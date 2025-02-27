e& UAE First in Middle East & Africa to Deploy Ciena’s WaveLogic 6

Leading operator revolutionizes its network with ultra-high speed 1.6 Tb/s per wavelength connectivity

ABU DHABI, UAE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e& UAE, the telecom arm of e&, marked a Middle East and Africa regional first, deploying Ciena’s (NYSE: CIEN) WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) on its optical network. This advanced technology boosts the network with ultra-high speed 400G client infrastructure connectivity, supporting 10 Gb home services and wholesale and domestic business customer traffic with 100G and 400G requirements. It also elevates the delivery of premium customer experiences over e&'s 5G network and optimizes the optical network infrastructure to strategically support the traffic sensitivity of artificial intelligence (AI) data center hubs.

By leveraging WL6e, which is powered by cutting-edge 3 (nm) nanometer silicon technology, e& UAE is doubling the data transmission capacity per wavelength to up to 1.6 Tb/s, all within its existing network footprint. e& has successfully deployed 1.6 Tb/s per wavelength, confirming its enhanced optical network capabilities.

“Deploying 1.6T line technology is considered as a natural progression of our network transformation to ensure seamless connectivity for the broad spectrum of e& UAE’s digital services offered today and for futuristic AI-based services. With Ciena’s leading innovation and power-efficient approach, we will be able to scale sustainably and play an important role in driving digital transformation and prepare the network for the future needs of AI data center hubs,” said Abdulrahman Al Humaidan, Senior Vice President, Access Network Department, e& UAE.

“The Middle East and Africa region is on the verge of a digital evolution, thanks to favorable government policies, demand for cloud services, 5G, and more. WL6e helps put e& UAE in the driver seat by bringing high-speed connectivity to its customers and creating the infrastructure needed for a digital future,” said Pete Hall, Head of Middle East and Africa, Ciena.

About e& UAE

e& UAE is the flagship telecom arm of e& in the UAE, built on a 5-decades legacy of connectivity excellence. Our mission is to deliver ground-breaking superior connectivity experiences that fuel the UAE’s future-focused innovation. Leveraging the latest world-class technologies, e& UAE aims to transform lives and industries, turning every connection into an opportunity for growth and every interaction into a transformative possibility. We are focused on expanding our core services and digital marketplaces by enriching consumer value propositions that cater to new lifestyles and emerging demands beyond core telecom services, including health, insurance and gaming. As a trusted enterprise partner, e& UAE continues to power entire industries with 5G and AI, delivering tailored a ecosystem of solutions to meet their connectivity needs and more, empowering them to automate, innovate, transform, and scale. Strengthening our leadership position as an AI-powered telco, e& UAE delivers seamless connectivity, cutting-edge AI solutions, and sustainable innovation to uplift people and communities, and empower businesses and industries, so everyone thrives in a digital-first world. To learn more about e& UAE, please visit: https://www.etisalat.ae.

About Ciena

Ciena (NYSE: CIEN) is a global leader in networking systems, services, and software. We build the most adaptive networks in the industry, enabling customers to anticipate and meet ever-increasing digital demands. For three-plus decades, Ciena has brought our humanity to our relentless pursuit of innovation. Prioritizing collaborative relationships with our customers, partners, and communities, we create flexible, open, and sustainable networks that better serve all users—today and into the future. For updates on Ciena, follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, the Ciena Insights blog, or visit www.ciena.com.

Note to Ciena Investors

You are encouraged to review the Investors section of our website, where we routinely post press releases, SEC filings, recent news, financial results, and other announcements. From time to time we exclusively post material information to this website along with other disclosure channels that we use. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on our current expectations, forecasts, information, and assumptions. These statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those stated or implied, because of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies and can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," "will," and "would" or similar words. Ciena assumes no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

