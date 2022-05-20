Dynaudio’s New Focus Series, a Complete Wireless Sound System, Earns WiSA HT Interoperability Certification

Focus Series’ prestigious loudspeakers integrate WiSA HT technology and deliver stunning immersive wireless sound

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WiSA Association, a subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced the launch of Association member Dynaudio’s WiSA HT Interoperable Certified Focus series, which is a complete wireless sound system including the Focus 10, Focus 30 and Focus 50. Dynaudio, founded in Skanderborg, Denmark, brings 45 years of experience producing high-end speakers. The Focus series is available to buy now in select stores within the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) areas and will be available worldwide later this year.

“It’s with great excitement that the launch of Dynaudio’s Focus Series coincides with the speakers having earned WiSA Interoperability Certification,” said Henrik Sonne Daubjerg, Product Manager, Home at Dynaudio. “With amazing sound remaining our number-one priority, interoperability opens the door to endless possibilities when it comes to enjoying high-fidelity audio. Focus elevates the listening experience, getting even closer to the original performance, and working with WiSA brings that experience to a brand-new audience.”

Focus integrates WiSA HT technology which is designed to work well in busy WiFi environments, delivering stunning multichannel sound wirelessly for premium audio products. Featuring up to eight channels of HD audio, WiSA HT transmits and receives uncompressed 24-bit 48/96 kHz sound, supporting sound systems up to 7.1 and 5.1.2, over a dedicated wireless network it creates.

“Dynaudio continues to deliver stunning products that perfectly combine performance and design,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “Dynaudio excels in leading the consumer electronics industry with its sophisticated, innovative speakers that deliver amazing sound, and the Focus series is no exception. With its integration of WiSA HT, the speakers can seamlessly work with and wirelessly connect to other WiSA HT-certified components, no matter the brand. With the Focus range, users will experience lifelike spatial sound that can transform any entertainment space.”

Aside from their cutting-edge streaming capabilities, each speaker in the new Focus series has a full set of physical connections, including a subwoofer output with trigger, Dirac Live calibration options for the power-users, and WiSA connectivity to make wireless TV connections simple. With studio-grade performance, Focus uses the same legendary Dynaudio driver technology and the same type of amplifiers that Dynaudio uses in its pro studio monitors. Its classic Danish design and unmatched build quality comes in the form of slim cabinets, available in four contemporary finishes, and are designed to blend in with real-life interior decor.

To learn more about WiSA and explore its product offerings, visit www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Association

WiSA® educates, evangelizes, and promotes solutions for spatial audio in the home. Working in collaboration with technology developed by WiSA Technologies, Inc., WiSA Association engages with leading consumer electronics companies, technology providers, retailers, and ecosystem partners to make immersive audio an experience everyone can enjoy. WiSA Association is a wholly owned subsidiary of WiSA Technologies, Inc. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About WiSA Technologies, Inc

WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is the developer of spatial, wireless sound technology for smart devices and next-generation home entertainment systems marketed under the WiSA brands. WiSA’s technology delivers immersive audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Headquartered in Beaverton, OR, WiSA has sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, Korea and California. For more information, please visit: www.wisatechnologies.com.

About Dynaudio

Dynaudio was founded in 1977 in Skanderborg, Denmark. Today, it’s recognized as a leading manufacturer of high-quality audio systems, and one of the world’s most distinguished high-end audio companies. Dynaudio designs, engineers and manufactures dedicated systems for professional studios, as well as car audio and home hi-fi and consumer loudspeaker products, from its state-of-the-art facility in Denmark. The company is particularly recognized for its advanced driver technology designed, engineered and continuously developed in-house, not to mention its furniture-grade, handcrafted Danish cabinetry.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified™ speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2022 WiSA Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. WiSA Technologies, Inc. and the WiSA Technologies, Inc. logo are trademarks of WiSA Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Sarah Cox, Dittoe PR for WiSA, 765.546.1036, sarah@dittoepr.com

Tony Ostrom, President of WiSA Association, 317.385.1539, tostrom@wisatechnologies.com