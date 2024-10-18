Dynatrace to Report Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) today announced that it will report financial results for its second quarter of fiscal 2025 ended September 30, 2024, before the U.S. financial markets open on November 7, 2024. In conjunction with this report, Dynatrace will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the company’s financial results and its business outlook.





Conference Call Details



The conference call will begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on November 7, 2024. To access the conference call from the U.S. and Canada, dial (866) 405-1247, or internationally, dial (201) 689-8045 with conference ID # 13749514. The call will also be available live via webcast on the company’s website, ir.dynatrace.com.

An audio replay of the call will be available until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on February 5, 2025, by dialing (877) 660-6853 from the U.S. or Canada, or for international callers by dialing (201) 612-7415 and entering conference ID # 13749514. In addition, an archived webcast will be available at ir.dynatrace.com.

About Dynatrace



Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our end-to-end platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with Davis® hypermodal AI to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Contacts

Investor Contact:



Noelle Faris



VP, Investor Relations



Noelle.Faris@dynatrace.com

Media Relations:



Kristy Campbell



VP, Brand and Corporate Communications



kristy.campbell@dynatrace.com