e.l.f. Cosmetics and Beekman 1802 Join Forces for World Kindness Day in Roblox

Beekman baby goats take over e.l.f. Cosmetics’ e.l.f. UP! for a kindness, cuteness overload.

OAKLAND, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–e.l.f. Cosmetics, an e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) brand, joined forces with Beekman 1802 to celebrate World Kindness Day with an all-new game within e.l.f.’s Roblox experience, e.l.f. UP!









United by shared values and a commitment to kindness, e.l.f. and Beekman 1802 aim to inspire players with immersive, heartwarming gameplay. And, in a nod to Beekman 1802’s hero skincare ingredient of goat milk, there are lots of baby goats. And who doesn’t love baby goats?

The e.l.f. UP! update promotes kind-hearted self-expression through a new themed room, a gameplay quest spreading kindness, a collection of UGC items and a pet baby goat within the game’s Pet Adoption Center. Players will meet Beekman 1802 founders Josh Kilmer-Purcell and Dr. Brent Ridge as NPCs (non-playable characters) and embark on a quest to find their missing goats. Guided by e.l.f. Beauty’s CMO, Kory Marchisotto, players will search for five hidden goats throughout the experience, performing acts of kindness along the way. Completing these quests will unlock exclusive, kindness-themed UGC digital fashion and accessory items for players to collect.

“e.l.f. and Beekman 1802 are kindred spirits, united by our kind hearts. In our quest to make the world a kinder place for every eye, lip and face, we’re opening our hearts and our e.l.f. UP! universe to welcome Beekman to join us,” said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer at e.l.f. Beauty. “World Kindness Day is the perfect occasion to force multiply our kindness. Our e.l.f. UP! community is going to love those e.l.f.ing adorable Beekman baby goats!”

“We are thrilled and grateful to be partnering with our friends at e.l.f. this World Kindness Day. As a skin health company with kindness at the core of everything we do, from our Clinically Kind products to our Kindness Krew brand ambassadors, we are excited to be expanding into the world of gaming,” said Brad Farrell, Chief Marketing Officer at Beekman 1802. “I love that we came together with our shared values, embracing kindness over competition in our industry to create a unique gaming experience with our signature baby goats to help spread acts of kindness across the Roblox community.”

“We see the Roblox community coming together every day to shape digital culture, from the experiences they create to how we express ourselves,” said Tami Bhaumik, vice president of civility and partnerships at Roblox. “It’s amazing to see influential brands come together to release creative experiences on the platform that align with our mission of connecting people with optimism and civility, while reminding the community to be kind to one another in a fun, immersive way.”

Beekman 1802 founder Dr. Brent Ridge is teaming up with e.l.f.’s very own Gamer-in-Chief, Anna Bynum, along with e.l.f. gamer squad member Camille Salazar-Hadaway, for an exclusive Random Acts of Kindness Twitch livestream on /elfyou. Tune in on November 13 at 4pm PT.

This special e.l.f. & Beekman Roblox experience will begin on World Kindness Day on November 13. Blending beauty and play in a whole new way, this joint in-game moment aims to surprise and delight the community while inspiring the spread of kindness.

About e.l.f. Cosmetics:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. e.l.f. Cosmetics, our global flagship brand, makes the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face by bringing together the best of beauty, culture and entertainment. Our superpower is delivering universally appealing, premium quality products at accessible prices that are e.l.f. clean, vegan, double cruelty free certified with Leaping Bunny and PETA, and Fair Trade CertifiedTM. Learn more at www.elfcosmetics.com

About Beekman 1802:

Beekman 1802 is a skin health brand based on the clinical science of 2 ingredients: Goat milk and Kindness. Founded by Dr. Brent Ridge, a Harvard-trained longevity physician, and Josh Kilmer-Purcell, a bestselling author, the brand is a leading milk-based brand for sensitive skin. With its 31 active ingredients that strengthen the skin barrier and balance the microbiome, Beekman 1802 products are Clinically Kind® and proven to rebalance, rebuild, and repair even the most sensitive skin to its healthiest state.

Contacts

e.l.f. Cosmetics Media Contact:



CorpComms@elfbeauty.com

Beekman 1802 Media Contact:



PR@beekman1802.com