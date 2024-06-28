Dynatrace Named a Winner in the 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards

Recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Commercial Marketplace, Canada category

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced it has been recognized as the winner of the 2024 Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Award in the Commercial Marketplace, Canada category. The company received recognition among a group of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating innovation and successfully delivering customer solutions using Microsoft technologies.





“We are honored to receive this recognition from Microsoft as an acknowledgement of our ongoing commitment to delivering world-class innovation to our customers,” said Jay Snyder, SVP, Global Partner and Alliances at Dynatrace. “Helping organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives through providing unified observability and security is core to our global partnership with Microsoft. Together, we aim to empower our users to fully optimize their cloud journeys so they can keep up with the pace of the market and deliver top-notch customer experiences.”

The Microsoft Americas Partner of the Year Awards acknowledge Microsoft partners who have created and delivered exceptional Microsoft-based solutions, services, and devices in the past year. The award selections are categorized, with honorees selected from a pool of over 2,000 submitted nominations, and Dynatrace was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the Commercial Marketplace category for Canada. Dynatrace was also named a winner of the Commercial Marketplace category for LATAM in addition to being acknowledged as a finalist for the ISV Innovator Award – Canada.

“It is with great excitement that we celebrate the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards,” said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Americas Global Partner Solutions. “These incredible partners showcased their innovation and collaboration which have fostered customer success, AI and CoPilot activation, and transformed businesses on the Microsoft Cloud.”

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards will be announced at the Americas Start for Partners, a digital event, which will take place on July 12 this year. Additional details on the 2024 awards are available on Microsoft’s Americas Partner Blog here: Americas Partner Blog.

To learn more about Dynatrace’s recognition in this year’s Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, please visit the Dynatrace blog.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with Davis® hypermodal AI to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

