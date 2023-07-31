Dynatrace to Acquire Rookout to Deliver Code Debugging in Production Environments

Expansion of the Dynatrace unified observability and security platform will enable developers to improve release quality and deliver better customer value

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rookout, a provider of enterprise-ready and privacy-aware solutions that enable developers to quickly troubleshoot and debug actively running code in Kubernetes-hosted cloud-native applications. The addition of Rookout to the Dynatrace® platform will help developers accelerate innovation and delivery of flawless and secure releases.

Developers are increasingly responsible for ensuring the quality and security of code throughout the lifecycle. Traditional tools and approaches, however, only allow debugging in pre-production environments. Debugging in production often requires shutting down services. This can disrupt the users of the running application, slow down the application’s performance, or even crash it altogether.

Adding Rookout to the Dynatrace platform will provide developers with increased code-level observability into production environments. This will also add interactivity and control to troubleshooting and debugging in production and drastically reduce the need to replicate issues in pre-production environments. The addition of Rookout to the Dynatrace platform will also improve collaboration across development, IT, and security teams by empowering them with a single platform for observability and security analytics and automation.

“Development teams are increasingly expected to incorporate observability and security capabilities into their solutions (shift-left) as well as perform testing, quality, and performance evaluation in production environments (shift-right),” said Bernd Greifeneder, CTO at Dynatrace. “We believe acquiring Rookout will accelerate this process by providing our customers with developer-observability solutions that scale from a developer’s integrated development environment, or IDE, and are designed to enable their organizations to meet enterprise governance requirements. Our experience is that Rookout enables developers to troubleshoot and debug issues in production significantly faster than traditional tools and approaches, dramatically reducing the time they spend on maintenance activities.”

“Our mission is to make debugging easy and fast for developers with state-of-the-art quality and a simple experience,” said Shahar Fogel, CEO at Rookout. “We believe integrating Rookout into the Dynatrace platform and leveraging the AI and automation capabilities Dynatrace is known for will accelerate this mission. This will also create a new standard for how engineers use developer-first, cloud-native observability to improve productivity by enabling them to spend less time on manual activities and more time delivering business value.”

Dynatrace plans to provide a seamless experience for customers by embedding Rookout into its unified observability and security platform.

Closing of the proposed transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to occur later in the company’s second quarter, which ends on September 30, 2023. The proposed transaction will not have a material impact on Dynatrace’s fiscal year 2024 financials and will be funded from cash on hand.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

Curious to see how you can simplify your cloud and maximize the impact of your digital teams? Let us show you. Sign up for a free 15-day Dynatrace trial.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the Rookout acquisition, the expected time for closing of the proposed acquisition, the impact of the proposed acquisition on Dynatrace’s fiscal year 2024 financials, and the source of funding of the transaction. These forward-looking statements include all statements that are not historical facts and statements identified by words such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views about our plans, intentions, expectations, strategies, and prospects, which are based on the information currently available to us and on assumptions we have made. Actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including risks set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and our other SEC filings. We assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts

Kara McCrudden



kara.mccrudden@dynatrace.com