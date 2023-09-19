E Ink Recognized As RE100 Best Newcomer from the RE100 Leadership Awards during Climate Week NYC

The award solidifies the company’s long-term goals of reaching RE100 by 2030 and Net Zero by 2040

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, announced today it was recognized as a RE100 Best Newcomer from the RE100 Leadership Awards during Climate Week NYC. The recognition follows E Ink achieving renewable energy use of 20% globally and 100% at its US sites and global sales offices. E Ink is the first display company to set the aggressive goal of reaching RE100 by using 100% renewable energy across global sites by 2030 and Net Zero by 2040.









“As companies face the environmental impact caused by intensifying climate change, taking steps to improve our carbon footprint is the responsibility of every person and organization in the world,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink Holdings. “As a leader in green display products, E Ink has committed to joining the RE100 initiative by introducing the use of renewable energy, from manufacturing and operations, to reduce carbon emissions. We work continuously to improve our ePaper technology and product design with lower energy consumption and less material use, further reducing carbon emissions and electricity use for an environment-friendly display for our customers.”

The RE100 Leadership Awards celebrate the RE100 members who are at the forefront of the transition to renewable electricity. The RE100 Best Newcomer Award recognizes companies that have newly joined RE100 and have made a significant reduction in their carbon emissions. By December 2022, E Ink’s factories and offices in Billerica, Fremont, and South Hadley in the United States, as well as sales offices in Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea, achieved the RE100 goal of using 100% renewable energy. In addition to actively introducing the use of renewable energy in its global sites, E Ink has optimized power consumption through highly efficient energy management systems to move towards the company’s goals of Net Zero 2040 and RE100 by 2030.

E Ink actively pursues the goals of energy conservation, carbon emissions reduction, and the use of renewable energy sources to eliminate the reliance on fossil fuels and mitigate environmental harm. As early as 2015, E Ink was among the first companies to join Taiwan’s voluntary green energy procurement program. Although acquiring renewable energy has become increasingly challenging, E Ink remains proactive in seeking renewable energy sources. E Ink has joined the RE100 initiative, aiming to work alongside global leaders to further advance the use of renewable energy.

“At the end of 2021, E Ink pledged to reach Net Zero 2040 and RE100 2030, the two main goals to achieve environmental sustainability. Since then, E Ink has been actively examining its environmental indicators in global sites and assessing the greenhouse gas and energy consumption in our operations and manufacturing sites. We have been improving energy efficiency and reducing energy consumption in manufacturing in our company. We have also been actively purchasing and using renewable energy from diversified sources to accelerate the realization of the goal to use 100% of renewable energy in global factories,” said Paul Apen, Chief Business and Operating Officer of E Ink for the US.

E Ink’s procurement processes focuses on sourcing from newly established renewable energy facilities, thereby contributing to the development of new renewable energy projects. Moreover, E Ink prioritizes environmentally friendly energy sources, ensuring no harm to natural habitats and emphasizing biodiversity conservation. Through the utilization of renewable energy, E Ink successfully reduced its carbon emissions by 13% in 2022 compared to the previous year, achieving an impressive 43% decrease in carbon emissions intensity. Furthermore, E Ink collaborates with its supply chain partners to advocate for the adoption of renewable energy. E Ink communicates its proactive goals during the annual supplier conference, aiming to extend the influence of renewable energy usage throughout its ecosystem as the leader in ePaper industry.

With the trend towards ESG sustainable development, digital transformation places more emphasis on low-carbon and energy-saving characteristics. ePaper has the features of sunlight readability, low power consumption, and compatibility with solar power systems, making it environmentally friendly outdoor signage. E Ink compared the impact of 32-inch paper advertisements, LCD screens, and ePaper screens on carbon emissions for outdoor digital signage. If 100,000 ePaper signs operate for 20 hours a day, update their ads twenty times per hour, and last for five years, the use of ePaper signage is estimated to reduce CO2 emissions by 500,000 tons compared to LCD signage. Compared to traditional paper posters that are printed once and disposed of, the use of ePaper signage can reduce CO2 emissions by about 21 million tons.

