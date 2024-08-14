Dynatrace Positioned Furthest for Vision and Highest in Execution in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Observability Platforms

Report marks the 14th consecutive time Gartner has named Dynatrace a Leader in Observability

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in end-to-end observability and security, today announced that Gartner has named it a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms. Gartner evaluated 17 vendors and positioned Dynatrace furthest for Completeness of Vision and highest for Ability to Execute. Complimentary copies of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms are available on the Dynatrace website.





“We are honored to be positioned furthest for Vision and highest in Execution in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms,” said Steve Tack, EVP, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. “In today’s complex cloud-native environments, the need for AI-powered observability and security, analytics, and automation capabilities is paramount. We believe Dynatrace’s position as a Leader in this year’s Magic Quadrant report reflects our commitment to being the observability and security platform of choice, underpinning the business transformation initiatives of the world’s most successful companies.”

This recognition is in addition to Dynatrace’s fifth consecutive year being named a Customers’ Choice in the December 2023 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability Report, positioning Dynatrace as a vendor peer recognized by its customers.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our end-to-end platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with Davis® hypermodal AI to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

