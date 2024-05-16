E-Commerce Subscription Platform, Ordergroove, Announces Strategic Expansion to the UK, Driving Recurring Revenue for British Retailers, Including Hotel Chocolat, Halfords and Lily’s Kitchen

The leading technology powering subscriptions for 11% of Americans is poised to help UK retailers increase customer lifetime value and deliver more frictionless buyer experiences

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ordergroove, the leading subscription technology platform for brands and retailers, today announced its strategic expansion into the United Kingdom to accelerate recurring revenue for e-commerce brands and retailers. As a growing number of UK brands are prioritizing profitable, predictable revenue growth, subscriptions have become increasingly popular. Ordergroove offers the premiere solution to help British consumers conveniently receive their favorite products while helping retailers maximize customer lifetime value and grow a reliable revenue stream.





Leading UK brands including Halfords, Hotel Chocolat and Lily’s Kitchen have been long-standing Ordergroove customers that have seen consistent growth, thanks to Ordergroove’s flexible technology and subscription expertise. In recent months, Ordergroove has seen an influx in interest from British retailers looking to revamp their subscriber experiences, driving the technology provider to officially expand into the UK. Numerous brands including Molton Brown, Untamed, Philip Kingsley, YuMove, Augustinus Bader and FlowerBX are now set to launch new and improved subscriber experiences, while accelerating speed to market and streamlining operations. Ordergroove supports numerous subscriber experiences including subscribe and save, bundles, rotating clubs, prepaid and membership, allowing British retailers across all industries to create and execute any subscription vision.

“Consumer expectations are shifting at a rapid pace,” said Greg Alvo, CEO of Ordergroove. “The current market pressures present a unique opportunity for UK retailers to accelerate their momentum and drive profitable growth by creating cutting-edge consumer experiences that maximize recurring revenue. We’re excited to expand access to Ordergroove’s powerful, yet flexible technology, supporting world-class retailers seeking to give consumers the innovative subscription experiences they’re hungry for.”

“Transitioning to Ordergroove is a game-changer for businesses aiming to scale recurring revenue efficiently. Ordergroove’s out-of-the-box functionality surpasses homegrown solutions, offering quicker scalability and substantial cost savings,” said Lauren Duncan, Head of e-commerce at Philip Kingsley. “Since implementing with them in November 2023, Ordergroove is enabling us to move much quicker with the retail subscription services that we want to activate.”

Ordergroove supports companies migrating off homegrown technology or elevating from inferior subscription apps, maintaining 99.999% uptime for customers. Philip Kingsley, Dollar Shave Club and Halfords have all transitioned to Ordergroove after outgrowing their homegrown solution. Ordergroove has proven to be a more economical, scalable and faster way to grow subscription-driven recurring revenue, while freeing up internal resources to focus on new growth projects. With deep integrations across major e-commerce platforms including Shopify, Adobe, commercetools, Salesforce and BigCommerce, as well as seamless partnerships with leading marketing automation and customer support technologies like Attentive, Klaviyo and Grogias, Ordergroove works with all tech stacks to power any volume.

To support the influx of British brands, Ordergroove has certified an exclusive list of leading UK e-commerce agencies, including Swanky and ObjectSource, ensuring that UK retailers have additional trusted resources available as they build industry-leading customer experiences.

ABOUT ORDERGROOVE



Ordergroove enables subscription and membership experiences for the world’s largest and most innovative brands and retailers, including L’Oréal, Dollar Shave Club, La Colombe Coffee, Hotel Chocolat and PetSmart. As a market leader in subscription technology, the company’s proprietary Relationship Commerce platform is shifting consumer interactions from one-and-done transactions to frictionless and highly-profitable recurring relationships. Ordergroove technology uses flexible APIs, analytics, and unmatched consumer expertise to empower top brands to transform their commerce experiences while making their consumers’ lives easier.

