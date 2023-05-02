Dyno Therapeutics to Present New Data on Optimized AAV Capsids with Transformative Therapeutic Delivery Potential at 2023 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT)

WATERTOWN, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dyno Therapeutics, Inc., a techbio company pioneering applications of artificial intelligence to engineering AAV capsids that can expand the potential of genetic medicine, today announced a Dyno Scientific Symposium and the presentation of four research abstracts at the upcoming 26th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) being held May 16-20, 2023 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Among the results to be presented is a breakthrough in CNS delivery: Dyno’s AI-guided design and subsequent in vivo characterization of a novel AAV capsid that delivers genetic payloads to a significant and potentially therapeutically relevant fraction of neurons across the central nervous system (CNS), including deep brain structures, via IV administration in non-human primates.

Dyno Scientific Symposium

Title: “ The Capsids You Need: AI-Guided Design and In Vivo Validation of AAV Capsids for Better Delivery to Muscle, Eye and CNS”



Date and Time: Friday, May 19 from 12:00-1:30 p.m. PT



Location: Petree Hall C

Dyno’s scientific symposium will describe the transformative properties of Dyno’s license-ready capsids across therapeutic areas, including a breakthrough in CNS delivery aided by generative AI. Dyno is leveraging its platform to additionally design optimized capsids for muscle and eye delivery, towards significantly expanding the potential of genetic medicine.

Symposium speakers:



Eric Kelsic, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder



Adrian Veres, Ph.D., CSO and Co-founder



Jamie Kwasknieski, Ph.D., Head of Platform



Yvette Leung, MBA, Head of Corporate Development

Research abstracts showcasing Dyno’s capsids:

Title: “ Crossing the Non-Human Primate Blood Brain Barrier with Machine-Guided AAV Capsid Design”



Date and Time: Wednesday, May 17 at 12:00 p.m. PT



Poster/Abstract Number: 382

Title: “ Optimizing Intravitreal Delivery to the Non-Human Primate Retina with Machine-Guided AAV Capsid Design”



Date and Time: Friday, May 19 at 12:00 p.m. PT



Poster/Abstract Number: 1284

Research abstracts featuring Dyno’s platform capabilities:

Title: “ A Robust Machine Learning Algorithm for Improving AAV Capsid Performance”



Date and Time: Wednesday, May 17 at 12:00 p.m. PT



Poster/Abstract Number: 467

Title: “ Automated Micro-TFF System Streamlines Purification and Operator Time in a Lean rAAV Manufacturing Operation”



Date and Time: Thursday, May 18 at 12:00 p.m. PT



Poster/Abstract Number: 887

About Dyno Therapeutics

Dyno Therapeutics is solving the in vivo gene delivery challenge while broadly partnering with gene therapy developers towards maximizing patient impact. Dyno’s platform combines artificial intelligence (AI) with high-throughput experimentation to accelerate the design of AAV capsids with properties that significantly outperform current in vivo gene delivery vectors, towards expanding the range of diseases treatable with genetic medicines. To date, Dyno has partnered with leading gene therapy developers, including Astellas, Novartis, Roche, Sarepta and is broadly open to partnering across therapeutic areas. Dyno was founded in 2018 and is located in Watertown, Massachusetts. Visit www.dynotx.com for additional information.

