E2open Announces Connect 2023 Client Award Winners

Clients celebrated for driving results and innovation in the connected supply chain





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectedsupplychain—e2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, announced the winners of its Connect 2023 Client Awards, celebrated at e2open’s annual client conference in Orlando, Florida this week. The awards program honors clients who have achieved remarkable results in supply chain and channel innovation, resiliency, connectivity, and partnership.

“E2open is honored to work with such amazing clients – many of the largest companies and best brands in the world,” said Michael Farlekas, chief executive officer of e2open. “Every year we take this opportunity to publicly recognize the great work these companies have done to foster a collaborative, connected supply chain, and to thank them for their trust and partnership as we strive to create a supply chain that moves as one.”

The Connect 2023 Client Awards were presented in five categories:

The Connected Supply Chain Award for most effective use of e2open’s end-to-end platform and network, E2net, was presented to Vertiv. A longstanding customer since 2011, Vertiv uses multiple e2open applications as part of its supply chain planning and procurement processes. With a single source of truth across all planning and procurement applications, Vertiv and suppliers can look at the same view of the application they are subscribed to, making it a truly connected experience.

QSC received the Supply Chain Innovator Award, for its most effective use of e2open’s Demand Planning, S&OP, PO Collaboration and GTM Express features. QSC is a multinational organization that has enjoyed significant revenue growth, which can add a lot of stress to a supply chain. With e2open, the QSC supply chain now has enhanced visibility and predictability and can scale more easily to match the company’s growth.

The Supply Chain Visibility Award was presented to Tapestry, INC. for the innovative design, development, and implementation of a complete collaboration platform for the company’s 1000+ Tapestry Service Provider Factories and Raw Material Supplier users globally. E2open’s cloud-based platform solution centralizes global sourcing processes and streamlines supplier collaboration with Tapestry’s sourcing and supply chain teams. With e2open, Tapestry has centralized and automated its sourcing and supply chain processes, helping to optimize its global operations while reducing manually intensive efforts. The company has since been able to improve support for its growth objectives, achieving continuity across teams and reducing global supply chain risks while enhancing both supplier and employee satisfaction.

Ball Corporation received the Logistics as a Service (LaaS) Excellence Award for best-in-class collaboration with e2open’s Logistics as a Service team. Ball Corporation and e2open have partnered to manage shipments and recently added management of the Ball Mexico division. Both teams have worked closely to bring Ball’s metrics to the top of the network’s performance, keeping costs down and service up.

High Liner Foods was the recipient of the Supply Chain Impact Award. High Liner Foods has an impressive carrier management strategy, and hosts an annual Carrier Summit, which has resulted in improved carrier relations, performance and cost reduction throughout the U.S. and Canadian network. Alongside e2open, both teams have worked together to significantly improve on-time performance.

About e2open

E2open is the connected supply chain software platform that enables the world’s largest companies to transform the way they make, move, and sell goods and services. With the broadest cloud-native global platform purpose-built for modern supply chains, e2open connects more than 420,000 manufacturing, logistics, channel, and distribution partners as one multi-enterprise network tracking over 14 billion transactions annually. Our SaaS platform anticipates disruptions and opportunities to help companies improve efficiency, reduce waste, and operate sustainably. Moving as one.™ Learn More: www.e2open.com.

E2open and “Moving as one.” are the registered trademarks of E2open, LLC. All other trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Media Contact:



5W PR for e2open



e2open@5wpr.com

718-757-6144

Investor Relations Contact:



Dusty Buell



dusty.buell@e2open.com

investor.relations@e2open.com

Corporate Contact:



Kristin Seigworth



VP Communications, e2open



kristin.seigworth@e2open.com

pr@e2open.com