E Ink listed in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets as the Global Leader within the Technology Hardware & Equipment Industry Group

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EInk–E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, announced today its continued inclusion in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), securing a position in both the DJSI World and DJSI Emerging Markets. This places E Ink at the forefront of the global technology hardware and equipment industry, attaining the esteemed rank of first place within this sector. The updated list of components took effect on December 18, 2023.





“Being included for the second consecutive year in the global evaluation of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index is a significant source of pride for the E Ink team. It demonstrates not only our ability to break through and make the list but also our steadfast commitment to implementing sustainability amidst a dynamic environment,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. He further stated, “With green ePaper technology and products at our core, we uphold our unwavering mission across operational management, product design, social inclusivity, and every facet embodying ESG principles.”

The Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), launched by S&P Dow Jones Indices in 1999, stands as the epitome of global credibility, influence, and benchmarking in corporate sustainability assessment. Leveraging the S&P Corporate Sustainability Assessment (S&P CSA), it comprehensively evaluates organizations across the economic, social, and environmental dimensions, gauging their capabilities for sustainable development. Despite over 13,000 companies participating annually in the S&P CSA assessment, a select group of around 3,500 companies earns the distinction of being considered for the DJSI. Among the companies included in the DJSI, categorized by markets and size, only the top 10 percent in sustainable development within each industry are granted a place in the final index components.

In the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA), E Ink achieved an outstanding score of 89, securing its position as the top scorer globally within the Technology Hardware & Equipment industry group. This remarkable accomplishment, marked by a substantial improvement from the previous year’s score in 2022, underscores E Ink’s dedicated efforts and pursuit of progress in sustainable development.

In the 2023 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment, E Ink achieved perfect scores in nine dimensions, including “Business Ethics” in the Governance and Economic dimensions, “Emissions” in the Environmental dimension, and “Human Capital Development” in the social dimension. Additionally, E Ink was positioned as an industry leader in thirteen dimensions, including “Materiality,” “Environmental Policy and Management Systems,” and “Occupational Health and Safety” among others.

E Ink is committed to reaching RE100 by 2030 and Net Zero by 2040. The Company introduced the use of renewable energy in its global sites, and has optimized power consumption through highly efficient energy management systems. E Ink announced that by December 2022, the global operation and sales sites have achieved RE20, where 20 percent of the energy used by the company is generated from renewable sources. E Ink’s factories and offices in Billerica, Fremont, and South Hadley in the United States, as well as sales offices in Tokyo, Japan, and Seoul, South Korea, have achieved the RE100 goal of using 100 percent renewable energy.

E Ink is also actively improving carbon reduction from product design and manufacturing processes, and conducts product carbon footprint verification. The Company provides customers with a carbon footprint framework for their ePaper products, and conducts low-carbon ePaper product design and development. According to the evaluation of the FTSE Russell Green Revenue 2.0 Data Model under the Energy Management Efficiency IT Process sub-sector, E Ink was identified as having 99.98 percent of Green Revenue in 2021 and has a positive impact on the environment, highlighting the environmental benefits of ePaper products. In September of 2023, E Ink announced that the company’s science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction targets have been validated and approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), for the near-term, long-term, and net-zero targets.

In addition, E Ink has been studying the CO2 effects of displays using paper or LCD versus electronic paper (ePaper) displays. Findings have shown significant CO2 savings with the use of E Ink ePaper displays.

As an example, a financial institution with 125 branches saves 16.5 million A4-sized paper sheets each year when they adopt an eNote using E Ink’s technology, and contributes approximately 1,100 tons of CO2 reduction each year.

In the past 5 years, 130 million eReaders have been in use globally, replacing the purchase of paper editions of books. It is estimated that paper books would emit more than 100,000 times the CO2 versus eReaders with an E Ink display and LCD devices would emit more than 50 times the CO2 versus eReaders throughout that time.

Over the past seven years, 600 million electronic shelf labels (ESLs) of around three inches in size have been installed worldwide. If it is assumed that the price and information is changed four (4) times a day, ePaper tags can reduce CO2 emissions by 32,000 times versus single-use paper price tags.

Comparing the energy usage of ePaper retail tags versus LCD retail tags over a period of five years, with four updates per day, for every kilowatt hour (KWh) consumed to manufacture the ePaper material a savings of 400 KWh is realized.

E Ink’s low power ePaper enables solar-powered ePaper signage and bus stops around the world to be net-zero devices, using 100 percent renewable energy.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink’s electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink is a member of the Climate Pledge, has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and has been listed as one of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders by the Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista in 2022. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

Contacts

Media

Anna Halstead / Racepoint Global



617-624-3213



eink@racepointglobal.com