E Ink Launches E Ink Kaleido™ 3 Outdoor ePaper Technology

The Best Low-Carbon, Environmentally Friendly Solution for Outdoor Public Information Display

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in ePaper technology, today announced its latest color ePaper technology, E Ink Kaleido™ 3 Outdoor. This new, print-color ePaper is designed specifically for Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising signage and is suitable for outdoor use in varying temperature ranges. It offers dynamic color display capabilities, poster-like visual quality, and a low-carbon and eco-friendly display solution.





E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor is based on print-color ePaper technology and utilizes an RGB color filter array on black and white electronic paper film to create a warm and colorful display, offering 4,096 colors. E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor offers vivid color image information and clear text, providing a comfortable and non-irritating color digital content viewing experience with a visual impact close to that of color printed paper signage. E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor’s operating temperature range is between -15°C to 65°C, which allows it to operate in extremely cold or hot areas without the need for expensive, high-energy-consuming heating or cooling devices, reducing additional power consumption.

Many European countries are facing an energy crisis and new regulations have been put in place to limit the operating hours of digital signage. However, E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor uses very little power, and can even run on renewable energy from solar panels, without relying on electricity from the grid. That means it can replace energy-hungry digital signage and conform to the new restrictions. When used for outdoor information displays, E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor color ePaper allows for quick and easy updates of information. It’s much more functional and environmentally friendly than traditional paper posters and display boards.

“In the global trend towards low-carbon and sustainable digital development, ePaper’s ultra-low power consumption and non-light pollution characteristics make it the best display solution for outdoor advertising signage,” said FY Gan, President, E Ink Holdings. “Building on E Ink Kaleido’s technology, E Ink has dedicated itself to developing wide-temperature color ePaper technology suitable for outdoor applications, which can meet customers’ expectations for dynamic display, energy saving, environmental protection, and non-light pollution in outdoor advertising.”

Available in sizes ranging from 13.3 inches to 42 inches, the latest E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor color ePaper technology will be showcased at Touch Taiwan 2023 from April 19-21, 2023. Visitors are welcome to visit E Ink’s booth (#M901) at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center during the exhibition. E Ink Kaleido 3 Outdoor will also be on exhibit at Display Week from May 23-25 in E Ink’s booth #807 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

With the trend towards ESG sustainable development, digital transformation places more emphasis on low-carbon and energy-saving characteristics. ePaper has the features of sunlight readability, low power consumption, and compatibility with solar power systems, making it suitable as an environmentally friendly outdoor ePaper signage. E Ink compared the impact of 32-inch paper advertisements, LCD screens, and ePaper screens on carbon emissions for outdoor digital signage. If 100,000 ePaper signage operate for 20 hours a day, update their ads four times per hour, and last for five years, the use of ePaper signage is estimated to reduce CO 2 emissions by 500,000 tons compared to LCD signage. Compared to traditional paper posters that are printed once and disposed of, the use of ePaper signage can reduce CO 2 emissions by about 4 million tons.

About E Ink

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, provides an ideal display medium for applications spanning eReaders and eNotes, retail, home, hospital, transportation, logistics, and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. E Ink’s electrophoretic display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its low power displays enable customers to reach their sustainability goals, and E Ink has pledged using 100% renewable energy in 2030 and reaching net zero carbon emissions by 2040. E Ink is a member of the Climate Pledge, has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), and has been listed as one of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders by the Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista in 2022. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com. E Ink. We Make Surfaces Smart and Green.

Contacts

Anna Halstead / Racepoint Global



617-624-3213



eink@racepointglobal.com