Dynatrace Ranked #1 Across All Six Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability Report

Dynatrace was also named a Leader with the furthest position for Vision and the highest position for Execution in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability report

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced its platform ranked #1 in all six Use Cases in the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability report. Gartner evaluated nineteen vendors and positioned Dynatrace highest in all Use Cases: Security Operations (4.46/5), IT Operations (4.15/5), Digital Experience Monitoring (4.1/5), DevOps/AppDev (4.08/5), SRE/Platform Operations (4.08/5), and Application Owner/Line of Business (4.01/5). This report accompanies the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM and Observability report, which named Dynatrace a Leader and positioned the company furthest overall for Vision and highest overall Execution.

“Observability in today’s multicloud and cloud-native environments requires a broad set of capabilities to address IT, development, security, and business use cases,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “We designed the Dynatrace platform with causal- and predictive-AI-powered analytics and automation at its core to deliver business impact for our customers across these use cases. We are honored to be recognized again by Gartner as the highest-scoring vendor across all APM and Observability Use Cases. We’re particularly pleased to be ranked #1 in the Security Operations and DevOps/AppDev use cases, which we believe reflects the growing convergence of observability and security and the increasing importance of cross-team collaboration across the software lifecycle to ensure successful digital transformation.”

Gartner recommends that organizations view the Magic Quadrant and the companion Critical Capabilities together to gain a holistic view of the vendors in the APM and observability market. Complimentary copies of the 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities for APM and Observability and the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM and Observability are available on the Dynatrace website.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, Mrudula Bangera, Padraig Byrne, Matt Crossley, Gregg Siegfried, 10 July 2023

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, Gregg Siegfried, Mrudula Bangera, Matt Crossley, Padraig Byrne, 5 July 2023

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

