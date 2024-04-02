E2open Again Positioned as a Leader in 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Transportation Management Systems

Recognized for Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute





AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#connectedsupplychain—E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ETWO), the connected supply chain SaaS platform with the largest multi-enterprise network, today announced that e2open has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader for the second consecutive year in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems1. The evaluation was based on specific criteria that analyzed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

According to Gartner, “Transportation management systems help supply chain leaders manage disruptions and mitigate risks. With needs changing and the TMS market expanding in size, the vendor landscape becomes more crowded and complex. Supply chain technology leaders should use this research to evaluate the TMS market.” The report also states that “TMS solutions enable a company to have tighter control of their transportation operations, optimize costs, improve efficiencies, and have improved visibility into the movement of goods.”

“We are delighted to be named as a Leader for the second consecutive year in the Magic Quadrant for TMS,” said Pawan Joshi, EVP, products and strategy, for e2open. “We believe this recognition is a testament to our unwavering dedication to providing trusted solutions powered by our network that enable our clients to manage the dynamic needs of their global supply chains, today and tomorrow. E2open remains committed to innovative and customer-centric outcomes that deliver scalable value and guide transformative logistics teams on the journey to a more connected, efficient, and sustainable future.”

E2open’s Connected Logistics suite including TMS helps organizations plan and execute the movement of goods anywhere in the world with the agility and resiliency to respond rapidly to changes. With e2open Transportation Management, clients can simplify and optimize logistics activities with a single provider for carrier procurement, planning, execution, and settlement, for all modes and regions. Connected to the largest carrier network ecosystem, e2open’s TMS makes it easier for clients and their carriers to share reliable and real-time information and leverage new insights and advanced capabilities to identify opportunities for continuous improvement against best-in-class peers. Benefits include adoption and centralized control of reliable and strategic transportation processes, shipment optimization for optimal cost and delivery outcomes, and workflow automation to focus resources on activities which deliver greatest value.

“Clients entrust their logistics operations to e2open because we understand the urgency of adapting to rapid changes, escalating complexity, and unpredictable risks,” said Tara Buchler, VP of product management at e2open. “Our commitment to resilience is reflected in our multi-tenant SaaS solution, which not only provides immediate access to new innovations but also empowers clients with unprecedented control and insights. Leveraging our extensive carrier network, clients benefit from incomparable core and extended capabilities, ensuring optimized outcomes while future-proofing their organization for whatever challenges lie ahead.”

Magic Quadrant reports are a culmination of rigorous, fact-based research in specific markets, providing a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the providers in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct. Providers are positioned into four quadrants: Leaders, Challengers, Visionaries and Niche Players. The research enables decision-makers to get the most from market analysis in alignment with their unique business and technology needs.

1Source: Gartner, “Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems,” 27 March 2024, Brock Johns, Oscar Sanchez Duran, Carly West, Manav Jain

GARTNER is a registered trademarks and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

