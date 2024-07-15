DYOPATH Named to Prestigious MES Midmarket 100

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DYOPATH, a managed services provider specializing in IT proficiency, cybersecurity, strategic consulting, and AI-driven operational efficiency, announced today that MES Computing, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized DYOPATH on its 2024 MES Midmarket 100 List.





The MES Midmarket 100 recognizes top vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering products and services that support midmarket organizations and drive growth and innovation for those customers.

MES Computing defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50 million-$2 billion and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected based on their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

As the largest privately held MSP and MSSP in the U.S., DYOPATH is proud to be among the many great companies shaping the IT industry today. One of the company’s great passions is having a positive impact on the end users and communities that their clients serve, which is what pushes DYOPATH’s Innovation Lab to find more efficient technologies and smarter cybersecurity protections to evolve IT maturity forward faster.

“The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list recognizes the industry’s key vendors that are invested in meeting the technology needs of midmarket organizations. The products and services offered by these manufacturers are helping midmarket businesses innovate, grow and thrive,” said Samara Lynn, senior editor, MES Computing, The Channel Company. “Midmarket businesses are a critical driver of the U.S. economy, and we look forward to seeing how our Midmarket 100 honorees continue to serve this vital market segment.”

“We are excited to be recognized with this award,” says Rob Koch, CEO. “To be counted among industry giants is an honor, and we look forward continuing in our mission working with midmarket companies.”

“It is an honor to include the MES Midmarket 100 award among the others we have received this year. We are pleased with this industry ranking and being recognized for our high-quality work, valuable products, and important services.”

DYOPATH is on a mission to evolve global IT maturity to ensure great organizations can have an even greater impact on those they serve. This award shows that DYOPATH is actively driving the changes that will empower clients to thrive in changing digital landscapes.

The MES Computing Midmarket 100 list is featured online at https://www.mescomputing.com/midmarket100.

DYOPATH accelerates the evolution of digital infrastructure so organizations can do more of what they do best. From maximizing efficiency to minimizing downtime, we provide end-to-end IT and cyber support. We never let things like connectivity issues, ransomware, or slow support responses prevent our clients from moving mountains.

Our team not only stays current on the latest trends and changes in technology and compliance, but also leads the way in developing new solutions to solve challenges big and small.

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

