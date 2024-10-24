Dynatrace Named a Leader in Inaugural 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Digital Experience Monitoring

Recognized for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) has been named a Leader in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring. Gartner evaluated 12 vendors and recognized Dynatrace for its Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute. Complimentary copies of the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring are available on the Dynatrace website.





“We are honored to be positioned as a Leader in the inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace. “We believe this recognition underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional digital experiences through unified observability. By using Dynatrace, our customers can seamlessly monitor and optimize their digital environments, combining the power of three AI techniques—causal, predictive, and generative. This empowers our customers to achieve digital excellence, fostering deeper customer intimacy and brand loyalty. We remain dedicated to continuous innovation that meets the evolving needs of application owners and executive audiences and supports their strategic goals.”

In the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Digital Experience Monitoring report, Dynatrace was the only vendor named a Customers’ Choice based on 132 reviews as of February 2024. Dynatrace is proud of the reviews it received from customers detailing the value they’re unlocking, including:

This recognition is in addition to the company’s acknowledgment as a Leader positioned furthest for Vision and highest in Execution in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms and its ranking as #1 in the Application Health and Performance Monitoring (4.27/5), Hybrid Infrastructure Platform Operations (4.25/5), and Business Insights (4.22/5) Use Cases in the 2024 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Observability Platforms Report.

Gartner Disclaimers



Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Digital Experience Monitoring, Padraig Byrne, Matt Crossley, DB Cummings, Martin Caren, Pankaj Prasad, 21 October 2024

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Observability Platforms, Gregg Siegfried, Padraig Byrne, Mrudula Bangera, Matt Crossley, 12 August 2024

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Observability Platforms, Gregg Siegfried, Padraig Byrne, Mrudula Bangera, Matt Crossley, 12 August 2024

Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Digital Experience Monitoring, Peer Contributors, 24 April 2024

Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally. MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

