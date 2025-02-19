Dynatrace to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced that its executives will present at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 4th at 4:05pm ET. Individuals may access the live webcast of the presentation here.

This webcast will also be accessible on the Investor Relations section of the Dynatrace website, http://ir.dynatrace.com, and archived on the site for 30 days.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) is advancing observability for today’s digital businesses, helping to transform the complexity of modern digital ecosystems into powerful business assets. By leveraging AI-powered insights, Dynatrace enables organizations to analyze, automate, and innovate faster to drive their business forward. Learn more at www.dynatrace.com.

Investors:

Noelle Faris

VP, Investor Relations

Noelle.Faris@dynatrace.com



Media Relations:

Kristy Campbell

VP, Brand and Communications

Kristy.Campbell@dynatrace.com