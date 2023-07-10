Dynatrace Named a Leader and Positioned Furthest for Vision and Highest in Execution in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for APM and Observability

Report marks the 13th consecutive time Gartner has named Dynatrace a Leader in APM and Observability

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynatrace (NYSE: DT), the leader in unified observability and security, today announced that Gartner has named it a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring (APM) and Observability. Gartner evaluated nineteen vendors and positioned Dynatrace furthest for Completeness of Vision and highest for Ability to Execute. This is the thirteenth consecutive time Gartner has named Dynatrace a Leader in this report. Complimentary copies of the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for APM and Observability are available on the Dynatrace website.

“As organizations increasingly rely on multicloud and cloud-native computing to fuel successful digital transformation strategies, simplification through observability has become essential,” said Steve Tack, SVP of Product Management at Dynatrace. “We believe Dynatrace’s position and longevity as a Leader in the Gartner APM and Observability Magic Quadrant report reflect our ability to execute and anticipate change in this constantly evolving market. We strive to enable our customers to deliver flawless and secure digital interactions by providing analytics and automation from unified observability and security data.”

Dynatrace was also named a Customers’ Choice in the latest edition of the Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer: Application Performance Monitoring and Observability report, from November 2022. In these two reports, Dynatrace is the only provider to be recognized as a Leader and a Customers’ Choice in this market.

Here is what a few customers said about Dynatrace:

“Dynatrace has been a game changer in our ability to respond to incidents, identify areas for performance tuning, and gain meaningful data from user behavior analysis….” ~Application Architect, government sector

“Selecting Dynatrace has helped us kick start a journey to a best-in-class observability culture across the company.” ~Engineering Director, SRE & Fulfilment, retail sector

“Dynatrace Davis AI enables us to identify key areas of the code that have either created slow-downs in our applications over time or potential dependency issues that might generate security problems. Additionally, we’ve been able to unify dev teams and business teams to set and monitor metrics around user interaction with our sites.” ~Director of Infrastructure, software sector

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, Gregg Siegfried, Mrudula Bangera, Matt Crossley, Padraig Byrne, 5 July 2023. Dynatrace was recognized as Compuware from 2010-2014.

Gartner, Peer Insights ‘Voice of the Customer’: Application Performance Monitoring and Observability, 30 November 2022

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer Insights™ content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Dynatrace

Dynatrace (NYSE: DT) exists to make the world’s software work perfectly. Our unified platform combines broad and deep observability and continuous runtime application security with the most advanced AIOps to provide answers and intelligent automation from data at an enormous scale. This enables innovators to modernize and automate cloud operations, deliver software faster and more securely, and ensure flawless digital experiences. That’s why the world’s largest organizations trust the Dynatrace® platform to accelerate digital transformation.

