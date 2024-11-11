DYOPATH: Sandler Top Cybersecurity Provider

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DYOPATH, a national leader in managed IT and cybersecurity services, has been named a Top Cybersecurity Provider by Sandler Partners, underscoring the company’s excellence and innovation in delivering cutting-edge security solutions. The award highlights DYOPATH’s launch of DYOGUARD, a comprehensive cybersecurity solution that integrates intelligently with the company’s broader managed service platform, DYOSPHERE.





DYOGUARD, introduced in early 2024, was developed to provide DYOPATH clients with complete protection against the rise of detrimental cyber threats. The solution combines advanced monitoring, threat intelligence, and real-time response to potential threats, allowing organizations to minimize risks before incidents can occur.

“Receiving the Sandler Partners’ Top Cybersecurity Provider award is an incredible honor,” said Rob Koch, CEO of DYOPATH. “There are many outstanding cybersecurity providers in our industry, and we are privileged to be recognized among them. This award reflects our commitment to delivering unparalleled cybersecurity solutions, empowering our clients to address modern security challenges with confidence.”

Alan Sandler, Managing Partner at Sandler Partners, commented, “These awards honor trusted Providers who are consistently top of mind within our Partner community. Our Partners regularly highlight the exceptional quality of their products and the positive impact they have on businesses. They also value the genuine care and dedication these recipients bring to delivering great experiences for both themselves and their customers. Many of them have embraced feedback from the Channel to find new ways to grow and adapt, and that’s real innovation.”

As cyber threats continue to increase in complexity and frequency, DYOGUARD stands out as a one-of-a-kind powerful tool for proactive cybersecurity. The service’s multi-layered defense strategy provides real-time detection, prevention, and response measures that guard against a range of cyber threats, from data breaches to sophisticated attacks. DYOGUARD’s integration with DYOSPHERE allows it to function as part of an all-encompassing IT solution, giving clients a holistic approach to both cybersecurity and IT management. This integration enables seamless data sharing, intuitive management, and a stronger alignment between cybersecurity protocols and organizational needs.

DYOSPHERE, DYOPATH’s flagship managed service platform, offers end-to-end IT support, infrastructure management, and client services. Designed to elevate IT maturity across industries, DYOSPHERE consists of a complete suite of services ranging from end-user support and infrastructure management to advisory services.

The recognition from Sandler Partners is a milestone for DYOPATH as it continues to enhance its cybersecurity services. The company’s strategic approach to integrating cybersecurity with broader IT-managed services represents an industry-leading methodology that strengthens clients’ security posture without sacrificing operational efficiency.

DYOPATH is excited to continue pushing the boundaries of IT and cybersecurity to provide clients with the technology infrastructure necessary for long-term success.

About DYOPATH

DYOPATH accelerates the evolution of digital infrastructure so organizations can do more of what they do best. From maximizing efficiency to minimizing downtime, we provide end-to-end IT and cyber support. We never let things like connectivity issues, ransomware, or slow support responses prevent our clients from moving mountains.

Our team not only stays current on the latest trends and changes in technology and compliance but also leads the way in developing new solutions to solve challenges big and small.

Contacts

Jordan Orrico



Director of Marketing



DYOPATH



jordan.orrico@dyopath.com