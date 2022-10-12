<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Dynatrace to Report Second Quarter of Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Software intelligence company Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) announced today that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2023 ended September 30, 2022, before market open on November 2, 2022. Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss its financial results and business outlook.

Conference Call Details

The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 2, 2022. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13733395. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on November 16, 2022, by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID # 13733395. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified software intelligence platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That is why the world’s largest organizations trust Dynatrace® to accelerate digital transformation.

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Noelle Faris

VP, Investor Relations

Noelle.Faris@dynatrace.com

Media Relations:

Jerome Stewart

VP, Communications

Jerome.Stewart@dynatrace.com

