call

E2open will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the full fiscal year 2024. To access this call, dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The conference ID is 668340. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the “Investor Relations” section of e2open’s website at www.e2open.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through May 15, 2023, at 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay pass code is 47843. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.e2open.com.

Presentation slides to accompany the conference call are available for download under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP professional services and other revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity, or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes this non-GAAP measure of financial results provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report filed on Form 10-K, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FISCAL YEAR 2023
 

Fiscal Year Ended February 28,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

Revenue

Subscriptions

$

532,940

 

$

335,532

 

Professional services and other

 

119,275

 

 

90,029

 

Total revenue

 

652,215

 

 

425,561

 

Cost of Revenue

Subscriptions

 

140,462

 

 

93,072

 

Professional services and other

 

82,939

 

 

56,103

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

98,531

 

 

73,801

 

Total cost of revenue

 

321,932

 

 

222,976

 

Gross Profit

 

330,283

 

 

202,585

 

Operating Expenses

Research and development

 

97,982

 

 

79,700

 

Sales and marketing

 

87,960

 

 

60,265

 

General and administrative

 

88,070

 

 

69,922

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

16,297

 

 

64,360

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

82,812

 

 

46,358

 

Goodwill impairment

 

901,566

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

1,274,687

 

 

320,605

 

Loss from operations

 

(944,404

)

 

(118,020

)

Other income (expense)

Interest and other expense, net

 

(76,831

)

 

(33,663

)

Loss from change in tax receivable agreement liability

 

(2,886

)

 

(154

)

Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability

 

37,523

 

 

1,633

 

Gain (loss) from change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

16,020

 

 

(69,760

)

Total other (expenses) income

 

(26,174

)

 

(101,944

)

Loss before income tax provision

 

(970,578

)

 

(219,964

)

Income tax benefit

 

250,376

 

 

30,050

 

Net loss

 

(720,202

)

 

(189,914

)

Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(71,499

)

 

(24,138

)

Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.

$

(648,703

)

$

(165,776

)

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

 

301,946

 

 

245,454

 

Diluted

 

301,946

 

 

245,454

 

Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. common shareholders per share:

Basic

$

(2.15

)

$

(0.68

)

Diluted

$

(2.15

)

$

(0.68

)

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER 2023

(Unaudited)
 

Three Months Ended February 28,

(In thousands, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

Revenue

Subscriptions

$

136,888

 

$

115,804

 

Professional services and other

 

29,377

 

 

28,349

 

Total revenue

 

166,265

 

 

144,153

 

Cost of Revenue

Subscriptions

 

35,095

 

 

30,155

 

Professional services and other

 

19,493

 

 

17,409

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

24,662

 

 

24,916

 

Total cost of revenue

 

79,250

 

 

72,480

 

Gross Profit

 

87,015

 

 

71,673

 

Operating Expenses

Research and development

 

24,894

 

 

22,791

 

Sales and marketing

 

20,612

 

 

18,476

 

General and administrative

 

21,296

 

 

19,933

 

Acquisition-related expenses

 

1,984

 

 

14,192

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

 

20,289

 

 

19,515

 

Goodwill impairment

 

386,750

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

475,825

 

 

94,907

 

Loss from operations

 

(388,810

)

 

(23,234

)

Other income (expense)

Interest and other expense, net

 

(22,099

)

 

(11,659

)

(Loss) gain from change in tax receivable agreement liability

 

(11,975

)

 

4,452

 

Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability

 

759

 

 

50,081

 

(Loss) gain from change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(1,740

)

 

21,420

 

Total other (expenses) income

 

(35,055

)

 

64,294

 

(Loss) income before income tax provision

 

(423,865

)

 

41,060

 

Income tax benefit

 

120,366

 

 

26,658

 

Net (loss) income

 

(303,499

)

 

67,718

 

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

(30,035

)

 

11,502

 

Net (loss) income attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.

$

(273,464

)

$

56,216

 

 

Weighted-average common shares outstanding:

Basic

 

302,322

 

 

301,273

 

Diluted

 

302,322

 

 

301,273

 

Net (loss) income attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. common shareholders per share:

Basic

$

(0.90

)

$

0.19

 

Diluted

$

(0.90

)

$

0.19

 

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 

February 28,

(In thousands)

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

93,032

 

$

155,481

 

Restricted cash

 

11,310

 

 

19,073

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

174,809

 

 

155,341

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

25,200

 

 

26,243

 

Total current assets

 

304,351

 

 

356,138

 

Goodwill

 

2,927,807

 

 

3,756,871

 

Intangible assets, net

 

1,051,124

 

 

1,181,390

 

Property and equipment, net

 

72,476

 

 

65,937

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

18,758

 

 

28,102

 

Other noncurrent assets

 

25,659

 

 

17,017

 

Total assets

$

4,400,175

 

$

5,405,455

 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

$

97,491

 

$

128,544

 

Incentive program payable

 

11,310

 

 

19,073

 

Deferred revenue

 

203,824

 

 

190,992

 

Current portion of notes payable

 

11,144

 

 

89,097

 

Current portion of operating lease obligations

 

7,622

 

 

7,652

 

Current portion of financing lease obligations

 

2,582

 

 

2,307

 

Income taxes payable

 

2,190

 

 

2,702

 

Total current liabilities

 

336,163

 

 

440,367

 

Long-term deferred revenue

 

2,507

 

 

1,141

 

Operating lease obligations

 

15,379

 

 

21,202

 

Financing lease obligations

 

1,049

 

 

1,950

 

Notes payable

 

1,043,636

 

 

863,577

 

Tax receivable agreement liability

 

69,745

 

 

66,590

 

Warrant liability

 

29,616

 

 

67,139

 

Contingent consideration

 

29,548

 

 

45,568

 

Deferred taxes

 

144,529

 

 

413,038

 

Other noncurrent liabilities

 

1,083

 

 

712

 

Total liabilities

 

1,673,255

 

 

1,921,284

 

Commitments and Contingencies

Stockholders’ Equity

Class A common stock

 

30

 

 

31

 

Class V common stock

 

 

 

 

Series B-1 common stock

 

 

 

 

Series B-2 common stock

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

3,378,633

 

 

3,362,219

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

(68,603

)

 

(19,019

)

Accumulated deficit

 

(803,679

)

 

(154,976

)

Treasury stock, at cost

 

(2,473

)

 

(2,473

)

Total E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. equity

 

2,503,908

 

 

3,185,782

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

223,012

 

 

298,389

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

2,726,920

 

 

3,484,171

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

4,400,175

 

$

5,405,455

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 

Fiscal Year Ended February 28,

(In thousands)

2023

2022

(Unaudited)

Cash flows from operating activities

Net loss

$

(720,202

)

$

(189,914

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

 

213,260

 

 

142,609

 

Amortization of deferred commissions

 

4,051

 

 

1,560

 

Provision for credit losses

 

549

 

 

1,018

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

5,103

 

 

3,444

 

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

 

7,636

 

 

15,649

 

Share-based compensation

 

17,561

 

 

10,639

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(259,426

)

 

(35,744

)

Loss on disposition

 

1,400

 

 

 

Right-of-use assets impairment charge

 

4,137

 

 

 

Goodwill impairment charge

 

901,566

 

 

 

Loss from change in tax receivable agreement liability

 

2,886

 

 

154

 

Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability

 

(37,523

)

 

(1,633

)

(Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration

 

(16,020

)

 

69,760

 

Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment

 

994

 

 

(211

)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

 

(15,119

)

 

(9,881

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

5,864

 

 

(9,333

)

Other noncurrent assets

 

(6,782

)

 

(6,669

)

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

 

(25,687

)

 

14,933

 

Channel client deposits payable

 

(7,762

)

 

6,248

 

Deferred revenue

 

3,450

 

 

62,678

 

Changes in other liabilities

 

(11,838

)

 

(24,153

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

68,098

 

 

51,154

 

Cash flows from investing activities

Payments for acquisitions – net of cash acquired

 

(179,243

)

 

(774,232

)

Capital expenditures

 

(48,060

)

 

(31,776

)

Minority investment in private firm

 

(3,000

)

 

(2,500

)

Proceeds from disposition

 

1,574

 

 

 

Net cash used in investing activities

 

(228,729

)

 

(808,508

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from PIPE investment

 

 

 

300,000

 

Offering costs related to issuance of common stock in connection with PIPE investment

 

 

 

(7,100

)

Proceeds from warrant exercise

 

 

 

1

 

Proceeds from indebtedness

 

215,000

 

 

475,000

 

Repayments of indebtedness

 

(115,915

)

 

(21,139

)

Repayments of financing lease obligations

 

(2,487

)

 

(6,457

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

 

(2,473

)

Repurchase of common units

 

(1,397

)

 

(16,767

)

Payments of debt issuance costs

 

(4,766

)

 

(10,357

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

 

90,435

 

 

710,708

 

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

 

(16

)

 

13,658

 

Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

(70,212

)

 

(32,988

)

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year

 

174,554

 

 

207,542

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year

$

104,342

 

$

174,554

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION

TABLE I
 

(in millions)

Q4

Q4

$ Var

% Var

FY

FY

$ Var

% Var

FY2023

FY2022(1)

FY2023

FY2022(2)

PRO FORMA REVENUE RECONCILIATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total GAAP Revenue

166.3

144.2

22.1

15.3%

652.2

425.6

226.7

53.3%

Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment (3)

6.5

(6.5)

n/m

53.6

(53.6)

n/m

BluJay pre-acquisition revenue

n/m

96.7

(96.7)

n/m

Logistyx pre-acquisition revenue

10.8

(10.8)

n/m

40.2

(40.2)

n/m

Total non-GAAP revenue

166.3

161.4

4.9

3.0%

652.2

616.0

36.3

5.9%

Constant currency FX impact (4)

2.0

2.0

n/m

11.2

11.2

n/m

Total non-GAAP revenue (constant currency basis) (5)

$168.3

$161.4

$6.9

4.3%

$663.4

$616.0

$47.4

7.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Subscription Revenue

136.9

115.8

21.1

18.2%

532.9

335.5

197.4

58.8%

Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment (3)

6.5

(6.5)

n/m

53.6

(53.6)

n/m

BluJay pre-acquisition revenue

n/m

75.9

(75.9)

n/m

Logistyx pre-acquisition revenue

7.6

(7.6)

n/m

27.9

(27.9)

n/m

Non-GAAP subscription revenue

136.9

129.8

7.1

5.4%

532.9

492.9

40.0

8.1%

Constant currency FX impact (4)

1.5

1.5

n/m

8.5

8.5

n/m

Non-GAAP subscription revenue (constant currency basis) (5)

$138.4

$129.8

$8.6

6.6%

$541.5

$492.9

$48.5

9.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Professional Services and other revenue

29.4

28.4

1.0

3.6%

119.3

90.0

29.2

32.5%

BluJay pre-acquisition revenue

n/m

20.8

(20.8)

n/m

Logistyx pre-acquisition revenue

3.2

(3.2)

n/m

12.2

(12.2)

n/m

Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue

29.4

31.6

(2.2)

(6.9%)

119.3

123.1

(3.8)

(3.1%)

Constant currency FX impact (4)

0.5

0.5

n/m

2.7

2.7

n/m

Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue (constant currency basis) (5)

$29.9

$31.6

($1.6)

(5.2%)

$121.9

$123.1

($1.1)

(0.9%)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRO FORMA GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

GAAP Gross profit

87.0

71.7

15.3

21.4%

330.3

202.6

127.7

63.0%

Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment (3)

6.5

(6.5)

n/m

53.6

(53.6)

n/m

Depreciation and amortization

28.6

28.1

0.5

1.9%

114.1

84.9

29.2

34.3%

Share-based compensation (6)

0.7

0.3

0.4

n/m

1.5

1.3

0.2

17.8%

Non-recurring/non-operating costs (7)

0.4

0.5

(0.2)

(32.7%)

2.5

1.6

0.9

52.8%

Non-GAAP gross profit

$116.6

$107.0

$9.6

9.0%

$448.3

$344.0

$104.4

30.3%

BluJay pre-acquisition gross profit

n/m

64.0

(64.0)

n/m

Logistyx pre-acquisition gross profit

5.7

(5.7)

n/m

20.5

(20.5)

n/m

Total non-GAAP gross profit

$116.6

$112.7

$3.9

3.5%

$448.3

$428.4

$19.9

4.6%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin %

70.2%

69.9%

 

 

68.7%

69.6%

 

 

Constant currency FX impact (4)

0.8

0.8

n/m

4.5

4.5

n/m

Total non-GAAP gross profit (constant currency basis) (5)

$117.4

$112.7

$4.7

4.1%

$452.8

$428.4

$24.4

5.7%

Non-GAAP Gross Margin % (constant currency basis) (5)

69.8%

69.9%

 

 

68.3%

69.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

(303.5)

67.7

(371.2)

n/m

(720.2)

(189.9)

(530.3)

n/m

Interest expense, net

21.4

10.5

10.9

104.6%

73.8

32.6

41.2

n/m

Income tax benefit

(120.4)

(26.7)

(93.7)

n/m

(250.4)

(30.1)

(220.3)

n/m

Depreciation and amortization

53.4

51.1

2.3

4.5%

213.3

142.6

70.7

49.5%

EBITDA

($349.1)

$102.6

($451.7)

n/m

($683.5)

($44.8)

($638.8)

n/m

Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment (3)

6.5

(6.5)

n/m

53.6

(53.6)

n/m

Share-based compensation (6)

4.6

2.3

2.3

97.4%

17.8

11.3

6.5

57.3%

Non-recurring/non-operating costs (7)

2.6

4.2

(1.7)

(38.9%)

10.2

9.7

0.4

4.4%

Acquisition-related adjustments (8)

2.0

14.2

(12.2)

(86.0%)

16.3

64.4

(48.1)

(74.7%)

Change in tax receivable agreement liability (9)

12.0

(4.5)

16.4

n/m

2.9

0.2

2.7

n/m

Change in fair value of warrant liability (10)

(0.8)

(50.1)

49.3

(98.5%)

(37.5)

(1.6)

(35.9)

n/m

Change in fair value of contingent consideration (11)

1.7

(21.4)

23.2

n/m

(16.0)

69.8

(85.8)

n/m

Goodwill impairment

386.8

386.8

n/m

901.6

901.6

n/m

Right-of-use assets impairment charge

n/m

4.1

4.1

n/m

Loss on disposition

1.4

1.4

n/m

1.4

1.4

n/m

Adjusted EBITDA

$61.2

$53.9

$7.3

13.6%

$217.1

$162.5

$54.7

33.7%

BluJay pre-acquisition EBITDA and other

n/m

32.8

(32.8)

n/m

Logistyx pre-acquisition EBITDA and other

0.2

(0.2)

n/m

0.9

(0.9)

n/m

Total adjusted EBITDA

$61.2

$54.1

$7.1

13.2%

$217.1

$196.1

$21.0

10.7%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin %

36.8%

33.5%

 

 

33.3%

31.8%

 

 

Constant currency FX impact (4)

(0.8)

(0.8)

n/m

(3.7)

(3.7)

n/m

Total adjusted EBITDA (constant currency basis) (5)

$60.4

$54.1

$6.3

11.7%

$213.4

$196.1

$17.3

8.8%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (constant currency basis) (5)

35.9%

33.5%

 

 

32.2%

31.8%

 

 

Contacts

Investor Contact
Dusty Buell

dusty.buell@e2open.com
investor.relations@e2open.com

Media Contact
5W PR for e2open

e2open@5wpr.com
718-757-6144

Corporate Contact
Kristin Seigworth

VP Communications, e2open

kristin.seigworth@e2open.com

Read full story here

Articoli correlati

Grindr Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Earnings Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND), the world’s largest social network for the LGBTQ community, announced that it will...
Continua a leggere

Amprius Sets May 2023 Conference Schedule

Business Wire Business Wire -
FREMONT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amprius Technologies, Inc. (“Amprius”) (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform,...
Continua a leggere

Fuel Tech Schedules 2023 First Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call

Business Wire Business Wire -
WARRENVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Grindr Announces Date of First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Earnings Call

Business Wire