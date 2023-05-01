E2open Announces Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

FY2023 GAAP subscription revenue of $532.9 million, an increase of 58.8% year-over-year; 9.8% organic subscription revenue growth on a constant currency basis

FY2023 GAAP operating cash flow of $68M and adjusted operating cash flow of $105M

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended February 28, 2023.

“ In fiscal year 2023, e2open achieved solid revenue growth and strong profitability, despite macro headwinds that impacted our top-line performance as we finished out the fiscal year,” said Michael Farlekas, e2open CEO. “ Of note is that large deals won during the quarter spanned multiple application families, continuing the trend we see that large wins are solutions with more than one application. We are demonstrating the differentiated value of e2open’s platform offering adjacent, connected supply chain applications supported by our network of over 420,000 companies.”

“ Looking forward to fiscal year 2024, we are focused on developing critical client and partner relationships that will enable us to drive future revenue growth while continuing to drive operating leverage, profitability and cash flow,” said Farlekas. “ In a world where flexible and responsive supply chains are fundamental to our client’s success, we look forward to working with our clients to deliver innovations that improve their supply chains.”

Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue GAAP subscription revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $136.9 million, an increase of 18.2% from the year-ago comparable period and 82.3% of total revenue. Organic subscription revenue growth was 5.4% and 6.6% on a constant currency basis. Total GAAP revenue for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $166.3 million, an increase of 15.3% from the year-ago comparable period. Total organic revenue growth was 3.0% and 4.3% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $87.0 million, an increase of 21.4% from the year-ago comparable period. Non-GAAP gross profit was $116.6 million, up 3.5% and 4.1% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 52.3% compared to 49.7% from the year-ago comparable period. Non-GAAP gross margin was 70.2% and 69.8% on a constant currency basis compared to 69.9% from the year-ago comparable period.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $303.5 million compared to a net income of $67.7 million from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $61.2 million, an increase of 13.2% and 11.7% on a constant currency basis from the year-ago comparable period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 36.8% and 35.9% on a constant currency basis versus 33.5% from the comparable year-ago period. The fourth quarter of 2023 adjusted EBITDA includes an approximate $5 million of previously disclosed strategic investments in marketing, sales, and systems integrators partnerships that e2open did not have in the comparable year-ago period.

GAAP EPS for the fourth quarter of 2023 was a loss of $0.90. Adjusted EPS for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.07.

Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Highlights

Revenue GAAP subscription revenue for fiscal 2023 was $532.9 million, an increase of 58.8% compared to the prior fiscal year and 81.7% of total revenue. Organic subscription revenue growth was 8.1% and 9.8% on a constant currency basis. Total GAAP revenue for fiscal 2023 was $652.2 million, an increase of 53.3% compared to the prior fiscal year. Total organic revenue growth was 5.9% and 7.7% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP gross profit for fiscal 2023 was $330.3 million, an increase of 63.0% compared to the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross profit was $448.3 million, up 4.6% and 5.7% on a constant currency basis.

GAAP gross margin for fiscal 2023 was 50.6% compared to 47.6% in the prior fiscal year. Non-GAAP gross margin was 68.7% and 68.3% on a constant currency basis compared to 69.6% in the prior fiscal year.

Net loss for fiscal 2023 was $720.2 million compared to $189.9 million in the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2023 was $217.1 million, an increase of 10.7% and 8.8% on a constant currency basis compared to the prior fiscal year. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 33.3% and 32.2% on a constant currency basis versus 31.8% in the prior fiscal year. The fiscal 2023 adjusted EBITDA includes an approximate $19 million of previously disclosed strategic investments in marketing, sales, and systems integrators partnerships that e2open did not have in the comparable year-ago period.

GAAP EPS for fiscal 2023 was a loss of $2.15. Adjusted EPS for fiscal 2023 was $0.25.

GAAP cash flow from operations for fiscal 2023 was $68.1 million compared to $51.2 million from the year-ago comparable period, inclusive of M&A-related expenses. Adjusted cash flow from operations for fiscal 2023 was $104.8 million, exclusive of M&A-related expenses.

NOTE: Refer to Reconciliation of Pro Forma and Non-GAAP Information Tables at the end of this press release for more detail regarding revenue, gross margin, adjusted EBITDA margin, net loss, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted cash flow from operations and adjusted EBITDA. Prior year comparisons of non-GAAP measures include e2open and Logistyx, as if Logistyx were acquired on March 1, 2021.

Recent Business Highlights

A publicly traded American multinational conglomerate went live on e2open’s Channel Application Suite, to provide visibility into its sales channel including point-of-sale and inventory data and trends.

One of the world’s largest CPG companies concluded the rollout of e2open’s Supply Application Suite, to manage the entire inbound order cycle, fully integrated with its ERP solution. The solution brings efficiency to the client’s sourcing, planning, warehousing, and manufacturing operations.

solution. The solution brings efficiency to the client’s sourcing, planning, warehousing, and manufacturing operations. A global provider of technology products, services, and solutions selected e2open for Global Trade Management to ensure compliance with classification, screening, and export license management. E2open was selected for its extensive global coverage and ability to automate manual processes, reducing compliance exposure and associated costs.

E2open’s quarterly technology update included enhancements across the platform to boost performance and productivity, realize cost savings, and improve time-to-value for clients, while ensuring environmental, social, and governance improvements.

Financial Outlook for Fiscal Year 2024

As of May 1, 2023, e2open is providing updated guidance for fiscal year 2024, which ends February 29, 2024, as follows:

Fiscal 2024 Subscription GAAP Revenue

GAAP subscription revenue for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $545 million to $555 million, reflecting a 3.2% organic growth rate at the mid-point.

Fiscal 2024 Total GAAP Revenue

Total GAAP revenue for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $655 million to $670 million, reflecting a 1.6% organic growth rate at the mid-point.

Fiscal First Quarter 2024 GAAP Subscription Revenue

GAAP subscription revenue for the fiscal first quarter of 2024 is expected to be in the range of $131 million to $134 million, reflecting a 2.3% organic growth rate at the mid-point.

Fiscal 2024 Non-GAAP Gross Profit Margin

Non-GAAP gross profit margin for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of 68% to 70%.

Fiscal 2024 Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal 2024 is expected to be in the range of $218 million to $228 million, reflecting an implied adjusted EBITDA margin in the range of 33% to 34%.

NOTE: E2open is unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA without unreasonable effort, and therefore no reconciliation of certain forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures for non-GAAP gross profit margin or adjusted EBITDA is included.

Quarterly Conference Call

E2open will host a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. ET to review fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2023 financial results, in addition to discussing the Company’s outlook for the full fiscal year 2024. To access this call, dial 888-506-0062 (domestic) or 973-528-0011 (international). The conference ID is 668340. A live webcast of the conference call will be accessible in the “Investor Relations” section of e2open’s website at www.e2open.com. A replay of this conference call can also be accessed through May 15, 2023, at 877-481-4010 (domestic) or 919-882-2331 (international). The replay pass code is 47843. An archived webcast of this conference call will also be available after the completion of the call in the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website at www.e2open.com.

Presentation slides to accompany the conference call are available for download under “Events & Presentations” in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.e2open.com.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 13 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) including non-GAAP revenue, non-GAAP subscription revenue, non-GAAP professional services and other revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP gross margin, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted earnings per share. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a measure of financial performance in accordance with GAAP and may exclude items that are significant in understanding and assessing the Company’s financial results. Therefore, these measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income, cash flows from operations or other measures of profitability, liquidity, or performance under GAAP. You should be aware that the Company’s presentation of these measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company believes this non-GAAP measure of financial results provides useful information to management and investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company’s financial condition and results of operations. The Company believes that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends in comparing the Company’s financial measures with other similar companies, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. These non-GAAP financial measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgments by management about which expense and income are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or the Company’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of the Company or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about the Company’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology.

Please see the Company’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the annual report filed on Form 10-K, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FISCAL YEAR 2023 Fiscal Year Ended February 28, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Revenue Subscriptions $ 532,940 $ 335,532 Professional services and other 119,275 90,029 Total revenue 652,215 425,561 Cost of Revenue Subscriptions 140,462 93,072 Professional services and other 82,939 56,103 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 98,531 73,801 Total cost of revenue 321,932 222,976 Gross Profit 330,283 202,585 Operating Expenses Research and development 97,982 79,700 Sales and marketing 87,960 60,265 General and administrative 88,070 69,922 Acquisition-related expenses 16,297 64,360 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 82,812 46,358 Goodwill impairment 901,566 — Total operating expenses 1,274,687 320,605 Loss from operations (944,404 ) (118,020 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other expense, net (76,831 ) (33,663 ) Loss from change in tax receivable agreement liability (2,886 ) (154 ) Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability 37,523 1,633 Gain (loss) from change in fair value of contingent consideration 16,020 (69,760 ) Total other (expenses) income (26,174 ) (101,944 ) Loss before income tax provision (970,578 ) (219,964 ) Income tax benefit 250,376 30,050 Net loss (720,202 ) (189,914 ) Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (71,499 ) (24,138 ) Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. $ (648,703 ) $ (165,776 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 301,946 245,454 Diluted 301,946 245,454 Net loss attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. common shareholders per share: Basic $ (2.15 ) $ (0.68 ) Diluted $ (2.15 ) $ (0.68 )

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FISCAL FOURTH QUARTER 2023 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended February 28, (In thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 Revenue Subscriptions $ 136,888 $ 115,804 Professional services and other 29,377 28,349 Total revenue 166,265 144,153 Cost of Revenue Subscriptions 35,095 30,155 Professional services and other 19,493 17,409 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 24,662 24,916 Total cost of revenue 79,250 72,480 Gross Profit 87,015 71,673 Operating Expenses Research and development 24,894 22,791 Sales and marketing 20,612 18,476 General and administrative 21,296 19,933 Acquisition-related expenses 1,984 14,192 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 20,289 19,515 Goodwill impairment 386,750 — Total operating expenses 475,825 94,907 Loss from operations (388,810 ) (23,234 ) Other income (expense) Interest and other expense, net (22,099 ) (11,659 ) (Loss) gain from change in tax receivable agreement liability (11,975 ) 4,452 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability 759 50,081 (Loss) gain from change in fair value of contingent consideration (1,740 ) 21,420 Total other (expenses) income (35,055 ) 64,294 (Loss) income before income tax provision (423,865 ) 41,060 Income tax benefit 120,366 26,658 Net (loss) income (303,499 ) 67,718 Less: Net (loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interest (30,035 ) 11,502 Net (loss) income attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. $ (273,464 ) $ 56,216 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 302,322 301,273 Diluted 302,322 301,273 Net (loss) income attributable to E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. common shareholders per share: Basic $ (0.90 ) $ 0.19 Diluted $ (0.90 ) $ 0.19

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS February 28, (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 93,032 $ 155,481 Restricted cash 11,310 19,073 Accounts receivable, net 174,809 155,341 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 25,200 26,243 Total current assets 304,351 356,138 Goodwill 2,927,807 3,756,871 Intangible assets, net 1,051,124 1,181,390 Property and equipment, net 72,476 65,937 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,758 28,102 Other noncurrent assets 25,659 17,017 Total assets $ 4,400,175 $ 5,405,455 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 97,491 $ 128,544 Incentive program payable 11,310 19,073 Deferred revenue 203,824 190,992 Current portion of notes payable 11,144 89,097 Current portion of operating lease obligations 7,622 7,652 Current portion of financing lease obligations 2,582 2,307 Income taxes payable 2,190 2,702 Total current liabilities 336,163 440,367 Long-term deferred revenue 2,507 1,141 Operating lease obligations 15,379 21,202 Financing lease obligations 1,049 1,950 Notes payable 1,043,636 863,577 Tax receivable agreement liability 69,745 66,590 Warrant liability 29,616 67,139 Contingent consideration 29,548 45,568 Deferred taxes 144,529 413,038 Other noncurrent liabilities 1,083 712 Total liabilities 1,673,255 1,921,284 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders’ Equity Class A common stock 30 31 Class V common stock — — Series B-1 common stock — — Series B-2 common stock — — Additional paid-in capital 3,378,633 3,362,219 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (68,603 ) (19,019 ) Accumulated deficit (803,679 ) (154,976 ) Treasury stock, at cost (2,473 ) (2,473 ) Total E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. equity 2,503,908 3,185,782 Noncontrolling interest 223,012 298,389 Total stockholders’ equity 2,726,920 3,484,171 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,400,175 $ 5,405,455

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Fiscal Year Ended February 28, (In thousands) 2023 2022 (Unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (720,202 ) $ (189,914 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 213,260 142,609 Amortization of deferred commissions 4,051 1,560 Provision for credit losses 549 1,018 Amortization of debt issuance costs 5,103 3,444 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 7,636 15,649 Share-based compensation 17,561 10,639 Deferred income taxes (259,426 ) (35,744 ) Loss on disposition 1,400 — Right-of-use assets impairment charge 4,137 — Goodwill impairment charge 901,566 — Loss from change in tax receivable agreement liability 2,886 154 Gain from change in fair value of warrant liability (37,523 ) (1,633 ) (Gain) loss from change in fair value of contingent consideration (16,020 ) 69,760 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 994 (211 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (15,119 ) (9,881 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,864 (9,333 ) Other noncurrent assets (6,782 ) (6,669 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (25,687 ) 14,933 Channel client deposits payable (7,762 ) 6,248 Deferred revenue 3,450 62,678 Changes in other liabilities (11,838 ) (24,153 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 68,098 51,154 Cash flows from investing activities Payments for acquisitions – net of cash acquired (179,243 ) (774,232 ) Capital expenditures (48,060 ) (31,776 ) Minority investment in private firm (3,000 ) (2,500 ) Proceeds from disposition 1,574 — Net cash used in investing activities (228,729 ) (808,508 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from PIPE investment — 300,000 Offering costs related to issuance of common stock in connection with PIPE investment — (7,100 ) Proceeds from warrant exercise — 1 Proceeds from indebtedness 215,000 475,000 Repayments of indebtedness (115,915 ) (21,139 ) Repayments of financing lease obligations (2,487 ) (6,457 ) Repurchase of common stock — (2,473 ) Repurchase of common units (1,397 ) (16,767 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (4,766 ) (10,357 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 90,435 710,708 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (16 ) 13,658 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (70,212 ) (32,988 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 174,554 207,542 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 104,342 $ 174,554

E2OPEN PARENT HOLDINGS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA INFORMATION TABLE I (in millions) Q4 Q4 $ Var % Var FY FY $ Var % Var FY2023 FY2022(1) FY2023 FY2022(2) PRO FORMA REVENUE RECONCILIATION Total GAAP Revenue 166.3 144.2 22.1 15.3% 652.2 425.6 226.7 53.3% Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment (3) – 6.5 (6.5) n/m – 53.6 (53.6) n/m BluJay pre-acquisition revenue – – – n/m – 96.7 (96.7) n/m Logistyx pre-acquisition revenue – 10.8 (10.8) n/m – 40.2 (40.2) n/m Total non-GAAP revenue 166.3 161.4 4.9 3.0% 652.2 616.0 36.3 5.9% Constant currency FX impact (4) 2.0 – 2.0 n/m 11.2 – 11.2 n/m Total non-GAAP revenue (constant currency basis) (5) $168.3 $161.4 $6.9 4.3% $663.4 $616.0 $47.4 7.7% GAAP Subscription Revenue 136.9 115.8 21.1 18.2% 532.9 335.5 197.4 58.8% Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment (3) – 6.5 (6.5) n/m – 53.6 (53.6) n/m BluJay pre-acquisition revenue – – – n/m – 75.9 (75.9) n/m Logistyx pre-acquisition revenue – 7.6 (7.6) n/m – 27.9 (27.9) n/m Non-GAAP subscription revenue 136.9 129.8 7.1 5.4% 532.9 492.9 40.0 8.1% Constant currency FX impact (4) 1.5 – 1.5 n/m 8.5 – 8.5 n/m Non-GAAP subscription revenue (constant currency basis) (5) $138.4 $129.8 $8.6 6.6% $541.5 $492.9 $48.5 9.8% GAAP Professional Services and other revenue 29.4 28.4 1.0 3.6% 119.3 90.0 29.2 32.5% BluJay pre-acquisition revenue – – – n/m – 20.8 (20.8) n/m Logistyx pre-acquisition revenue – 3.2 (3.2) n/m – 12.2 (12.2) n/m Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue 29.4 31.6 (2.2) (6.9%) 119.3 123.1 (3.8) (3.1%) Constant currency FX impact (4) 0.5 – 0.5 n/m 2.7 – 2.7 n/m Non-GAAP professional services and other revenue (constant currency basis) (5) $29.9 $31.6 ($1.6) (5.2%) $121.9 $123.1 ($1.1) (0.9%) PRO FORMA GROSS PROFIT RECONCILIATION GAAP Gross profit 87.0 71.7 15.3 21.4% 330.3 202.6 127.7 63.0% Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment (3) – 6.5 (6.5) n/m – 53.6 (53.6) n/m Depreciation and amortization 28.6 28.1 0.5 1.9% 114.1 84.9 29.2 34.3% Share-based compensation (6) 0.7 0.3 0.4 n/m 1.5 1.3 0.2 17.8% Non-recurring/non-operating costs (7) 0.4 0.5 (0.2) (32.7%) 2.5 1.6 0.9 52.8% Non-GAAP gross profit $116.6 $107.0 $9.6 9.0% $448.3 $344.0 $104.4 30.3% BluJay pre-acquisition gross profit – – – n/m – 64.0 (64.0) n/m Logistyx pre-acquisition gross profit – 5.7 (5.7) n/m – 20.5 (20.5) n/m Total non-GAAP gross profit $116.6 $112.7 $3.9 3.5% $448.3 $428.4 $19.9 4.6% Non-GAAP Gross Margin % 70.2% 69.9% 68.7% 69.6% Constant currency FX impact (4) 0.8 – 0.8 n/m 4.5 – 4.5 n/m Total non-GAAP gross profit (constant currency basis) (5) $117.4 $112.7 $4.7 4.1% $452.8 $428.4 $24.4 5.7% Non-GAAP Gross Margin % (constant currency basis) (5) 69.8% 69.9% 68.3% 69.6% PRO FORMA ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION Net income (loss) (303.5) 67.7 (371.2) n/m (720.2) (189.9) (530.3) n/m Interest expense, net 21.4 10.5 10.9 104.6% 73.8 32.6 41.2 n/m Income tax benefit (120.4) (26.7) (93.7) n/m (250.4) (30.1) (220.3) n/m Depreciation and amortization 53.4 51.1 2.3 4.5% 213.3 142.6 70.7 49.5% EBITDA ($349.1) $102.6 ($451.7) n/m ($683.5) ($44.8) ($638.8) n/m Deferred revenue purchase accounting adjustment (3) – 6.5 (6.5) n/m – 53.6 (53.6) n/m Share-based compensation (6) 4.6 2.3 2.3 97.4% 17.8 11.3 6.5 57.3% Non-recurring/non-operating costs (7) 2.6 4.2 (1.7) (38.9%) 10.2 9.7 0.4 4.4% Acquisition-related adjustments (8) 2.0 14.2 (12.2) (86.0%) 16.3 64.4 (48.1) (74.7%) Change in tax receivable agreement liability (9) 12.0 (4.5) 16.4 n/m 2.9 0.2 2.7 n/m Change in fair value of warrant liability (10) (0.8) (50.1) 49.3 (98.5%) (37.5) (1.6) (35.9) n/m Change in fair value of contingent consideration (11) 1.7 (21.4) 23.2 n/m (16.0) 69.8 (85.8) n/m Goodwill impairment 386.8 – 386.8 n/m 901.6 – 901.6 n/m Right-of-use assets impairment charge – – – n/m 4.1 – 4.1 n/m Loss on disposition 1.4 – 1.4 n/m 1.4 – 1.4 n/m Adjusted EBITDA $61.2 $53.9 $7.3 13.6% $217.1 $162.5 $54.7 33.7% BluJay pre-acquisition EBITDA and other – – – n/m – 32.8 (32.8) n/m Logistyx pre-acquisition EBITDA and other – 0.2 (0.2) n/m – 0.9 (0.9) n/m Total adjusted EBITDA $61.2 $54.1 $7.1 13.2% $217.1 $196.1 $21.0 10.7% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % 36.8% 33.5% 33.3% 31.8% Constant currency FX impact (4) (0.8) – (0.8) n/m (3.7) – (3.7) n/m Total adjusted EBITDA (constant currency basis) (5) $60.4 $54.1 $6.3 11.7% $213.4 $196.1 $17.3 8.8% Adjusted EBITDA Margin % (constant currency basis) (5) 35.9% 33.5% 32.2% 31.8%

