Dynexus’ Rapid EIS Shows Distinct Battery Safety Advantage

LOVELAND, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynexus Technology, a leader in battery sensing solutions and data-driven battery intelligence, is pleased to announce independent validation of its iRIS® sensor for early detection of thermal runaway in Lithium-ion batteries. “ We are both excited and pleased with the performance of the iRIS in the published Sandia National Laboratory study,” said Jon Christophersen, Dynexus Technology’s CTO.





According to the paper published in February, “ In scenarios of excessive temperature leading to failure of single cells, the use of rapid EIS showed a distinct advantage over gas sensors for early detection. Specifically, rapid EIS was able to identify a malfunctioning cell with a significantly larger warning time (>3 times longer), thereby allowing for earlier response times to potentially intervene and mitigate further damage.” “ The gas sensors and rapid EIS provided a failure marker at significantly different temperatures, 152 degrees C and 99 degrees C, respectively. Ideally, the failure marker should be identified at temperatures below 100 degrees C.” (Loraine Torres-Castro et al 2024 J. Electrochem. Soc. 171 020520)

Initially developed at the Idaho National Laboratories, in collaboration with Montana Tech, Dynexus Technology’s iRIS® can actively monitor a battery, or a string of batteries, to determine their State of Charge, State of Health, and most importantly in this context, their State of Stability. The award winning inline Rapid Impedance Spectroscopy (iRIS®) sensors generate near real-time, rich, frequency-based battery data that provide information about the state of a battery’s physico-chemistry.

In its conclusion, the paper states, “ An ideal BMS would incorporate rapid EIS, in combination with traditionally collected data points (i.e., voltage and temperature), to achieve detection of failure markers prior to venting.” (Loraine Torres-Castro et al 2024 J. Electrochem. Soc. 171 020520)

“ Ultimately, iRIS-class devices will be incorporated into Active Energy Management Systems™, the next-generation solution beyond today’s battery management systems (BMS) with active energy management capabilities in both land-based and airborne battery-electric platforms,” said Ty Carlson, Chief Strategy Officer at Dynexus.

With growing concerns regarding lithium-ion battery fires, active monitoring of the state of stability of battery systems is critical to avoid loss of life and property. “ Dynexus is commercializing the only active energy management system with this capability,” said David Sorum, CEO of Dynexus Technology.

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Loveland, Colorado, Dynexus Technology is a leader in data-driven battery intelligence sensors. Dynexus Technology is on a mission to provide efficient and accurate in-line battery data for advanced diagnostic and prognostic solutions.

